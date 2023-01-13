Read full article on original website
Android warning as camera glass is shattering ‘for no reason’ on certain smartphones – see what devices are affected
ANDROID users have noticed a strange coincidence, sharing that their smartphone’s rear camera has been mysteriously bursting. Users all over social media have been reporting this issue with certain Android smartphone devices. The complaints are being sent to Google, with various Pixel 7 smartphone users claiming that their rear...
makeuseof.com
You Can Safely Disable or Uninstall These Pre-Installed Apps on Samsung Phones
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Removing apps you know you are not going to use is one of the first things you should do when setting up a new Android phone. This is especially true for Galaxy devices since they come with so many pre-installed Samsung apps.
Phone Arena
Google makes changes to the Discover feed in advance of the Pixel Tablet's release this year
You might not know what it's called, but when you swipe to the right from the first home page on your Android phone, you see the Google Discover feed. There you scroll down on a list of stories that Google knows you have an interest in. For example, this writer's Discover page shows tech stories (including some written by my colleagues and myself for PhoneArena), articles on the sports I follow (MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL), stories about the Beatles, and reports about the stock market.
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 📽️ The big streaming platform problem, solved?
A modern problem requires a 2000s solution, what on earth is a NOTAM, and how to get better sleep. 😵 Good day, and welcome back to the Daily Authority. Are you getting into the swing of 2023 yet? Honestly, I just wrote 2022 about three times before realizing my mistake. Nevertheless, today’s main story will take you back to the 2000s when life and media consumption were simpler.
Android Authority
YouTube could soon become your free cable operator
Heating up competition with the likes of Roku, Pluto TV, and more. YouTube could soon offer a new hub of free, ad-supported TV channels. The company is currently testing it with a subset of users. It is expected to roll out widely later this year. YouTube is reportedly testing a...
Phone Arena
Apple's 2021 iPad Pro 12.9 beast is on sale at a huge $400 discount with 5G and 512GB storage
Even though it's 2023, today seems to be the perfect time to buy an Apple-made tablet from 2021. That is, of course, if you can settle for the outdated design and specifications of the ninth-gen "regular" iPad at a pretty much unbeatable starting price of 250 bucks or want a lot of storage space in addition to a lot of screen real estate and 5G connectivity but don't have a small fortune to spend.
This Samsung Galaxy hack will get you a free laptop
If you move fast Samsung will give you an excellent laptop for free with your new Galaxy phone
Samsung phones receiving the January 2023 update
Samsung has begun updating its Galaxy phones with the January 2023 update patch.
pocketnow.com
Should you buy the Galaxy S22 series now or wait for Galaxy S23 series?
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra were announced in March, 2022. The devices look stylish and have all the power most users would want and need. They’re excellent devices, but now that we’re getting close to the new, more powerful Galaxy S23 series, it’s time to ask whether it’s still worth buying, or whether you should hold out and wait for the next generation of flagships. That’s what we’re going to find out in this article, and for the first time, we’ll combine all three Galaxy S22 series into a single article.
Samsung's newest Galaxy smartphone is $199: What you need to know
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Samsung just announced a new affordable smartphone at CES. The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G will deliver on Samsung's goal of...
Dear Samsung Galaxy fans, it's time to try a different Android phone
Samsung may have heritage, but there are a wealth of other top handsets which are worth your time
Android Authority
A 7-year-old smartphone will finally stop receiving updates this year
The FairPhone 2's run of software updates put major brands to shame. The FairPhone 2 will stop receiving updates in March 2023, seven years after its release. The handset launched back in 2015 with Android 5.1 Lollipop. Five years of software updates is about as good as it gets for...
Phone Arena
Why would anyone buy the new Galaxy S23! Galaxy A54 is the best-looking $400 Samsung phone ever
With the official announcement of Samsung’s Galaxy S23 flagship phones upon us, it’s easy to ignore another bunch of Galaxy devices that most likely will end up as some of the best-selling Android phones of 2023! One of those phones will be called “Galaxy A54”, which by all looks is just a few days away from being launched on the global market - more precisely, January 18.
ZDNet
Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live just dropped to $79 at Walmart
If you're in the market for a new pair of earbuds to take with you on your travels, there is an online sale you shouldn't miss. Available at Walmart, the deal we've found you for the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds is one of the cheapest prices we've seen so far outside of sales event days. You would normally expect to pay around $150 for them, but the US retailer has dropped the price by $70 (46%), bringing the cost down to $79.
2023’s Hottest Tech Might Just Be the Flip Phone
If you’re looking to get an especially cutting-edge phone this year, what’s the device you should be looking for? For some buyers, foldable tech is all the rage — and this year’s CES featured plenty of intriguing smartphone options that blend high performance with intriguing design. But there’s also a very different route to go when it comes to phones — and one that Gen Z is reportedly embracing: the flip phone.
The Verge
iPhone 16 Pro models could feature under-display Face ID
Apple could finally bring under-display Face ID to the iPhone 16 Pro. According to a report from the Korean outlet The Elec (via MacRumors), the technology used for Face ID will live directly under the screen, blending in with the rest of the display once it’s turned on and revealing only the cutout for the front-facing camera.
Android Authority
How many people can watch Hulu at once? Here's the limit
We cover everything you (and your housemates) need to know about your shared account. Hulu is among the biggest streaming services in America, with award-winning originals and a huge back-catalog of shows and movies. You can choose from ad-supported and ad-free subscriptions, a Disney bundle, and a live TV option. So, once you sign up, how many people can watch Hulu at once?
Android Authority
Samsung Galaxy S23 series battery life: What to expect?
Samsung's upcoming flagships pack some welcome and unexpected improvements. With the next Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for early February, we expect Samsung’s Galaxy S23 flagship smartphones to launch imminently. As with previous generations, the South Korean giant will launch three devices this year, each competing in a different price class.
Android Authority
Testing spatial audio on the Pixel 7 is a confusing but delightful experience
Toggling the setting is only the first step in your long journey toward finding compatible content to try it. Google recently started rolling out spatial audio support to its latest Pixel phones and Pixel Buds Pro. The feature aims to replicate on headphones a similar surround experience to the one you get from strategically placing multiple speakers around you. While spatial audio is nothing new, it’s still an interesting addition to the Pixel line-up that improves your auditory experience — well, once you figure out how to really use it.
Android Authority
The Galaxy S23 needs to better compete with the Pixel 7
The Pixel 7 earned critical praise thanks to its $600 price tag, and it's time Samsung took notice. Samsung is still the top premium brand in the Android smartphone space, with the company dominating the $400 and higher Android phone segment according to Counterpoint Research. This is at least partially due to the flagship Galaxy S series, and we can see why they’re so popular.
