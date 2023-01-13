The Red Lake Nation will see more housing options for those who may financially struggling to keep a roof over their heads. After receiving financial support from organizations such as Minnesota Housing in the form of low-income housing tax credits and housing infrastructure bonds, the band’s housing authority will now be able to development up to 56 more units across the four districts. Split into 28 housing units for low-income individuals or families and 28 units for supportive housing needs, these projects are looking to tackle apparent issues of homelessness and overcrowding on the Red Lake Reservation.

RED LAKE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO