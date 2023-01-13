ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

12newsnow.com

Silsbee's Dre'lon Miller named Built Ford Tough 4A Player of the Year

FRISCO, Texas — For years, Ford and Texas Ford Dealers have celebrated Texas High School Football talent and this year Caleb Goodie and Dre'lon Miller were representing southeast Texas at the Built Ford Tough Player of the Year Banquet. Miller was originally nominated as 4A player of the week...
SILSBEE, TX
KFDM-TV

Farmers Market in Beaumont opens for the 2023 season

BEAUMONT — The Farmers Market in Beaumont that offers fresh produce from local farms is now open. The market will temporarily have less produce because some farms were affected by December's freeze. However, more produce is expected to arrive to the market in weeks. The Farmers Market is opened...
BEAUMONT, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Making history: Judge is first female, first person of color to be Dayton city manager

At a special-called council meeting on Jan. 12, the City of Dayton, Texas, made history by selecting its first ever female and black city manager, Kimberly Judge. Judge has worked for the city for eight years, most recently serving as the assistant city manager and director of Planning and Development Services. Starting Friday, Jan. 13, she will take up her new role.
DAYTON, TX
KFDM-TV

Beaumont police investigate crash involving motorcycle

BEAUMONT — Paramedics transported a motorcyclist to the hospital after a crash near a busy intersection in Beaumont. The crash happened at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday at College and 11th Street. A wrecker towed a car involved in the crash. A person on a motorcycle suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according...
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Grease fire damaged kitchen of a Jasper home

A pre-dawn Sunday fire damaged the kitchen of a Jasper home. Shortly before 5:00, the Jasper Fire Department was sent to 315 Willow Drive where it was reported that there was a grease fire on the stove. Jasper firefighters called for assistance from the Beech Grove Fire Department, and the...
JASPER, TX
12NewsNow

Accident involving box truck damages Beaumont neighborhood, resident wants to know who is paying for repairs

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont woman is wondering who will be paying for the damages to her property following an accident involving a box truck Thursday morning. It happened at the intersection of Fannin Street and Dixie Drive. A box truck took out three utility poles while driving in a Beaumont neighborhood after the top of the truck got caught on a low-hanging wire.
BEAUMONT, TX

