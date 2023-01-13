ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

KTBS

Arizona Wildcats' big mistake: They made the Ducks mad

EUGENE, Ore. — Once Arizona started amassing the statistics that led to the most lopsided of seven Tommy Lloyd-era losses, the Wildcats might have made one mistake that didn’t go in the box score. They made the Ducks mad. Just 55 seconds into Oregon’s 87-68 win over Arizona...
EUGENE, OR
KTBS

Oregon Ducks beat Arizona Wildcats, 87-68, for sixth straight time in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — When the Arizona Wildcats entered Matthew Knight Arena on Saturday, many of the signs were pointing in their favor. Before their 87-68 loss at Oregon, the Wildcats were coming off a soul-renewing win at Oregon State on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Ducks were flirting with .500 basketball after a homecourt loss to Arizona State on the same evening.
EUGENE, OR
KTBS

Five takeaways from No. 9 Arizona’s loss to Oregon in Eugene

The No. 9-ranked Arizona Wildcats fell to the Oregon Ducks 87-68 in Eugene on Saturday. Here are five takeaways from the UA’s latest setback as it falls to 15-3 (4-3 Pac-12) on the season, with a homestand against the Los Angeles schools looming:. 1. Making the right moves. Oregon...
EUGENE, OR
KTBS

Scouting report: No. 9 Arizona Wildcats at Oregon Ducks

G Kerr Kriisa (6-3 junior) G Courtney Ramey (6-3 senior) F Pelle Larsson (6-5 junior) F Azuolas Tubelis (6-11 junior) C Oumar Ballo (7-0 junior) G Will Richardson (6-5 senior) G Brennan Rigsby (6-2 sophomore) F Rivaldo Soares (6-5 senior) F Quincy Guerrier (6-8 senior) C N’Faly Dante (6-11 senior)...
EUGENE, OR

