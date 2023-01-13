ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

China seeing ‘9000 deaths a day’ as its state media calls travel restrictions ‘discriminatory’

Around 9,000 people are estimated to be dying in China every day from Covid-19, a UK-based health data firm assessed, spiking the estimate by almost double from a week ago as most parts of the country remain gripped by the infection outbreak.China’s Covid infections are set to hit their first peak on 13 January with 3.7 million cases expected in a day, said the UK’s Airfinity.At the same time, the deaths due to the virus outbreak are expected to peak to around 25,000 per day with cumulative deaths reaching 584,000 since December, the health data firm said.Till 1 December,...
The Independent

Why it could be cheaper to renew your passport now

If you’ve been dithering over renewing a soon-to-expire passport, now could be the time to do it.The UK government has announced changes to the new and existing passport renewal system that will make applications just under 10 per cent more expensive in the coming weeks.Passport renewals can already be time-consuming and pricey, with thousands of UK travellers waiting longer than the typical processing period last year thanks to pent-up demand after Covid travel restrictions lifted.Here’s everything you need to know.Why are passport renewals getting more expensive?On 12 January 2023, the UK government announced plans to increase the price of both...
americanmilitarynews.com

US ramps up ties with Philippines as key to China deterrence plans

Washington is increasingly viewing Manila as a key player in deterring Beijing, with an eye on possible contingencies in Taiwan and the East and South China Seas. Following the shaking of the international order engendered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the United States is boosting its military cooperation with the Philippines.
WASHINGTON STATE
straightarrownews.com

FBI raids suspected Chinese police outpost in New York City

The Chinese government operates around 100 secret police outposts in other countries around the world. We now know last fall, the FBI raided one of those outposts in New York City. According to reporting from the New York Times, the FBI raided a third floor office in a six-story building...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reuters

China halts visas for Japanese nationals, travel agencies say

TOKYO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - China has told travel agencies in Japan that it has stopped issuing new visas for travel, three companies confirmed to Reuters on Tuesday, an apparent response to stricter measures for Chinese arrivals after their country freed up travel.
msn.com

International tensions rise over China’s Covid outbreak

HONG KONG — On the first day of unimpeded travel between mainland China and Hong Kong, Olivia Gai was one of the first in line. Crossing the border from the Chinese territory of Hong Kong to the mainland had been a hassle since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, requiring weeks of quarantine. But this time, it was smooth and swift, said Gai, 27, who works in wealth management.
americanmilitarynews.com

FBI raided Chinese ‘police station’ in NYC: Report

The FBI raided a suspected outpost of Chinese police tucked away in New York City’s Chinatown last fall, seizing materials from one of the secretive operations for the first time known to the public, anonymous sources revealed to the New York Times. The office was one node in a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy