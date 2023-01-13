Read full article on original website
Hutchinson's guarantee: Why does Minnesota law give disgraced elected officials their old jobs back?
(FOX 9) - No matter how much trouble he got into, former Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson had a six-figure job waiting for him after he left the sheriff's office thanks to Minnesota law. That 1977 law guarantees city and county elected officials the public-sector jobs they left after winning...
Minnesota Farmers Charged with Fraud in $46 Million Scheme
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Two southern Minnesota organic farmers are facing federal fraud charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 65-year-old James Wolf and 45-year-old Adam Olson of Cottonwood County have been charged for their roles in a $46 million organic grain fraud scheme. Court records show Wolf, a certified...
Bill would outlaw sanctuary cities in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A bill to ban sanctuary cities in North Dakota is making its way through the State Legislature. The bill would require the state, a political subdivision, or a higher-ed institution to work with federal authorities to verify or report the immigration status of an individual. “The...
‘Sign Here’ If You Want Legal Recreational Minnesota Marijuana
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is giving the people a chance to sign a petition for legalizing adult-use cannabis. Here's how it works. You can add your name to get legalized recreational marijuana in Minnesota by filling out a brief online petition. The website states... It's time for us to follow...
Red Lake Housing Authority Plans for Development on 56 New Units
The Red Lake Nation will see more housing options for those who may financially struggling to keep a roof over their heads. After receiving financial support from organizations such as Minnesota Housing in the form of low-income housing tax credits and housing infrastructure bonds, the band’s housing authority will now be able to development up to 56 more units across the four districts. Split into 28 housing units for low-income individuals or families and 28 units for supportive housing needs, these projects are looking to tackle apparent issues of homelessness and overcrowding on the Red Lake Reservation.
Driver’s Licenses for All Passes MN House Judiciary Committee
A bill that would allow undocumented residents to obtain a Minnesota driver’s license is heading to the House Ways and Means Committee. The Judiciary Committee passed it this morning (Thursday) on a voice vote after discussion about personal data collection. Veena Iyer of the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota says the data privacy provisions and amendments:
Minnesota Man Free After 25-Year Wrongful Imprisonment
(Moose Lake, MN) — A Minnesota man is out of prison after spending nearly 25 years there for a conviction reviewers say was based on faulty evidence. Thomas Rhodes was released Friday from the Moose Lake facility after the Minnesota Conviction Review Unit of the state’s Attorney General’s office examined his case in partnership with the Great North Innocence Project. Reviewers found that the 63-year-old had been convicted based on “erroneous and incomplete evidence.” He was found guilty in July 1998 of murdering his wife Jane Rhodes, who drowned during a nighttime boat ride with him on Green Lake in Spicer, Minnesota in 1996.
MN law enforcement makes strong stand against recreational cannabis legalization
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Statewide law enforcement made a firm stand against the legalization of recreational cannabis from a public safety perspective. The Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association and the Minnesota Sheriffs Association says the bill blatantly ignores the realities of the illegal drug trade and will make driving on our roads more dangerous.
Minnesota man sentenced for scamming travel agents he employed
A Waseca travel agency owner has been sentenced to two years in prison for fraudulently using commission payments for personal use. Matthew Schumacher, 46, owned and operated Travel Troops, LLC and defrauded at least 36 travel agents during the scheme which spanned from August 2016 to January 2019, according to court documents.
Walmart to Stop Providing Plastic Bags In Some States – Is Minnesota Included?
We've been hearing about how some grocery and big box stores are starting to cease the use of single use plastic bags around the country. Up to now, MOSTLY happening in states like California and Arizona. But now, there are more states that are beginning to adopt this practice all in the effort to improve the environment.
What Minnesota's new tax law means for student borrowers, restaurants and other businesses
Gov. Tim Walz signed a fast-tracked proposal Thursday to cut more than $100 million in taxes for Minnesota restaurants and other businesses that got federal aid at the height of the pandemic. The new law, the first signed under DFL-controlled government, would also wipe away state taxes on student loan...
Arrests and blood alcohol results from the KLGR-area’s 2022 Toward Zero Deaths DWI campaign
From Nov. 23 through New Year’s Eve, Minnesota state troopers, deputies and police officers made 2,228 DWI arrests during the holiday Toward Zero Deaths DWI campaign. That is slightly up from 2,012 DWI arrests during the 2021 campaign. Here are some KLGR-area law enforcement results from the 2022 campaign:
New Publishers Clearing House Scam Reported In Minnesota
Scams are absolutely nothing new. It seems everyday there is another one we have to be worried about. I just learned of another one, which is a common scam with a new twist that has been reported in Minnesota. We have all heard about Publishers Clearing House scams. They have...
Minnesota lawmakers pushing for free school lunches
ST PAUL, MN (KELO.com) — Will Minnesota become the third state to provide free meals to all public school students? Bills are being offered by lawmakers in both the House and Senate. Governor Tim Walz has already voiced his support saying, “It’s time to provide universal school meals to make sure every kid can succeed and that no child goes hungry”. Supporters say 1 in 4 food-insecure kids come from a household that doesn’t qualify for the federal school lunch program. California and Maine are currently the only states to provide free meals to all students.
FAQ: A $100 million tax bill's done. The next battle: Social Security
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - On the day Gov. Tim Walz signed a $104 million tax relief package into law -- the first bill lawmakers sent him this year -- the Legislature started debating a tax issue many times bigger: how the state treats Social Security income. Here's an...
DWI Arrests in MN Up Over Holiday Season
The number of driving while intoxicated arrests in Minnesota increased this holiday season from 2021. Minnesota law enforcement’s holiday campaign against impaired driving saw 2,228 DWI-related arrests for 2022 (up from 2,012 arrests during the 2021 campaign) thanks to extra patrol vehicles on the road. From the southern-most part of the state to the Canadian border, officials saw various examples of the dangers of impaired driving.
Minnesota takes action against price gouging during emergencies, setting 25% limit on retailers
ST PAUL, MN. - In the wake of a global pandemic, reports of price gouging have become increasingly common. This phenomenon involves retailers taking advantage of an emergency to set higher prices for essential goods and services.
‘Not sitting this out’: Minnesota Medical Association votes to support decriminalization of illicit drugs
In a move leaders say is focused on a commitment to the health and well-being of their patients, the group representing over 10,000 Minnesota doctors and doctors in training is advocating to decriminalize simple possession of illicit drugs. Members of the Minnesota Medical Association’s board of trustees voted in December...
Body of Missing Minnesota Woman Suspected of Being Found
Aitkin, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in northern Minnesota believe a body discovered last week was that of a Minnesota woman who had been reported missing earlier this month. The Atkin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies believe they have recovered the body of 55-year-old Anne Wyatt. Deputies discovered the body on...
House committee hears bill that would eliminate state income tax for 60% of North Dakotans
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota State Representative Craig Headland is pushing his bill which would establish a flat tax on state income for higher earners, and eliminate income tax altogether for lower income residents. "We have excess dollars we've collected and the first thing that we should do is prioritize...
