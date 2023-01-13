ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
KFYR-TV

Bill would outlaw sanctuary cities in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A bill to ban sanctuary cities in North Dakota is making its way through the State Legislature. The bill would require the state, a political subdivision, or a higher-ed institution to work with federal authorities to verify or report the immigration status of an individual. “The...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
lptv.org

Red Lake Housing Authority Plans for Development on 56 New Units

The Red Lake Nation will see more housing options for those who may financially struggling to keep a roof over their heads. After receiving financial support from organizations such as Minnesota Housing in the form of low-income housing tax credits and housing infrastructure bonds, the band’s housing authority will now be able to development up to 56 more units across the four districts. Split into 28 housing units for low-income individuals or families and 28 units for supportive housing needs, these projects are looking to tackle apparent issues of homelessness and overcrowding on the Red Lake Reservation.
RED LAKE, MN
ktoe.com

Driver’s Licenses for All Passes MN House Judiciary Committee

A bill that would allow undocumented residents to obtain a Minnesota driver’s license is heading to the House Ways and Means Committee. The Judiciary Committee passed it this morning (Thursday) on a voice vote after discussion about personal data collection. Veena Iyer of the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota says the data privacy provisions and amendments:
MINNESOTA STATE
ktoe.com

Minnesota Man Free After 25-Year Wrongful Imprisonment

(Moose Lake, MN) — A Minnesota man is out of prison after spending nearly 25 years there for a conviction reviewers say was based on faulty evidence. Thomas Rhodes was released Friday from the Moose Lake facility after the Minnesota Conviction Review Unit of the state’s Attorney General’s office examined his case in partnership with the Great North Innocence Project. Reviewers found that the 63-year-old had been convicted based on “erroneous and incomplete evidence.” He was found guilty in July 1998 of murdering his wife Jane Rhodes, who drowned during a nighttime boat ride with him on Green Lake in Spicer, Minnesota in 1996.
MOOSE LAKE, MN
northernnewsnow.com

MN law enforcement makes strong stand against recreational cannabis legalization

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Statewide law enforcement made a firm stand against the legalization of recreational cannabis from a public safety perspective. The Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association and the Minnesota Sheriffs Association says the bill blatantly ignores the realities of the illegal drug trade and will make driving on our roads more dangerous.
MINNESOTA STATE
B105

New Publishers Clearing House Scam Reported In Minnesota

Scams are absolutely nothing new. It seems everyday there is another one we have to be worried about. I just learned of another one, which is a common scam with a new twist that has been reported in Minnesota. We have all heard about Publishers Clearing House scams. They have...
MINNESOTA STATE
kelo.com

Minnesota lawmakers pushing for free school lunches

ST PAUL, MN (KELO.com) — Will Minnesota become the third state to provide free meals to all public school students? Bills are being offered by lawmakers in both the House and Senate. Governor Tim Walz has already voiced his support saying, “It’s time to provide universal school meals to make sure every kid can succeed and that no child goes hungry”. Supporters say 1 in 4 food-insecure kids come from a household that doesn’t qualify for the federal school lunch program. California and Maine are currently the only states to provide free meals to all students.
MINNESOTA STATE
lptv.org

DWI Arrests in MN Up Over Holiday Season

The number of driving while intoxicated arrests in Minnesota increased this holiday season from 2021. Minnesota law enforcement’s holiday campaign against impaired driving saw 2,228 DWI-related arrests for 2022 (up from 2,012 arrests during the 2021 campaign) thanks to extra patrol vehicles on the road. From the southern-most part of the state to the Canadian border, officials saw various examples of the dangers of impaired driving.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Body of Missing Minnesota Woman Suspected of Being Found

Aitkin, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in northern Minnesota believe a body discovered last week was that of a Minnesota woman who had been reported missing earlier this month. The Atkin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies believe they have recovered the body of 55-year-old Anne Wyatt. Deputies discovered the body on...
MINNESOTA STATE

