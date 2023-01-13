ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

WATCH: Foligno, Simmons throw down in one of NHL's best fights of season

BOSTON -- The first three minutes of Saturday night's showdown between the Bruins and Maple Leafs provided some A+ entertainment. Leafs goalie Matt Murray robbed Bruins left wing Brad Marchand of an almost certain goal with one of the best saves of the 2022-23 season. Shortly after, Bruins forward Nick...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Avalanche host the Red Wings after Rantanen's 2-goal game

Detroit Red Wings (18-16-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (21-17-3, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Detroit Red Wings after Mikko Rantanen's two-goal game against the Ottawa Senators in the Avalanche's 7-0 win. Colorado has a 10-8-3 record in home games...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Avalanche rout Senators 7-0 after losing 7 of 8 games

DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen, Artturi Lehkonen and Alex Newhook each scored twice, Pavel Francouz made 29 saves for his first shutout of the season and the Colorado Avalanche routed the Ottawa Senators 7-0 on Saturday night. Rantanen scored his 28th and 29th goals to break Joe Sakic’s 27-year-old...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Jets take on the Canadiens on 3-game win streak

Winnipeg Jets (29-14-1, first in the Central Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (18-23-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets are looking to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Montreal Canadiens. Montreal has a 9-11-0 record at home and an 18-23-3 record overall. The...
FOX Sports

Draisaitl scores 2 as Oilers beat Golden Knights 4-3

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored two goals and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 on Saturday night. Mattias Janmark had a goal and an assist, Klim Kostin scored for the third straight game, and Zach Hyman had two assists to help the Oilers win their third straight to finish a 3-1 road trip. Jack Campbell had 27 saves.
FLORIDA STATE
Yardbarker

Peter DeBoer returns to Sin City as Stars meet Golden Knights

Peter DeBoer will coach his first game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas since his firing by Vegas last May when the Dallas Stars play a Monday afternoon matinee against the Golden Knights. DeBoer compiled a 98-50-12 mark in two-plus seasons at Vegas, coaching the Golden Knights to conference finals...
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Jared McCann has hat trick, Kraken win 8th straight

CHICAGO (AP) — Jared McCann had his first career hat trick and the Seattle Kraken beat the Chicago Blackhawks 8-5 on Saturday night for their franchise-record eighth straight victory. McCann scored twice in a five-goal flurry in a 3:41 span of the first period. All-star rookie Matty Beniers and...
SEATTLE, WA
markerzone.com

PANTHERS PLACE VETERAN FORWARD ON WAIVERS

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Florida Panthers have placed veteran forward Zac Dalpe on waivers for the purpose of assigning him to the American Hockey League. Dalpe, 33, is in his second season with the Panthers organization after signing with them on July 30th, 2021. The Paris (Ontario) native...

Comments / 0

Community Policy