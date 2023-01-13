Read full article on original website
12newsnow.com
Cornel Thompson reflects on Mustang memories ahead of SETCA Hall of Honor induction
BEAUMONT, Texas — If you know anything about West Orange-Stark's former head coach Cornel Thompson, you know his job ruled his life for more than 50 years, but in retirement he traded in Mustangs for Longhorns. "Yeah, I'm fine," Thompson said. "I'm getting to do the things that I...
12newsnow.com
Silsbee's Dre'lon Miller named Built Ford Tough 4A Player of the Year
FRISCO, Texas — For years, Ford and Texas Ford Dealers have celebrated Texas High School Football talent and this year Caleb Goodie and Dre'lon Miller were representing southeast Texas at the Built Ford Tough Player of the Year Banquet. Miller was originally nominated as 4A player of the week...
'Heartbroken is an understatement': Cotton Creek Winery staff mourning loss of longtime owner, Artie Tucker
BEAUMONT, Texas — Staff at the Cotton Creek Winery and members of the Southeast Texas community are beyond heartbroken as they mourn the loss of the winery's longtime owner. Artie Tucker died Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at the age of 58. Prior to his death, Tucker was battling stage 4 lung and liver cancer.
New Year's Day crash damages The Giving Field, Second Saturday Field Day canceled for January
BEAUMONT, Texas — A New Year's Day crash brought significant damage to a Beaumont garden leading to the cancelation of an upcoming community event. It happened on January 1, 2023, around 1 a.m. A vehicle lost control while driving over the Maury Meyers Bridge and crashed into The Giving Field.
Louisiana teen in custody, facing charges after chase involving stolen truck ends in wreck in Beaumont
FANNETT, Texas — A 15-year-old from Louisiana is facing charges after a chase involving a stolen truck ended in a crash in Beaumont. It happened early Sunday morning. Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 10000 block of Jonathan Court in Fannett after receiving a call about a suspicious person around 3:25 a.m.
KFDM-TV
Farmers Market in Beaumont opens for the 2023 season
BEAUMONT — The Farmers Market in Beaumont that offers fresh produce from local farms is now open. The market will temporarily have less produce because some farms were affected by December's freeze. However, more produce is expected to arrive to the market in weeks. The Farmers Market is opened...
bluebonnetnews.com
Making history: Judge is first female, first person of color to be Dayton city manager
At a special-called council meeting on Jan. 12, the City of Dayton, Texas, made history by selecting its first ever female and black city manager, Kimberly Judge. Judge has worked for the city for eight years, most recently serving as the assistant city manager and director of Planning and Development Services. Starting Friday, Jan. 13, she will take up her new role.
techvisibility.com
Going on the internet: Currency at hand which have round the clock Payday loans Beaumont, Texas
Popular housewares retailer announces the closing of four stores in Texas
Popular housewares retailer Bed Bath & Beyond continues to close stores across the country. Last September, they announced 56 stores to be closed. This week an additional 62 new Bed Bath & Beyond closures were across the United States. Of these four are located in Texas, and one of these four has already closed.
KFDM-TV
Pastor running for Ward 3 council seat and challenging incumbent Audwin Samuel
BEAUMONT — A pastor in Beaumont is running for the Ward 3 council seat held by longtime incumbent Audwin Samuel, who tells KFDM/Fox 4 he's running for re-election and looking forward to winning another term. Dr. Carlton Sharp has been the pastor at Faith Christian Center Church in Beaumont...
Sterling Pruitt Activity Center getting major upgrade thanks to councilman's push for change
BEAUMONT, Texas — The answer to a problem some Beaumont residents brought to city council is coming in the form of a shiny new gym floor. Some residents feel the current basketball court floor at the Sterling Pruitt Activity Center has deteriorated to the point of a safety hazard. Beaumont City council members are answering the calls of concern.
12newsnow.com
Our Lady of Assumption Church, Sabine Federal Credit Union to distribute blankets to those in need
Blankets will be distributed on Friday, January 13 at 3550 Fannin Street in Beaumont. Organizers hope to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy with this drive.
KFDM-TV
New Beaumont PD officer comes from family with legacy of serving and protecting the public
BEAUMONT — One of the new Beaumont police officers who was sworn in Wednesday comes from a family with a legacy of serving and protecting the public. Heath Holmes is a graduate of Port Neches Groves High School. After graduation, Heath joined the United States Marines, where he served four years.
KFDM-TV
Beaumont police investigate crash involving motorcycle
BEAUMONT — Paramedics transported a motorcyclist to the hospital after a crash near a busy intersection in Beaumont. The crash happened at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday at College and 11th Street. A wrecker towed a car involved in the crash. A person on a motorcycle suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according...
Beaumont Police searching for suspect involved in at least 2 storage unit burglaries
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is searching for a man involved in at least two storage unit burglaries. The burglaries happened at Holmes Storage Facility at 5915 Cole Road in Beaumont between Saturday, December 31, 2022 and Sunday, January 1, 2023. The suspect vehicle appears to be...
'Above and beyond': Nine Beaumont Police officers recognized with Life-Saving, Meritorious Service Awards for heroic actions
While not all the incidents had outcomes everyone hoped for, these nine police officers persevered and never gave up on those who needed them. Police officers handle overwhelmingly stressful and dangerous situations, doing so with the calmness of a trained professional and the heart of a compassionate human being. The...
kjas.com
Grease fire damaged kitchen of a Jasper home
A pre-dawn Sunday fire damaged the kitchen of a Jasper home. Shortly before 5:00, the Jasper Fire Department was sent to 315 Willow Drive where it was reported that there was a grease fire on the stove. Jasper firefighters called for assistance from the Beech Grove Fire Department, and the...
Law enforcement searching for suspects accused of leading Orange County constable on chase in stolen truck
VIDOR, Texas — Law enforcement in Orange County are searching for the suspects who led them on a chase in a stolen truck. It happened Friday, January 13, 2023. Constable Matt Ortego was in the 1100 block of Orange Street when he saw a white F350 pulling a livestock trailer around 9:40 p.m.
Couple gets married at Baptist Hospital Labor and Delivery room amid baby's early arrival
BEAUMONT, Texas — Staff at a Beaumont hospital went above and beyond to make a couple's impromptu wedding day that much more memorable. Destanee Wilridge and Cameron Williams have been together for more than a year. Several months ago, Williams proposed to Wilridge. Wilridge said yes, and the couple...
Accident involving box truck damages Beaumont neighborhood, resident wants to know who is paying for repairs
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont woman is wondering who will be paying for the damages to her property following an accident involving a box truck Thursday morning. It happened at the intersection of Fannin Street and Dixie Drive. A box truck took out three utility poles while driving in a Beaumont neighborhood after the top of the truck got caught on a low-hanging wire.
