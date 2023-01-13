ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Blue Cross fights back: It’s appealing NC’s pick of Aetna for health plan. What comes next? [The Charlotte Observer]

By Charlotte Observer (NC)
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

Colorado's jump in health care premiums is second-highest in U.S.

Data: ValuePenguin; Map: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosPrivate health insurance premiums rose higher in Colorado this year than every state except one, a recent report shows. By the numbers: The average monthly cost between 2022 and 2023 in Colorado for a 40-year-old with a mid-range silver plan soared 19.6% — from $409 to $489 — according to consumer research company…
COLORADO STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

What if everyone had Citizens Insurance for their home? [South Florida Sun-Sentinel]

South Florida Sun Sentinel (FL) Why not just expand state-run Citizens Property Insurance Corp. to cover all homeowners in. It’s a timely question for the fast-growing state-owned insurer of last resort after a run of costly hurricanes and heavy litigation have resulted in five straight years of collective insurance industry losses, failure of 15 insurance companies since 2020, and huge rate hikes for homeowners.
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Health care More doctors in state opting out of insurance

After seven years in medicine, Dr. knew she needed a change. She was burned out from working long hours in primary care. An attempt to fix the problem by switching to a part-time schedule hadn’t helped, because she had to see the same number of patients in half the time. So she decided to strike out on her own, opening a direct primary care practice in Jefferson County, where she sees only five to 10 patients in a day, compared with the 25 to 30 she previously juggled.
COLORADO STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Achieving economic equilibrium in the property insurance marketplace

Florida Times-Union (Jacksonville, FL) We, the Florida Legislature passed a bill addressing the property insurance market because the market needs correction. consumers are experiencing non-renewals and insurance premium hikes because of natural disasters, litigation, and insurance companies going out of business or deciding to no longer do business in. Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

DOJ seizes $150K in assets from vet-scamming church

The Department of Justice has seized $150,000 worth of property from a Georgia-based church alleged to have run a scam on veterans, bilking them out of their education benefits and other GI Bill entitlements and ultimately defrauding the United States government out of $22 million.The House of Prayer Christian Churches of America Inc. (HOPCC), led by a man named Rony Denis, is…
GEORGIA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Former email security CFO pleads guilty to $50M scheme to defraud investors

Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced today that NIHAT CARDAK, the former Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of the Virginia-based email security company GigaMedia Access Corp., pled guilty today in Manhattan federal court in connection with a scheme to defraud investors and lenders of millions of dollars through false and misleading misrepresentations, including fabricated bank statements and audit reports, and by impersonating a purported customer, auditor, and GigaTrust lawyer. U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe accepted the defendant's guilty plea.
VIRGINIA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

6 for 6: Ticket Sold in Maine Wins $1.350 Million Dollar Mega Millions Jackpot

The Mega Millions lottery jackpot fell for the first time in Maine, where the winning ticket was sold from an estimated $1.35 billion purse. The winning ticket was sold at Hometown Gas& Grill in Lebanon, Maine, according to the Maine State Lottery. "Congratulations to the Maine State Lottery, which just won its first Mega Millions lottery jackpot," said Pat McDonald,…
MAINE STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
5K+
Followers
35K+
Post
460K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy