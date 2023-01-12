Read full article on original website
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's Letter
A Texas woman publicly shamed her father after he sent her a letter threatening ‘she will be homeless’ if she pursued her relationship with her black boyfriend. Stephanie Hicks, a woman from Keller, Texas, shared a letter on Twitter, saying she had ‘disrespected her family in every way’ by having a black boyfriend.
Baby Born Sporting a Tail That Ended in a Fleshy Ball Reminiscent of a Medieval Device at Its Tip
A Brazilian infant had doctors scratching their heads not so much by the fact that he was born with a real human tail but on account of the 1.5-inch-wide ball at the end of it that resembled a meaty medieval club.
