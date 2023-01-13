Blue Cross fights back: It’s appealing NC’s pick of Aetna for health plan. What comes next? [The Charlotte Observer]

Read full article on original website
Q&A: What does the Blue Cross NC ouster mean for State Health Plan members? [The Charlotte Observer]
Aetna is slated to take over Jan. 1, 2025 , as the third-party administrator for the State Health Plan from Blue Cross NC, which held that role for more than 40 years. The health plan’s board of trustees made the decision to oust. Blue Cross. during a closed-session meeting...
Editorial: The GOP's refusal to expand Medicaid hurts all Texans
An estimated 1.7 million uninsured Texans would qualify if the state expands Medicaid. It's the right thing to do. This article is available to Insider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or register to be an Insider Pro and access ALL LOCKED articles.
Health provider, insurer spar over deal Ascension, Blue Cross Blue Shield dueling over Texas coverage
A major Texas health care network and a major Texas insurance company continue battling over a new contract. Failure to strike a deal by month's end could mean fewer in-network options for thousands of Central Texans. The combatants are. Ascension Texas. , parent of. Ascension Providence. in. Waco. , and.
Colorado's jump in health care premiums is second-highest in U.S.
Data: ValuePenguin; Map: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosPrivate health insurance premiums rose higher in Colorado this year than every state except one, a recent report shows. By the numbers: The average monthly cost between 2022 and 2023 in Colorado for a 40-year-old with a mid-range silver plan soared 19.6% — from $409 to $489 — according to consumer research company…
Substitute teacher wins massive lottery drawing in North Carolina. ‘Too good to be true’
A substitute teacher received a call that was “too good to be true” when she learned she’d won a massive prize in a second-chance drawing, according to the. , 66, said she didn’t even know the second-chance drawing had happened until she got the phone call, a news release from the agency says.
What if everyone had Citizens Insurance for their home? [South Florida Sun-Sentinel]
South Florida Sun Sentinel (FL) Why not just expand state-run Citizens Property Insurance Corp. to cover all homeowners in. It’s a timely question for the fast-growing state-owned insurer of last resort after a run of costly hurricanes and heavy litigation have resulted in five straight years of collective insurance industry losses, failure of 15 insurance companies since 2020, and huge rate hikes for homeowners.
Health care More doctors in state opting out of insurance
After seven years in medicine, Dr. knew she needed a change. She was burned out from working long hours in primary care. An attempt to fix the problem by switching to a part-time schedule hadn’t helped, because she had to see the same number of patients in half the time. So she decided to strike out on her own, opening a direct primary care practice in Jefferson County, where she sees only five to 10 patients in a day, compared with the 25 to 30 she previously juggled.
Florida agency warns pharmacists not to dispense abortion pills
South Florida Sun Sentinel (FL) With pharmacies in some states preparing to dispense abortion pills, Florida’s Agency for Healthcare Administration. sent a letter Thursday to all state healthcare providers warning them that do so in. Florida. is illegal. “The Agency issues this alert to remind providers that they must...
Achieving economic equilibrium in the property insurance marketplace
Florida Times-Union (Jacksonville, FL) We, the Florida Legislature passed a bill addressing the property insurance market because the market needs correction. consumers are experiencing non-renewals and insurance premium hikes because of natural disasters, litigation, and insurance companies going out of business or deciding to no longer do business in. Florida.
DOJ seizes $150K in assets from vet-scamming church
The Department of Justice has seized $150,000 worth of property from a Georgia-based church alleged to have run a scam on veterans, bilking them out of their education benefits and other GI Bill entitlements and ultimately defrauding the United States government out of $22 million.The House of Prayer Christian Churches of America Inc. (HOPCC), led by a man named Rony Denis, is…
Signup for Crop Insurance Discount Program for cover crops extended to Jan. 27
Logan Herald-Observer & Woodbine Twiner (IA) Iowa Secretary of Agriculture has extended the deadline to apply for the Crop Insurance Discount Program for cover crops to. . Farmers who planted fall cover crops in 2022 can apply to receive. $5. per acre discount on their 2023 crop insurance premiums. In...
Film companies subject to $60 million jury award sue insurance company [The Santa Fe New Mexican]
Santa Fe New Mexican, The (NM) Jan. 16—Two film companies ordered by a jury last month to pay more than $60 million. allege in a new lawsuit their insurance company should have settled with. before he took them to court. Razo, who lives in. Los Angeles. , had sued.
Opinion: California’s pension tsunami is far from over
Ukiah Daily Journal, The (CA) Over the last decade, governments across the country have struggled with the unsustainable course of their public sector pension systems. While their investments in 2020 yielded a mirage of prosperity, they took major losses in subsequent years and could see yet another year of downturn.
Former email security CFO pleads guilty to $50M scheme to defraud investors
Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced today that NIHAT CARDAK, the former Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of the Virginia-based email security company GigaMedia Access Corp., pled guilty today in Manhattan federal court in connection with a scheme to defraud investors and lenders of millions of dollars through false and misleading misrepresentations, including fabricated bank statements and audit reports, and by impersonating a purported customer, auditor, and GigaTrust lawyer. U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe accepted the defendant's guilty plea.
Schools of hard knocks: Louisiana still grappling with massive hurricane recovery
American Press (Lake Charles, LA) The Calcasieu school district is still in the throes of hurricane recovery. Wilfred Bourne, the Calcasieu Parish School Board's chief financial officer, presented a general overview of recovery progress at the board's Tuesday meeting. Significant progress has been made. However, due to the sheer scope...
Caesars Sportsbook NJ Promo Code $1250 Bet Credit MCBETFULL [Miami Herald]
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Caesars Sportsbook NJ will provide first-bet insurance worth up to. $1,250. to anyone that signs up for an account. You will...
Floods’ worst ravages will be visited upon California’s poorest
The effects are felt up and down the map, including in key agricultural areas and low-lying rural patches. But they are not felt equally — another reality experts have been speaking about for some ti…. This article is available to Insider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or register to...
As tornadoes hit, survivors hid in tubs, shipping container
MARBURY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama engine mechanic took refuge in a shipping container as a tornado from a violent storm decimated his shop and killed two of his neighbors along its destructive path across. Alabama. and. Georgia. . The harrowing stories of. and other survivors of Thursday’s storm...
6 for 6: Ticket Sold in Maine Wins $1.350 Million Dollar Mega Millions Jackpot
The Mega Millions lottery jackpot fell for the first time in Maine, where the winning ticket was sold from an estimated $1.35 billion purse. The winning ticket was sold at Hometown Gas& Grill in Lebanon, Maine, according to the Maine State Lottery. "Congratulations to the Maine State Lottery, which just won its first Mega Millions lottery jackpot," said Pat McDonald,…
Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Illinois (Get $1250 Welcome Offer!) [Miami Herald]
The Caesars Sportsbook promo code Illinois MCBETFULL will earn all new customers first bet insurance of up to. on any sport to qualify for this generous Caesars Sportsbook Illinois promo. If you lose, you will receive a full rebate, which has a very simple 1x playthrough requirement. You will also...
