Related
technewstoday.com

How to See Deleted Messages on iPhone

There are only a few ways to check deleted messages on your iPhone. The only easy way to view these messages is to retrieve them and then only check the message content. The ‘Recently Deleted’ space is a relatively new feature that Apple introduced with its release of the iOS 16 version. As soon as you delete a message, your iPhone moves and backs up all messages to this particular folder for 30 to 40 days. Within this period, you can restore and check back deleted conversations.
The Verge

Maybe don’t stick flying bladed cameras in a movie star’s face

The upcoming Netflix show Agent From Above tried to film its star up close with a drone — and Taiwanese actor Kai Ko got stitches, and possibly worse, when things went wrong (via DroneDJ). We don’t have many confirmed details on what happened during the December 27th shoot other...
insideevs.com

Elon Musk Is Making Tesla His Priority Over Twitter: Internal Email

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has rubbed many people the wrong way over the years, but at the same time, he has proven very successful and has a massive fan base. The controversy around the vocal CEO has skyrocketed since he took over Twitter, and some well-known Tesla investors have gone to bat against Musk, though he claims to be putting Tesla first over Twitter, and an internal email substantiates the claims.
Creative Bloq

Looks like Google's icons are still baffling users

It's been over two years since Google released a slew of new logos and icons for its various Workspace apps, but it seems the initially cold reception is showing no signs of thawing. Even today, Twitter users are continuing to bemoan the confusing nature of these bafflingly indistinguishable designs. The...
TechCrunch

YouTube plans to modify profanity rules that prompted creator backlash

The culprit is a new policy that the company introduced back in November in order to make certain kinds of content more advertiser friendly. That change, made to YouTubes’s advertiser-friendly content guidelines, overhauled the platform’s approach to profanity and violence. The good news is that while we don’t...
Reuters

Google, Porsche in talks over Google Apps access

BERLIN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Porsche (P911_p.DE) is considering fully integrating Google software into its car cockpit, a source close to the company said on Thursday, marking a shift in strategy for the newly listed carmaker.
TechCrunch

Twitter’s third-party client issue is seemingly a deliberate suspension

On Friday, late evening PST time, many users noticed that they could not access their third-party Twitter clients. The app makers quickly acknowledged the issue and said that they had been trying to contact the company. A Japan-based developer noted at the time that many smaller Twitter clients were working...
The Verge

Who should be the next CEO of Twitter?

The following is a free preview from last week’s Command Line, my new weekly newsletter about the tech industry’s inside conversation:. Elon Musk has said he will find a new CEO for Twitter after users voted for him to leave. But who would, in his own words, be “foolish enough to take the job”?

