City of Hanceville searching for helicopter
HANCEVILLE, Ala. – The Hanceville City Council on Thursday approved Resolution no. 668 to begin the search for an inoperable Vietnam-era Bell UH-1 Iroquois (Huey) helicopter, which the City will place in Veterans Park. It is unclear how long the search will take. Deborah Stam spoke during the public comments portion of the meeting about the Hope Food Pantry, located on Bangor Street behind the library and next to the Hanceville storm shelter, and an upcoming community food drive Feb. 6-11. Four sponsors will have boxes set up to receive donations. The sponsors include Warehouse Discount Groceries, Hanceville City Hall, Hanceville...
hooversun.com
LifeSouth to hold blood drive at Hoover Rec Center on 2023 MLK Jr. Day
LifeSouth Community Blood Centers is holding a blood drive at the Hoover Recreation Center on Monday, Jan. 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Hoover Rec Center is at 600 Municipal Drive. Both previous donors and first-time donors are invited to come. About 37% of the people in the United States are eligible to donate, but less than 10% donate annually, according to LifeSouth.
New farmers market set to open in Hoover
A new farmers market is coming to Hoover. Organizers of The Farmer’s Market at Brock’s Gap have announced Saturday, March 4 as the market’s opening date. The team behind the market posted the news on the market’s Facebook page. The Famers Market at Brock’s Gap will...
hooversun.com
Hoover, county, state offices closed for 2023 MLK Jr. Day
All offices for the city of Hoover will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. However, the Hoover Recreation Center is scheduled to be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, and the grounds at Aldridge Gardens will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Also, public safety shift workers, such as police officers, firefighters, jail personnel and emergency communications personnel, will continue working.
sylacauganews.com
[WATCH] Master Distillers make huge announcement regarding a first for Talladega County
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Bill and Rachel Embry were winners of the television show “Master Distillers” on the Discovery Channel a couple of weeks ago, and today they used the RadioAlabama avenue to announce something that will be a first for the Coosa Valley. Rachel and Bill appeared...
Bham Now
27 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Jan. 13-15
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 27 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Jeff Richardson at 205-470-1307 or...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham and Hoover sending crews to Selma
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The cities of Birmingham and Hoover are helping with storm recovery efforts in Selma. Public Works employees from both cities will assist with storm clean up Saturday. In all, 24 employees will be helping out. Hoover will provide generators, tents, cots, skid steer loaders and...
birminghamtimes.com
Mayor Woodfin Seeks $26 Million for New and Existing Venues in Birmingham
Mayor Randall L. Woodfin this week presented a resolution of intent for a one-time $26 million investment to existing and new facilities within the city to enhance economic development as a sports and entertainment destination. The funding would be distributed among four locations:. –CrossPlex Village Family Fun Center design and...
WAFF
Gordon Edwards Burns, known as Country Boy Eddy, dies at 92
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The legendary Gordon Edwards Burns, known as ‘Country Boy Eddy’, has died at the age of 92. Burns is well-known in the Birmingham area for his time hosting the long-running ‘The Country Boy Eddie Show with Country Boy Eddy’ on WBRC FOX6 News from 1957 to 1993.
25 years her way: Sherri Jackson discusses a quarter-century of ‘loving on Birmingham’
The afro changed everything.
thecutoffnews.com
Hueytown’s John Boy Wilkinson Inducted Into The Alabama Auto Racing Pioneers Hall Of Fame
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, & McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale.
hooversun.com
Metro Roundup: Matt Casey sworn in as Shelby County district attorney
Matt Casey was sworn into office as Shelby County's new district attorney on Friday, Jan. 13, for Alabama's 18th Judicial Circuit. Casey won the election in November 2022 and has been the acting district attorney since being appointed by Gov. Kay Ivey on Dec. 2. He follows Jill Lee in this position.
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa church hosts tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Christ Baptist Church in Tuscaloosa invites the public to a tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It’s on Saturday, Jan. 14 at noon. The list of guest speakers includes Tuscaloosa City Councilwoman Raevan Howard, Beulah Baptist Church Pastor David E. Gay, retired educator Ruby Simon, Pastor James Williams, the President of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Tuscaloosa, Lisa Young, President of the Tuscaloosa NAACP Branch and Pastor Walter Hawkins of Dry Creek Baptist Church.
The story behind a Birmingham ice cream fave’s name and their new Huntsville location
Some business names are more than just that. There’s a story in there, too. Growing up, Ryan O’Hara spent much of his summers at his grandmother’s house in Rock Mountain Lakes, a community between Birmingham and Tuscaloosa. After every lunch and dinner together there, they’d have some kind of ice cream. It might be store-bought or hand-churned. In sundaes or milkshakes.
wbrc.com
‘I want this as my career:’ Huffman High School creating next generation of carpenters
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The United States is experiencing an ongoing shortage of construction workers, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Carpentry is one of the hardest hit trades. With plenty of jobs and not enough people to fill them, one local school is trying to recruit for the...
wvtm13.com
Alexander City residents begin road to recovery following tornado
ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. — It's a weekend of cleanup for people across Alabama as they work to recover from the storms that killed at least 7 people in the state. People who live along Highway 63 in Alexander City say it will be at least a couple of months before things start to look normal again.
wvtm13.com
Vestavia Hills mom pulls son out of Louis Pizitz Middle School for racist bullying
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Mary Beth Ford, a mother of two, is upset after learning last school year her son was being called a racial slur and "a monkey" by two classmates at Louis Pizitz Middle School. "And that's been going on for 16 weeks every single day,” Ford...
Set in stone: Dozens of people are memorialized by statue across Birmingham. Only a few are women.
The Magic City is full of statues built in honor of those deemed history makers, but how many of those are women?
Comeback Town: What if Birmingham had a goose that laid golden eggs?
Ever wonder what it would be like to have a goose that laid golden eggs?. You would feed that magic bird to get more and more golden eggs. Currently, our Birmingham region is struggling to set a direction for our economic future. We try to attract the headquarters of public...
10 Things to Do in Birmingham, Alabama
There are a lot of things to do in Birmingham, Alabama. Here's a list of 10 things you can do the next time you're in Birmingham. Birmingham has a lot of history when it comes to our nation's Civil Rights movement. The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute exists "to enlighten each generation on civil and human rights by exploring our common past and working together in the present to build a better future." Learning about our past is important, so we don't repeat the mistakes of our past.
