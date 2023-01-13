ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennett, MO

Kennett wrestling team wins big on senior night, Dexter downs Valley View at Kennett Tri

By Christian Johnson, Delta Dunkin Democrat
semoball.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
semoball.com

Saturday prep roundup: Hoops, wrestling, swimming

The Clearwater Tigers moved to 7-8 overall and got ready for the opener of the Black River League tournament Tuesday with a resounding 71-46 win over Gideon during the second game of a tripleheader held at Three Rivers College on Saturday. Charles Robbins scored 24 points while directing the Tigers...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
semoball.com

High School basketball roundup, Jan. 13: Oran boys fly by St. Vincent at home

Oran (8-6) pounced on the St. Vincent (9-8) defense early and carried its momentum to a lopsided 74-44 victory at home on Friday. Junior Elijah Shoemaker led Oran with a game-high 24 points, all score on 2-point field goals while receiving 11 points in support from both teammates Robby Menz and Riley Schlosser.
ORAN, MO
semoball.com

Corzine's return gives Bernie hope of snapping 4-game skid

BERNIE - Bernie High School senior guard Hunter Corzine was limited to a mere five points in the Mules’ home loss to Dexter on Friday. However, focusing on that degree of offensive production is missing the forests for the trees. The fact that Corzine was on the court, is...
BERNIE, MO
semoball.com

Diamond in the tough: Dexter defense stifles Bernie, Johnson

BERNIE – There is no material known to man that is harder than a diamond and on Friday, the Dexter High School boy’s basketball squad put that theory to a test – from a basketball perspective – in its rivalry game at Bernie. The theory was...
DEXTER, MO
semoball.com

Rivalry game sees Clarkton spoil Gideon homecoming

GIDEON – Gideon's Friday night homecoming celebration didn't go exactly as planned as the Bulldogs' rival, Clarkton, took a brief three-mile drive and took care of business for a 56-41 road win. Clarkton scored first in the opening seconds of the game and blazed forward to a 20-13 lead...
GIDEON, MO
semoball.com

Redbirds turn back Van Buren for Yellow Sucker three-peat

ELLSINORE — The East Carter Redbirds have won the Yellow Sucker Trophy three years in a row, but they had to earn it this year. The Redbirds defeated the Van Buren Bulldogs 68-62 Friday in the Yellow Sucker Game, the annual matchup of the two Carter County boys basketball teams.
VAN BUREN, MO
semoball.com

Russell puts on 'miraculous performace,' as SEMO MBB grabs impressive OVC W

With two key players absent from the lineup due to illness and injury, something that the Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball program refers to as “just another day,” the Redhawks did what they have always done this year in their game at Ohio Valley Conference power, Morehead State, which is playing really hard and score the ball with proficiency.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Two dead in Kennett fire

Police in Perryville say they have good idea of who is making threating calls to the Perry County school district, which shut down the school today. Illinois Sheriffs refuse to enforce Illinois assault weapons ban. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Bullard is speaking out against Governor...
PERRYVILLE, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Family recovers after tornado damages home and farm

BALLARD COUNTY, KY — A Ballard County, Kentucky, family is recovering after their home and farm were damaged by a tornado. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in Ballard County and traveled through McCracken County, Kentucky, and Massac County, Illinois, early Thursday morning. The family's...
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Man wanted for shooting in Scott County

Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Bullard is speaking out against Governor JB Pritzker, over an assault weapons ban in Illinois. Update: Suspect caught - Thursday night shooting near Benton, Mo. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A man is custody in connection with a shooting that left one person in the hospital....
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
darnews.com

Local events are reminder of King’s service to others

Monday is observed as Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Several events will take place in the coming days to celebrate the civil rights leader. Poplar Bluff will be home to the 37th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Program on Monday at Wheatley School, starting at 11 a.m. Keynote speaker Michelle Webb, president of the Butler County NAACP, will speak on King’s dream and how that dream can be a reality for future generations.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
KFVS12

Man in custody in connection with shooting outside of Benton, Mo.

BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is custody in connection with a shooting that left one person in the hospital. According to Sheriff Wes Drury, Bryce Jordan Johnson was found around 4:22 p.m. on Friday, January 13 at a home on a county road and taken into custody. Bryce Jordan...
BENTON, MO
Kait 8

Trucker killed in crash

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A trucker died Tuesday night when his semi drove off the side of the road and struck several trees. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at 6:05 p.m. Jan. 10 on Interstate 55, eight miles south of Steele in Pemiscot County. Jose...
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

Student brings gun to school with intent to sell

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Law enforcement notified the Greene County Tech School District of an investigation involving stolen property on Thursday, Jan. 12. During the investigation, they discovered on Friday, Jan 6, a Greene County Tech Junior High student brought a gun to campus with the intent to sell the gun. According to a social media post, money changed hands in this transaction.
GREENE COUNTY, AR
KFVS12

2 found dead after house fire in Kennett, Mo.

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people were found dead after a house fire in Kennett. According to the Kennett Fire Department, a 911 call at 4:14 a.m. on Friday, January 13 reported a fire at a home in the 1100 block of Masterson Street. Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames...
KENNETT, MO
kbsi23.com

Man arrested after police chase in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A man was arrested and faces charges after police say a call about a stolen vehicle turned into a police chase through Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, January 10. Kelyon Adams, 19, faces charges of operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner,...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau Mississippi River monument installed

A semi hauling trash bags crashed just north of the U.S. 68 Draffenville exit 47 interchange. There are many events taking place across the country and in the Heartland to honor Martin Luther King, Jr. Kentucky man arrested after short chase. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. A Kentucky man was...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

