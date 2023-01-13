Read full article on original website
Related
Fact Check: Elon Musk 'Suing the Pants Off' Kathy Griffin, Article Says
A viral post on Facebook suggested Elon Musk and Kathy Griffin may be taking their clash from Twitter to the courts. But is all as it first looks?
Dr. Anthony Fauci Issues Sharp Response To Elon Musk's Teased 'Fauci Files'
“I have no idea what he’s talking about," the top immunologist told Fox News' Neil Cavuto, adding: "I wish I did."
Twitter hacked: Data of 235 million Twitter users are exposed for free
More than 400 million user data was hacked in July 2022 by the hacker known as Ryushi. These data would have been put up for sale on the 'Breached' hacking forum. Note: At the end a tool to see if your data is filtered on the internet.
technewstoday.com
How to See Deleted Messages on iPhone
There are only a few ways to check deleted messages on your iPhone. The only easy way to view these messages is to retrieve them and then only check the message content. The ‘Recently Deleted’ space is a relatively new feature that Apple introduced with its release of the iOS 16 version. As soon as you delete a message, your iPhone moves and backs up all messages to this particular folder for 30 to 40 days. Within this period, you can restore and check back deleted conversations.
Business Insider
How to use the secret conversation feature in Facebook Messenger to keep your chats as private as possible
To create a secret conversation on Messenger, start a new chat and tap the lock icon. Messenger's secret conversations are encrypted, meaning not even Facebook can read them. Secret conversations are only available in the Messenger mobile app, not the website. Over the past few years, encrypted messaging apps like...
Android users urged to change five settings immediately to protect personal privacy and health of phone
ANDROID Users have been implored to change to five settings that can protect data and boost phone performance. If you have an Android-powered device, then you may need to change some settings to bolster your data protection and make your device run smoother. Below, we have compiled a list of...
Delete this popular task manager app right away if you're an Android User
Experts are recommending to delete the Todo Day Manager app, where scammers can gain access to private messages, information through two-step verification codes.
Android users warned of new hack capable of spying on your calls in a way you never expected
EXPERTS have uncovered a creepy flaw hackers could make use of to sniff out details about your identity. The malware is not only able to listen to calls - it can apparently work out private details too. According to a group of researchers, the tech can recognise a person's gender...
The Verge
Maybe don’t stick flying bladed cameras in a movie star’s face
The upcoming Netflix show Agent From Above tried to film its star up close with a drone — and Taiwanese actor Kai Ko got stitches, and possibly worse, when things went wrong (via DroneDJ). We don’t have many confirmed details on what happened during the December 27th shoot other...
Twitter's laid-off workers cannot pursue claims via class-action lawsuit-judge
Jan 14 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc has secured a ruling allowing the social media company to force several laid-off workers suing over their termination to pursue their claims via individual arbitration than a class-action lawsuit.
insideevs.com
Elon Musk Is Making Tesla His Priority Over Twitter: Internal Email
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has rubbed many people the wrong way over the years, but at the same time, he has proven very successful and has a massive fan base. The controversy around the vocal CEO has skyrocketed since he took over Twitter, and some well-known Tesla investors have gone to bat against Musk, though he claims to be putting Tesla first over Twitter, and an internal email substantiates the claims.
Looks like Google's icons are still baffling users
It's been over two years since Google released a slew of new logos and icons for its various Workspace apps, but it seems the initially cold reception is showing no signs of thawing. Even today, Twitter users are continuing to bemoan the confusing nature of these bafflingly indistinguishable designs. The...
TechCrunch
YouTube plans to modify profanity rules that prompted creator backlash
The culprit is a new policy that the company introduced back in November in order to make certain kinds of content more advertiser friendly. That change, made to YouTubes’s advertiser-friendly content guidelines, overhauled the platform’s approach to profanity and violence. The good news is that while we don’t...
Google, Porsche in talks over Google Apps access
BERLIN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Porsche (P911_p.DE) is considering fully integrating Google software into its car cockpit, a source close to the company said on Thursday, marking a shift in strategy for the newly listed carmaker.
Twitter deliberately cut third-party access to app functions
Twitter engineers appear to have cut access to the website's internal code used by third-party apps, leading some to speculate that the company may be attempting to undercut competitors or force users to use only Twitter-approved interfaces.
Elon Musk Suggests to Ignore People Under 30
The billionaire entrepreneur is one of the strongest critics of the new progressive ideologies often championed by Gen Z.
Elon Musk used Tourette's syndrome as an insult. As someone who lives with it everyday, I don't find it funny.
Musk told a former Twitter employee she had "a tragic case of Tourette's" in retaliation to her comment about him on Twitter. No one should be amused.
Most iPhone owners don’t know about three secret apps hidden on your phone
YOUR iPhone has several hidden apps tucked away – and you may have missed them. We've picked out three that are more secret than the average app, but are handy all the same. There's a handy Field Test trick that helps you find the best mobile signal. You can...
TechCrunch
Twitter’s third-party client issue is seemingly a deliberate suspension
On Friday, late evening PST time, many users noticed that they could not access their third-party Twitter clients. The app makers quickly acknowledged the issue and said that they had been trying to contact the company. A Japan-based developer noted at the time that many smaller Twitter clients were working...
The Verge
Who should be the next CEO of Twitter?
The following is a free preview from last week’s Command Line, my new weekly newsletter about the tech industry’s inside conversation:. Elon Musk has said he will find a new CEO for Twitter after users voted for him to leave. But who would, in his own words, be “foolish enough to take the job”?
