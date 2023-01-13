Read full article on original website
Arizona Wildcats' big mistake: They made the Ducks mad
EUGENE, Ore. — Once Arizona started amassing the statistics that led to the most lopsided of seven Tommy Lloyd-era losses, the Wildcats might have made one mistake that didn’t go in the box score. They made the Ducks mad. Just 55 seconds into Oregon’s 87-68 win over Arizona...
Oregon Ducks beat Arizona Wildcats, 87-68, for sixth straight time in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — When the Arizona Wildcats entered Matthew Knight Arena on Saturday, many of the signs were pointing in their favor. Before their 87-68 loss at Oregon, the Wildcats were coming off a soul-renewing win at Oregon State on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Ducks were flirting with .500 basketball after a homecourt loss to Arizona State on the same evening.
Five takeaways from No. 9 Arizona’s loss to Oregon in Eugene
The No. 9-ranked Arizona Wildcats fell to the Oregon Ducks 87-68 in Eugene on Saturday. Here are five takeaways from the UA’s latest setback as it falls to 15-3 (4-3 Pac-12) on the season, with a homestand against the Los Angeles schools looming:. 1. Making the right moves. Oregon...
Scouting report: No. 9 Arizona Wildcats at Oregon Ducks
G Kerr Kriisa (6-3 junior) G Courtney Ramey (6-3 senior) F Pelle Larsson (6-5 junior) F Azuolas Tubelis (6-11 junior) C Oumar Ballo (7-0 junior) G Will Richardson (6-5 senior) G Brennan Rigsby (6-2 sophomore) F Rivaldo Soares (6-5 senior) F Quincy Guerrier (6-8 senior) C N’Faly Dante (6-11 senior)...
Oumar Ballo still rebounding from health scare that left him hospitalized 3 times
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Even with a bus ride back from Tempe after Arizona beat Arizona State on Dec. 31, Oumar Ballo arrived home in plenty of time to enjoy New Year’s Eve. Except he had to leave again at 4 a.m. And this time it was by ambulance.
Arizona adds former Washington linebacker Daniel Heimuli through the transfer portal
Another defensive player has transferred to the Arizona Wildcats. The UA picked up a commitment from former Washington Huskies linebacker Daniel Heimuli, who entered the transfer portal after four seasons at UW. Heimuli announced his pledge to the Wildcats on his Instagram profile Saturday morning. Heimuli, a 6-foot, 225-pounder, joined...
