Blue Cross fights back: It’s appealing NC’s pick of Aetna for health plan. What comes next? [The Charlotte Observer]

After seven years in medicine, Dr. knew she needed a change. She was burned out from working long hours in primary care. An attempt to fix the problem by switching to a part-time schedule hadn’t helped, because she had to see the same number of patients in half the time. So she decided to strike out on her own, opening a direct primary care practice in Jefferson County, where she sees only five to 10 patients in a day, compared with the 25 to 30 she previously juggled.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO