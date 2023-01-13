Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famed Star Of Iconic 21st Century Television Program Has Sadly DiedNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Las Vegas for Monday Afternoon and Evening. January 16, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLas Vegas, NV
Jon Jones & Ciryl Gane set to Headline UFC 285Everyday EntertainmentLas Vegas, NV
The worlds first color changing vehicle unveiled earlier this month and its features are simply mind bogglingCristoval VictorialLas Vegas, NV
Watching other couples at a Las Vegas resort showed me the truth about my own relationshipM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
Related
NBC Sports
WATCH: Foligno, Simmons throw down in one of NHL's best fights of season
BOSTON -- The first three minutes of Saturday night's showdown between the Bruins and Maple Leafs provided some A+ entertainment. Leafs goalie Matt Murray robbed Bruins left wing Brad Marchand of an almost certain goal with one of the best saves of the 2022-23 season. Shortly after, Bruins forward Nick...
Penguins Desperately Need Ron Hextall to Make a Trade
A change needs to be made to the Pittsburgh Penguins lineup, and it's up to Ron Hextall to stop sitting on his hands.
FOX Sports
Avalanche host the Red Wings after Rantanen's 2-goal game
Detroit Red Wings (18-16-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (21-17-3, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Detroit Red Wings after Mikko Rantanen's two-goal game against the Ottawa Senators in the Avalanche's 7-0 win. Colorado has a 10-8-3 record in home games...
FOX Sports
Avalanche rout Senators 7-0 after losing 7 of 8 games
DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen, Artturi Lehkonen and Alex Newhook each scored twice, Pavel Francouz made 29 saves for his first shutout of the season and the Colorado Avalanche routed the Ottawa Senators 7-0 on Saturday night. Rantanen scored his 28th and 29th goals to break Joe Sakic’s 27-year-old...
FOX Sports
Jets take on the Canadiens on 3-game win streak
Winnipeg Jets (29-14-1, first in the Central Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (18-23-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets are looking to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Montreal Canadiens. Montreal has a 9-11-0 record at home and an 18-23-3 record overall. The...
Danton Heinen Has Become Unplayable Option for Penguins
The Pittsburgh Penguins thought they had something with Danton Heinen, but it's gotten ugly.
Former VGK Coach Pete DeBoer to Make First Return to T-Mobile Arena
The Vegas Golden Knights will face their former coach, Pete DeBoer, when they take on the Dallas Stars on Monday.
FOX Sports
Draisaitl scores 2 as Oilers beat Golden Knights 4-3
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored two goals and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 on Saturday night. Mattias Janmark had a goal and an assist, Klim Kostin scored for the third straight game, and Zach Hyman had two assists to help the Oilers win their third straight to finish a 3-1 road trip. Jack Campbell had 27 saves.
Looking At Some Of David Krejci’s Top Moments With Bruins Ahead Of 1,000th Game
David Krejci reached the 1,000-game milestone earlier this week as a member of the Bruins. To honor the accomplishment, we’re taking a look back at some of his career moments in Boston. David Krejci is set to hit a milestone that only six other Bruins players have done before...
Yardbarker
Peter DeBoer returns to Sin City as Stars meet Golden Knights
Peter DeBoer will coach his first game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas since his firing by Vegas last May when the Dallas Stars play a Monday afternoon matinee against the Golden Knights. DeBoer compiled a 98-50-12 mark in two-plus seasons at Vegas, coaching the Golden Knights to conference finals...
FOX Sports
Jared McCann has hat trick, Kraken win 8th straight
CHICAGO (AP) — Jared McCann had his first career hat trick and the Seattle Kraken beat the Chicago Blackhawks 8-5 on Saturday night for their franchise-record eighth straight victory. McCann scored twice in a five-goal flurry in a 3:41 span of the first period. All-star rookie Matty Beniers and...
markerzone.com
PANTHERS PLACE VETERAN FORWARD ON WAIVERS
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Florida Panthers have placed veteran forward Zac Dalpe on waivers for the purpose of assigning him to the American Hockey League. Dalpe, 33, is in his second season with the Panthers organization after signing with them on July 30th, 2021. The Paris (Ontario) native...
Comments / 0