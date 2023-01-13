ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dawgman Recruiting Blog - Junior Day Event

We're a couple of weeks into the new year and we're starting to pay attention to the 2024 recruiting cycle a lot more. Here's what you can expect in today's Dawgman Recruiting Blog... Junior Day. In-State Targets. Top Targets For UW Who Like The Dawgs. Other notes and tidbits. This...
