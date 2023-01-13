Read full article on original website
This house looks like it's on a movie set and it's actually a historic home belonging to John H. Garth in the 1800s
Historic A.C. Waltman House in La Grange, Missouri
Historic Benjamin Horr House is part of Hannibal's historic Central Business District too
muddyriversports.com
Photo gallery: Championship matches of Quincy wrestling invitational
QUINCY — Area wrestlers staked their claim to the individual titles during Saturday’s Quincy Invitational at the QHS gym. Eight grapplers — four from Quincy High School and one each from Camp Point Central, Macomb, Palmyra and Quincy Notre Dame — won crowns, while the Blue Devils won the team championship.
muddyriversports.com
From top to bottom of lineup, Blue Devils pitch in to defend own invitational wrestling championship
QUINCY — The beauty of playing host to a high school wrestling tournament is the opportunity to compete in a packed-to-hilt gym full of familiar faces the way the Quincy High School gym was Saturday. “Every seat was filled,” QHS junior Owen Uppinghouse said. The drawback is what...
muddyriversports.com
Photo gallery: Lincoln vs. Quincy boys basketball
QUINCY — The Quincy High School boys basketball team scored eight of the game’s final nine points to defeat Lincoln 43-40 on Saturday night at Blue Devil Gym. MRN Editor David Adam captured some of the action below:
muddyriversports.com
Arch puts dominance on display, earns most outstanding wrestler at Quincy Invitational
QUINCY — It’s rare to find a wrestling bracket with Collin Arch in the field and not see the Palmyra senior’s name on the top line. Yet, Saturday during the Quincy Invitational at the QHS gym, the three-time defending state champion and arguably the most accomplished high school wrestler this area has ever produced had his name on the bottom line of the 152-pound bracket.
muddyriversports.com
College notebook: Northeast Missouri native Kirby Cannon joins QU football coaching staff
QUINCY — Imagine Quincy University football coach Gary Bass’ surprise when a former FCS head coach expressed interest in joining the Hawks’ staff. Suddenly, one of the youngest groups of coaches in the Great Lakes Valley Conference had the opportunity for an injection of experience. Kirby Cannon will certainly provide that.
muddyriversports.com
QND girls click on all cylinders, completely dismantle Rock Island to reach 20-victory plateau
QUINCY — Quincy Notre Dame girls basketball coach Eric Orne felt it was only a matter of time before an opponent witnessed the best his team had to offer. Rock Island can testify to how good that can be. The top-ranked team in Class 2A pitched a first-quarter shutout...
muddyriversports.com
Seniors help guide Raiders’ rally against Farmers, enable QND boys to capture pair of victories
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — The doubleheader sweep the Quincy Notre Dame boys basketball team needed to set up an epic Monday matinee was in jeopardy from the start late Saturday afternoon. Alex Connoyer’s putback of a missed free throw with 32 seconds remaining in regulation gave the Raiders their first...
muddyriversports.com
‘These are the games we need’: Brown’s three-point play highlights late comeback by Blue Devils
QUINCY — Playing the Lincoln Railsplitters is about as entertaining for the Quincy High School boys basketball team as shaving your head with a cheese grater. “I think anybody will say that Lincoln is like the least fun team to play all year long,” junior guard Ralph Wires said. “We want to run, but they like to sit and hold it, just sit in a zone with no pressure. It’s boring.”
muddyriversports.com
Hawks’ six-game win streak ends at hands of Bearcats as Nelson plays role of 3-point sniper
QUINCY — Having only one day to prepare for Southwest Baptist University wasn’t enough. Playing less than 48 hours after pulling away late for a hard-fought victory over Rockhurst, the Quincy University men’s basketball team was unable to effectively defend SBU’s motion offense and was repeatedly burned by reigning Great Lakes Valley Conference Player of the Year Quinn Nelson.
southernillinoisnow.com
Ina home expected to be total loss following Saturday night fire
Jefferson Fire says a double wide manufactured home in Ina is expected to be a total loss following a late Saturday night fire. The fire was at 204 North Elm. The home was vacant following a recent death. An Ameren repairman was working on a power problem when he discovered...
KFVS12
EF-1 tornado touched down in Ballard and McCracken County, Ky & Massac County, Ill
(KFVS) - According to the National Weather Service, an EF-1 tornado touched down last night in Ballard and McCracken counties in Kentucky and Massac County in Illinois. The tornado had an estimated 90 mile an hour winds and was on the ground for 6.7 miles. The width of the path...
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Adams County from Jan. 2-6, 2023
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. The Bernice Joan Post and Melvin D. Post Trust of Golden...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Jan. 14, 2023
Jami Boydston,36, Palmyra MO, for Speeding at 3rd Elm on 1/13/23. PTC 122. Venessa Rankin,22, Quincy, for Speeding at 3rd Elm on 1/13/23. PTC 122. Ronnie McKenzie,28, Quincy, for Speeding at 3rd Elm on 1/13/23. PTC 122. Andrea Lawrance,32, Quincy, for Speeding at 36th Lindell on 1/13/23. PTC 122. Kanesha...
Nine southern Illinoisans arrested over illegal drug activity, surge in vehicle thefts
Authorities have arrested nine people accused of illegal drug activity and a surge in vehicle thefts last year.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, January 15th, 2023
Centralia Police have arrested a 32-year-old homeless Centralia woman for theft and obstructing ID. Samantha Olston was taken to the Marion County Jail. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of a self-propelled roofing trailer from a business on US 50 just west of the overpass in Odin. The trailer is valued at $38,000. The theft was reported on Saturday.
wpsdlocal6.com
Two threats in three days: Missouri school district reportedly closed until further notice as authorities investigate calls
PERRYVILLE, MO — Perry County School District 32 closed all campuses to staff, students, and visitors Friday, SunTimes News reported, after receiving two threats in three days. SunTimes reports that a telephone threat forced the closure of Perryville High School and Perry County Middle School Wednesday morning. The news...
muddyrivernews.com
Brown County Sheriff’s Department blotter from Jan. 4-13, 2023
On 01/04/2023 at 2:36 AM Louis R. Martina of Higden AR struck a deer on CR 700N. Damage to the vehicle was over $1500.00 and no injuries were reported. On 01/07/2023 at 12:55 AM James E. Esela of Mt. Sterling struck a deer on Cr 1250E. Damage to the vehicle was over $1500.00 and no injuries were reported.
kbsi23.com
Suspect in Perry County school threats in custody
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – A suspect connected with the threats last week to Perry County School District 32 is in custody. Perryvile Police Chief Direk L. Hunt announced at a press conference Sunday afternoon in Perryville that a juvenile admitted to making both phone calls this week. The juvenile...
wish989.com
Stolen Property Recovered from Williamson County Home Saturday Night
MARION – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office recovered some stolen property Saturday night. According to Sheriff Jeff Diederich, the sheriff’s office responded to the area of Grassy Road at 6:30 p.m. Deputies, acting on information from an ongoing investigation, were able to identify and recover $16,000 worth of stolen property from a home.
muddyrivernews.com
Knapheide Manufacturing Company celebrating 175th anniversary this year
QUINCY — The Knapheide Manufacturing Company is celebrate its 175th anniversary this year, marking nearly two centuries as a family-owned and operated business in Quincy. Herman Heinrich Knapheide, a German immigrant, moved to Quincy in 1848 and opened a wagon-making shop, the Knapheide Wagon Company. The business was incorporated...
