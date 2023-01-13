ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

Photo gallery: Championship matches of Quincy wrestling invitational

QUINCY — Area wrestlers staked their claim to the individual titles during Saturday’s Quincy Invitational at the QHS gym. Eight grapplers — four from Quincy High School and one each from Camp Point Central, Macomb, Palmyra and Quincy Notre Dame — won crowns, while the Blue Devils won the team championship.
QUINCY, IL
Photo gallery: Lincoln vs. Quincy boys basketball

QUINCY — The Quincy High School boys basketball team scored eight of the game’s final nine points to defeat Lincoln 43-40 on Saturday night at Blue Devil Gym. MRN Editor David Adam captured some of the action below:
QUINCY, IL
Arch puts dominance on display, earns most outstanding wrestler at Quincy Invitational

QUINCY — It’s rare to find a wrestling bracket with Collin Arch in the field and not see the Palmyra senior’s name on the top line. Yet, Saturday during the Quincy Invitational at the QHS gym, the three-time defending state champion and arguably the most accomplished high school wrestler this area has ever produced had his name on the bottom line of the 152-pound bracket.
QUINCY, IL
‘These are the games we need’: Brown’s three-point play highlights late comeback by Blue Devils

QUINCY — Playing the Lincoln Railsplitters is about as entertaining for the Quincy High School boys basketball team as shaving your head with a cheese grater. “I think anybody will say that Lincoln is like the least fun team to play all year long,” junior guard Ralph Wires said. “We want to run, but they like to sit and hold it, just sit in a zone with no pressure. It’s boring.”
QUINCY, IL
Hawks’ six-game win streak ends at hands of Bearcats as Nelson plays role of 3-point sniper

QUINCY — Having only one day to prepare for Southwest Baptist University wasn’t enough. Playing less than 48 hours after pulling away late for a hard-fought victory over Rockhurst, the Quincy University men’s basketball team was unable to effectively defend SBU’s motion offense and was repeatedly burned by reigning Great Lakes Valley Conference Player of the Year Quinn Nelson.
QUINCY, IL
Ina home expected to be total loss following Saturday night fire

Jefferson Fire says a double wide manufactured home in Ina is expected to be a total loss following a late Saturday night fire. The fire was at 204 North Elm. The home was vacant following a recent death. An Ameren repairman was working on a power problem when he discovered...
INA, IL
Real estate transfers in Adams County from Jan. 2-6, 2023

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. The Bernice Joan Post and Melvin D. Post Trust of Golden...
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
QPD Blotter for Jan. 14, 2023

Jami Boydston,36, Palmyra MO, for Speeding at 3rd Elm on 1/13/23. PTC 122. Venessa Rankin,22, Quincy, for Speeding at 3rd Elm on 1/13/23. PTC 122. Ronnie McKenzie,28, Quincy, for Speeding at 3rd Elm on 1/13/23. PTC 122. Andrea Lawrance,32, Quincy, for Speeding at 36th Lindell on 1/13/23. PTC 122. Kanesha...
QUINCY, IL
Police Beat for Sunday, January 15th, 2023

Centralia Police have arrested a 32-year-old homeless Centralia woman for theft and obstructing ID. Samantha Olston was taken to the Marion County Jail. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of a self-propelled roofing trailer from a business on US 50 just west of the overpass in Odin. The trailer is valued at $38,000. The theft was reported on Saturday.
CENTRALIA, IL
Brown County Sheriff’s Department blotter from Jan. 4-13, 2023

On 01/04/2023 at 2:36 AM Louis R. Martina of Higden AR struck a deer on CR 700N. Damage to the vehicle was over $1500.00 and no injuries were reported. On 01/07/2023 at 12:55 AM James E. Esela of Mt. Sterling struck a deer on Cr 1250E. Damage to the vehicle was over $1500.00 and no injuries were reported.
BROWN COUNTY, IL
Suspect in Perry County school threats in custody

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – A suspect connected with the threats last week to Perry County School District 32 is in custody. Perryvile Police Chief Direk L. Hunt announced at a press conference Sunday afternoon in Perryville that a juvenile admitted to making both phone calls this week. The juvenile...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
Stolen Property Recovered from Williamson County Home Saturday Night

MARION – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office recovered some stolen property Saturday night. According to Sheriff Jeff Diederich, the sheriff’s office responded to the area of Grassy Road at 6:30 p.m. Deputies, acting on information from an ongoing investigation, were able to identify and recover $16,000 worth of stolen property from a home.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
Knapheide Manufacturing Company celebrating 175th anniversary this year

QUINCY — The Knapheide Manufacturing Company is celebrate its 175th anniversary this year, marking nearly two centuries as a family-owned and operated business in Quincy. Herman Heinrich Knapheide, a German immigrant, moved to Quincy in 1848 and opened a wagon-making shop, the Knapheide Wagon Company. The business was incorporated...
QUINCY, IL

