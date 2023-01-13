Kennett wrestling team wins big on senior night, Dexter downs Valley View at Kennett Tri

Read full article on original website
semoball.com
Saturday prep roundup: Hoops, wrestling, swimming
The Clearwater Tigers moved to 7-8 overall and got ready for the opener of the Black River League tournament Tuesday with a resounding 71-46 win over Gideon during the second game of a tripleheader held at Three Rivers College on Saturday. Charles Robbins scored 24 points while directing the Tigers...
semoball.com
Basketball: Kennett at Notre Dame
The Notre Dame Bulldogs defeated the Kennett Indians 67-57 on Friday, Jan. 13, at Notre Dame Regional High School.
semoball.com
High School basketball roundup, Jan. 13: Oran boys fly by St. Vincent at home
Oran (8-6) pounced on the St. Vincent (9-8) defense early and carried its momentum to a lopsided 74-44 victory at home on Friday. Junior Elijah Shoemaker led Oran with a game-high 24 points, all score on 2-point field goals while receiving 11 points in support from both teammates Robby Menz and Riley Schlosser.
semoball.com
Dynamic 'Dogs, Part III: Bulldog coaches are filled with youth, energy, but also reverence
PORTAGEVILLE – There are some commonalities that you will notice when you look at the coaching staffs at Portageville High School. All six of the coaches are natives of the Bootheel of this state. All six of them have enjoyed success in their careers, and with the exception of...
semoball.com
Corzine's return gives Bernie hope of snapping 4-game skid
BERNIE - Bernie High School senior guard Hunter Corzine was limited to a mere five points in the Mules’ home loss to Dexter on Friday. However, focusing on that degree of offensive production is missing the forests for the trees. The fact that Corzine was on the court, is...
semoball.com
Diamond in the tough: Dexter defense stifles Bernie, Johnson
BERNIE – There is no material known to man that is harder than a diamond and on Friday, the Dexter High School boy’s basketball squad put that theory to a test – from a basketball perspective – in its rivalry game at Bernie. The theory was...
semoball.com
Rivalry game sees Clarkton spoil Gideon homecoming
GIDEON – Gideon's Friday night homecoming celebration didn't go exactly as planned as the Bulldogs' rival, Clarkton, took a brief three-mile drive and took care of business for a 56-41 road win. Clarkton scored first in the opening seconds of the game and blazed forward to a 20-13 lead...
semoball.com
Redbirds turn back Van Buren for Yellow Sucker three-peat
ELLSINORE — The East Carter Redbirds have won the Yellow Sucker Trophy three years in a row, but they had to earn it this year. The Redbirds defeated the Van Buren Bulldogs 68-62 Friday in the Yellow Sucker Game, the annual matchup of the two Carter County boys basketball teams.
semoball.com
Russell puts on 'miraculous performace,' as SEMO MBB grabs impressive OVC W
With two key players absent from the lineup due to illness and injury, something that the Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball program refers to as “just another day,” the Redhawks did what they have always done this year in their game at Ohio Valley Conference power, Morehead State, which is playing really hard and score the ball with proficiency.
KFVS12
EF-1 tornado touched down in Ballard and McCracken County, Ky & Massac County, Ill
(KFVS) - According to the National Weather Service, an EF-1 tornado touched down last night in Ballard and McCracken counties in Kentucky and Massac County in Illinois. The tornado had an estimated 90 mile an hour winds and was on the ground for 6.7 miles. The width of the path...
KFVS12
Two dead in Kennett fire
Police in Perryville say they have good idea of who is making threating calls to the Perry County school district, which shut down the school today. Illinois Sheriffs refuse to enforce Illinois assault weapons ban. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Bullard is speaking out against Governor...
wpsdlocal6.com
Family recovers after tornado damages home and farm
BALLARD COUNTY, KY — A Ballard County, Kentucky, family is recovering after their home and farm were damaged by a tornado. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in Ballard County and traveled through McCracken County, Kentucky, and Massac County, Illinois, early Thursday morning. The family's...
KFVS12
Man wanted for shooting in Scott County
Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Bullard is speaking out against Governor JB Pritzker, over an assault weapons ban in Illinois. Update: Suspect caught - Thursday night shooting near Benton, Mo. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A man is custody in connection with a shooting that left one person in the hospital....
darnews.com
Local events are reminder of King’s service to others
Monday is observed as Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Several events will take place in the coming days to celebrate the civil rights leader. Poplar Bluff will be home to the 37th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Program on Monday at Wheatley School, starting at 11 a.m. Keynote speaker Michelle Webb, president of the Butler County NAACP, will speak on King’s dream and how that dream can be a reality for future generations.
KFVS12
Man in custody in connection with shooting outside of Benton, Mo.
BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is custody in connection with a shooting that left one person in the hospital. According to Sheriff Wes Drury, Bryce Jordan Johnson was found around 4:22 p.m. on Friday, January 13 at a home on a county road and taken into custody. Bryce Jordan...
Kait 8
Trucker killed in crash
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A trucker died Tuesday night when his semi drove off the side of the road and struck several trees. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at 6:05 p.m. Jan. 10 on Interstate 55, eight miles south of Steele in Pemiscot County. Jose...
Kait 8
Student brings gun to school with intent to sell
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Law enforcement notified the Greene County Tech School District of an investigation involving stolen property on Thursday, Jan. 12. During the investigation, they discovered on Friday, Jan 6, a Greene County Tech Junior High student brought a gun to campus with the intent to sell the gun. According to a social media post, money changed hands in this transaction.
KFVS12
2 found dead after house fire in Kennett, Mo.
KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people were found dead after a house fire in Kennett. According to the Kennett Fire Department, a 911 call at 4:14 a.m. on Friday, January 13 reported a fire at a home in the 1100 block of Masterson Street. Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames...
kbsi23.com
Man arrested after police chase in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A man was arrested and faces charges after police say a call about a stolen vehicle turned into a police chase through Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, January 10. Kelyon Adams, 19, faces charges of operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner,...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau Mississippi River monument installed
A semi hauling trash bags crashed just north of the U.S. 68 Draffenville exit 47 interchange. There are many events taking place across the country and in the Heartland to honor Martin Luther King, Jr. Kentucky man arrested after short chase. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. A Kentucky man was...
