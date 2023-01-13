ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McKewon: Three takes on Georgia linebacker MJ Sherman transferring to Nebraska

Nebraska received a commit from Georgia outside linebacker MJ Sherman. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-2, 250-pounder:. Sherman is the latest part in a pass rush rebuild. NU lost its top three pass rushers - Garrett Nelson, Ochaun Mathis and Caleb Tannor - in the offseason, and added Sherman, Florida transfer Chief Borders and junior college signee Kai Wallin to the room as replacements. It's wishful thinking to imagine the new three can equal the 11.5 sacks and 19 tackles for loss that Garrett, Mathis and Tannor produced, but they provide needed competition for returning pass rushers Jimari Butler and Blaise Gunnerson.
Nebraska likely to get visit from 2023 D-lineman from California after late offer

A Nebraska offer to a defensive lineman from one of the best high-school teams in the country is likely to produce an official visit this week. The Huskers extended a tender to 2023 three-star prospect Sua Lefotu on Saturday evening. The 6-foot-4, 285-pounder out of Bellflower, California, backed off a four-month pledge to Washington in November and is taking his recruitment the distance ahead of the Feb. 1 traditional signing period.
