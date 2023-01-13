ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
L.A. Clippers 121, Houston 100

HOUSTON (100) Martin Jr. 9-14 3-4 22, Smith Jr. 5-15 0-2 12, Sengun 7-12 0-0 15, Gordon 8-16 7-8 24, Nix 0-2 1-2 1, Eason 5-6 0-0 11, Garuba 0-1 0-0 0, Marjanovic 0-0 0-0 0, Christopher 2-9 3-4 7, Mathews 1-5 3-3 6, Washington Jr. 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 38-84 17-23 100.
Chicago 132, Golden State 118

GOLDEN STATE (118) D.Green 2-6 4-5 8, Wiggins 4-13 1-4 11, Looney 4-4 1-2 9, Curry 8-15 1-2 20, Thompson 9-21 0-0 26, Baldwin Jr. 1-2 0-0 3, Lamb 4-5 4-5 14, Jerome 0-0 0-0 0, DiVincenzo 3-7 0-0 9, Moody 1-2 0-0 3, Poole 5-8 4-4 15. Totals 41-83 15-22 118.
Padres sign top catching prospect Salas for $5.6 million

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres signed 16-year-old catcher Ethan Salas of Caracas, Venezuela, to a $5.6 million bonus on Sunday, the first day of the international signing period. Salas is the consensus top overall prospect in this year’s class. The left-handed hitter is the younger brother...
Warriors top Spurs 144-113 before NBA-record crowd of 68,323

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — In an environment they had never faced, the Golden State Warriors relied on their experience to make it feel like just another game. Jordan Poole scored 25 points, Donte DiVincenzo added 22 and the Warriors beat the San Antonio Spurs 144-113 on Friday night before an NBA-record crowd of 68,323 at the Alamodome.
