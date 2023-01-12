Read full article on original website
Bed, Bath and Beyond to close 1 Montana store, other locations remain open
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bed, Bath and Beyond is closing a number of stores nationwide, including one in Montana. Stores in Missoula, Kalispell and Bozeman are safe for now, but the Great Falls location is on the list of closures. The company released an updated list of stores that have...
Montana Vet Warns of Strange Illness that Could Affect Your Dog
It is cold and flu season for many of us in Montana. It seems the cases of flu continue to rise, not to mention reported cases of COVID-19. It always just seems to be a part of life every year that we worry about getting sick. We find ourselves spending more time at our doctor's office and pharmacy, all in an effort to stay healthy and not come down with whatever dreaded illness will strike.
Eight Montanans Competing in Major Sled Dog Challenge Event
It is the only 300-mile Yukon Quest qualifier in the lower 48 states and one of only three such events for the Iditarod qualifier in the lower 48. That alone is probably enough to give it significant prestige. Add to that the caliber of the world-class mushers competing, and the race's reputation as one of the most grueling mushing competitions in the world, and you've got eight Montanans as part of some pretty lofty competition.
How To Tell You Are In Missoula, Without Saying Missoula
Every town is different. It doesn't matter if you live in Montana, or somewhere else, every town is different. When you live in a place long enough, you get to understand and maybe even appreciate the differences that make your town unique. Missoula is different kind of town. Some of us are very proud of the differences. Even though some of the things that make us different are not all positive, they are just different. I recently asked our listeners on Facebook to "Tell me you're in Missoula, without telling me you're in Missoula." Here are some of the things that help keep Missoula unique.
Water main failure temporarily closes ZACC
MISSOULA, Mont. — A water main failure forced the closure of the Zootown Arts Community Center this week. The nonprofit said the main failed on Wednesday morning and flooded the basement in the building on West Main Street. Workers are racing to fix a coupling and get water flowing...
Southbound lanes now open on Reserve Street at Third Street
MISSOULA, Mont. — UPDATE: An alert from the Missoula Police Department reports all southbound lanes on Reserve Street at Third Street are now open. Officials said that travelers can expect delays if passing through the area. The Missoula Police Department announced at 8:24 p.m. all southbound lanes on Reserve...
4 Great Pizza Places in Montana
If you live in Montana and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Have You Read The Flathead Police Blotter Lately? It’s Bananas AF
Recently, I was taking a deep dive into some Montana police reports when I stumbled across the Flathead Police Blotter, and it's absolutely bananas. It's a guilty pleasure many of us have. Checking the local police roster, reading court cases, or just perusing the local police report. I'm not proud of it. It's akin to standing in line at the grocery store and flipping through the tabloids. Only when it comes to the Flathead Police Blotter, the tabloids might be more believable.
Areas of black ice reported on roadways around Montana Saturday afternoon
MISSOULA, Mont. - Severe driving conditions and black ice were reported on roads outside Missoula Saturday morning. As of 2:00 pm Saturday, black ice is being reported near Missoula on MT-200 from Potomac to Ovando and on MT-83 from the junction with MT-200 to Seeley Lake. As of 2:00 pm,...
UM to comply with on-campus TikTok ban
The University of Montana plans to comply with a letter from Gov. Greg Gianforte recommending a ban on TikTok use on all campus devices and Wi-Fi networks in the Montana University System. The letter came two weeks after Gianforte ordered Montana to join 24 other states and the federal government...
UM campus search finds nothing suspicious after bomb threat
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials from the University of Montana say a campus-wide search is complete following a bomb threat Monday morning. No suspicious devices were found on campus. Authorities say they will continue to monitor buildings and patrol the campus. They urge anyone on campus to be aware of...
Missoula pair sentenced to prison for trafficking drugs
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula pair will serve prison time after being convicted of drug trafficking and firearm crimes. Law enforcement seized more than seven pounds of meth, fentanyl and firearms during an investigation. Carlos Guatimea Augirre, 36, pleaded guilty in May to possession with intent to distribute meth...
What is Swatting and Why is it Happening in Missoula?
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 9, 2022, Montana law enforcement responded to several hoax calls about an active shooter in multiple parts of the state, but there was no evidence of an active shooter and no actual threats found. “This is likely an orchestrated hoax tactic called swatting,”...
Missoula residents sentenced on drug trafficking, firearms charges
Two Missoula residents have been sentenced for drug trafficking and firearm crimes after several pounds of drugs and firearms were found during an investigation.
Missoula Robber Beats Victim, Gets Arrested the Next Day
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 9, 2023, at approximately 6:04 p.m., Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to a report of a disturbance on Hawthorn Street. When the officers arrived, they spoke to the male victim. The victim said he met a male named Ross earlier in the...
Defending state wrestling champions, 4-time hopefuls shine at Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic
MISSOULA — Plenty of familiar faces took center stage on Saturday afternoon in the finals of the Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic at Missoula Sentinel High School. One of the largest state wrestling tournaments of the year, the Jug Beck offers some of the state's top wrestlers to compete against each other regardless of class, while also getting challenged by schools from outside of Montana as a preview of sorts to the all-class state wrestling tournament coming up in Billings Feb. 10-11.
Montana Grizzlies show glimpse of true potential in blasting Idaho State
MISSOULA — Montana was stuck in another one of its infamous scoreless droughts Saturday. This time, the Griz slammed the door shut. Brandon Whitney had scored or assisted on 10 straight points prior to Idaho State’s 10-2 run over a 4:41 stretch. He then drained a triple out of the timeout, assisted on another and UM led by 20 or more over the final seven minutes.
Scattered showers in the forecast for the weekend
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys from 8 PM this evening through 11 AM Saturday. Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. A period of rain and freezing rain is expected late this evening in the Missoula valley and northern Bitterroot valley. Black ice formation is a concern due to cold ground temperatures.
Mission woman found guilty of elder exploitation
ShayLynn Reid, a St. Ignatius woman who is already serving time for bail jumping, forgery and theft of identity, was found guilty in District Court Tuesday morning of criminal exploitation of an older or incapacitated person. The charges date back to 2020, when Reid was employed as a caregiver for Patricia Murphy, an 87-year-old woman suffering from paranoid schizophrenia and dementia. She was cared for at home by her son, Terrance Murphy, who had been her conservator since 2007. In an interview with Dan Yonkin, a detective with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Reid was asked about a series of unauthorized...
Stung: Stevensville girls' basketball win over Butte Central in overtime
BUTTE – The Butte Central Maroons girls’ basketball team hosted the Stevensville Yellowjackets on Saturday afternoon at the Maroon Activities Center. The Maroons forced overtime when Brooke Badovinac scored on a layup with seven seconds to play and took a one-point lead in overtime. However, Stevensville ran off five straight points in the extra session to upend the Maroons, 66-59.
