theadvocate.com
Defense, 3-pointers set tone as Scotlandville cruises past Madison Prep in Sunday showdown
Scotlandville built a boys basketball tradition based on defense. Of course, a little explosiveness on offense never hurts. When Jamal Drewery made back-to-back 3-pointers during the first minute of the game Sunday, it was a sign of things to come. The Hornets finished with 10 3-pointers, including seven in the...
12newsnow.com
Cornel Thompson reflects on Mustang memories ahead of SETCA Hall of Honor induction
BEAUMONT, Texas — If you know anything about West Orange-Stark's former head coach Cornel Thompson, you know his job ruled his life for more than 50 years, but in retirement he traded in Mustangs for Longhorns. "Yeah, I'm fine," Thompson said. "I'm getting to do the things that I...
12newsnow.com
Silsbee's Dre'lon Miller named Built Ford Tough 4A Player of the Year
FRISCO, Texas — For years, Ford and Texas Ford Dealers have celebrated Texas High School Football talent and this year Caleb Goodie and Dre'lon Miller were representing southeast Texas at the Built Ford Tough Player of the Year Banquet. Miller was originally nominated as 4A player of the week...
theadvocate.com
LSU women's basketball team set to honor 'transformational' player Seimone Augustus
There’s so much to Seimone Augustus and her place in LSU sports history that a statue can almost fail to do her justice. But LSU is going to try Sunday. On the plaza outside the LSU basketball practice facility, the school will unveil the likeness-in-bronze of Augustus, a Capitol High star who stayed home and helped transform a program that has ridden her tailwinds to a 17-0 start and No. 5 national ranking this season.
Lake Charles American Press
Embodiment of class: Former coaches, teammates recall Brown’s intangibles that made him ‘special’
A selfless attitude, upbeat personality and willingness to do anything for the team are the traits that defined former Barbe High football and baseball player Hunter Brown. Brown died Monday after experiencing a medical emergency as he left his dormitory for class at the Air Force Academy, where he played as an offensive lineman for the Falcons. He was 21 years old.
Lake Charles American Press
Sulphur hires Gueringer, Ogbanga takes over at LG
The seats on the high school football coaching carousel are starting to fill up in Southwest Louisiana. Two more head coach openings were filled in the last two days. LaGrange hired alumnus Idaibi Ogbanga (Class of 2005) on Thursday while Sulphur picked Welsh head coach Cody Gueringer to fill its vacancy on Friday.
myneworleans.com
Haunted by Hubig’s
Until two weeks ago, I’d never eaten a Hubig’s pie. Since the 2019 comeback announcement, the New Orleans fervor had me as excited as someone who grew up with it. Is there such a thing as a phantom craving?. Hold that thought. Not long after that original announcement,...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh ingredients only.
REPORT: LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An LSU student is reportedly on life support after she was hit by a vehicle while standing in the middle of a roadway on Sunday, Jan. 15, according to authorities. LSU’s Tiger TV identified the student as sophomore Madison Brooks, a member of...
Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel wins Miss Universe Competition
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — R’Bonney Gabriel, a fashion designer, model and sewing instructor from Texas who competition officials said is the first Filipino American to win Miss USA, was crowned Miss Universe on Saturday night. Gabriel closed her eyes and clasped hands with runner-up Miss Venezuela, Amanda Dudamel, at the moment of the dramatic reveal […]
wbrz.com
LSU student dies in hospital after being struck by car on Burbank Drive
BATON ROUGE - An LSU sophomore has died after being struck by an oncoming vehicle on Burbank Drive early Sunday morning. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on Burbank Drive at Pelican Lakes Parkway around 3 a.m. Sunday. Deputies said the student, 19-year-old Madison Brooks of Covington, was standing in the middle of the road when she was hit.
KPLC TV
MLK Gospel Extravaganza renamed to honor Cary Chavis
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The MLK Coalition’s Gospel Extravaganza was renamed to honor a late community leader who organizers say was an integral part of SWLA’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration. Cary Chavis passed away in 2022. At only 36, he was well known for fighting...
kjas.com
Severe weather possible on Wednesday
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles says that severe weather is possible in this region on Wednesday:. Slight Risk Potential (level 2 out of 5) or between a 15 and 29 percent chance of severe storms that include damaging wind gusts, large hail, and even a few quick spin up tornadoes. Also, locally heavy rainfall leading to urban type flooding and frequent cloud to ground lightning will be possible.
WDSU
Communities across Southeast Louisiana to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
NEW ORLEANS — Communities across Southeast Louisiana will pause Monday to commemorate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. In New Orleans, a peace march will be held at 9 a.m. Anyone wishing to attend is asked to meet at the MLK Jr. monument located at South Claiborne Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. A rally will follow in A. L. Davis Park, which is located across the street from New Zion Baptist Church.
Six college-age students robbed at gunpoint overnight on Hillary Street
NEW ORLEANS — Two groups of college-aged students were robbed at gunpoint early Sunday morning less than a block from each other. According to NOPD, around 1 a.m. Sunday on the corner of Hillary and Zimple streets, three armed men approached three men, ages 20 and 21. The suspects were in a dark sedan and demanded the victims’ phones and wallets. The victims complied.
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge, Louisiana has produced a number of notable figures in the entertainment industry, including musicians, actors, and composers. Among them are Randy Jackson, David Lambert, Bill Conti, Andrei Codrescu, and Percy Sledge.
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Louisiana
If you're a fan of juicy chicken, crisp waffle fries, and creamy milkshakes, you may be interested to know that a famous restaurant chain with thousands of locations across the country is opening another location in Louisiana this weekend. Read on to learn more.
Lake Charles American Press
Lake Charles Martin Luther King parade will be Monday
Lake Charles residents will gather to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr Day with the annual MLK Parade on Monday, Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. This decades-long tradition will feature over 65 participants that will bring celebrators “plenty of music, fun and candy,” as they march through Lake Charles, said Donald Thomas, Owner of Southern Touch Entertainment.
theadvocate.com
Sugarcane farmers rush to harvest after freeze, but still see near record crops
Patrick Frischhertz, a sugarcane farmer in Plaquemine, finished harvesting his sugarcane on Jan. 12 and breathed a huge sigh of relief. “I feel very blessed to be able to cut all the cane out of our fields,” he said. “It was looking really bleak.”. In late December 2022,...
theadvocate.com
Faith Matters: Mount Zion First Baptist Church celebrating 165 years
The pandemic was just another of the many challenges Mount Zion First Baptist Church of Baton Rouge has faced — and survived — in its rich history. Mount Zion, the city's oldest Black church, is celebrating its 165th anniversary this month with the theme "The Church Persevering Through Civil Rights and COVID: Still Serving Christ" based on Hebrews 12:1.
