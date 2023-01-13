Read full article on original website
semoball.com
Saturday prep roundup: Hoops, wrestling, swimming
The Clearwater Tigers moved to 7-8 overall and got ready for the opener of the Black River League tournament Tuesday with a resounding 71-46 win over Gideon during the second game of a tripleheader held at Three Rivers College on Saturday. Charles Robbins scored 24 points while directing the Tigers...
semoball.com
Redbirds turn back Van Buren for Yellow Sucker three-peat
ELLSINORE — The East Carter Redbirds have won the Yellow Sucker Trophy three years in a row, but they had to earn it this year. The Redbirds defeated the Van Buren Bulldogs 68-62 Friday in the Yellow Sucker Game, the annual matchup of the two Carter County boys basketball teams.
semoball.com
Corzine's return gives Bernie hope of snapping 4-game skid
BERNIE - Bernie High School senior guard Hunter Corzine was limited to a mere five points in the Mules’ home loss to Dexter on Friday. However, focusing on that degree of offensive production is missing the forests for the trees. The fact that Corzine was on the court, is...
semoball.com
Rivalry game sees Clarkton spoil Gideon homecoming
GIDEON – Gideon's Friday night homecoming celebration didn't go exactly as planned as the Bulldogs' rival, Clarkton, took a brief three-mile drive and took care of business for a 56-41 road win. Clarkton scored first in the opening seconds of the game and blazed forward to a 20-13 lead...
semoball.com
Raiders hold on, survive late West Plains rally
The Three Rivers men’s basketball team did everything it could to put the visiting Missouri State-West Plains Grizzlies in the rearview mirror and just enough to almost create a horror story. Two Lamont Jackson hit two late free throws and the Raiders defense survived a Grizzlies attempt to win...
semoball.com
Diamond in the tough: Dexter defense stifles Bernie, Johnson
BERNIE – There is no material known to man that is harder than a diamond and on Friday, the Dexter High School boy’s basketball squad put that theory to a test – from a basketball perspective – in its rivalry game at Bernie. The theory was...
houstonherald.com
Two injured in Highway 32 accident
Two south-central Missouri residents were injured Thursday morning in an accident northwest of Plato on Highway 32, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Teresa L. Halsted, 53, of Mountain View was driving a westbound 2009 Dodge Avenger that crossed the center of Highway 32, traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned.
Kait 8
Levee closed in Randolph County
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The levee at Baltz Lake in Randolph County is currently closed until further notice. A social media post from the City of Pocahontas, Mayor’s Office announced the closing on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and stated that it was closed for repairs.
suntimesnews.com
COVID-19 count falls in Mo, rises in Ste. Genevieve County
JEFFERSON CITY – The number of new COVID-19 cases in Missouri dropped from the previous number. This week 5,100 new cases were reported by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The previous week, the number was 6,286. There were 25 new cases in Ste. Genevieve County compared...
Kait 8
Student brings gun to school with intent to sell
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Law enforcement notified the Greene County Tech School District of an investigation involving stolen property on Thursday, Jan. 12. During the investigation, they discovered on Friday, Jan 6, a Greene County Tech Junior High student brought a gun to campus with the intent to sell the gun. According to a social media post, money changed hands in this transaction.
Missouri school superintendent charged with assault
TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. — A school official in Texas County has been charged with a misdemeanor count of fourth-degree assault after allegedly attacking a 16-year-old student. Rick Stark, 55, of Eunice, who is the superintendent of the Summersville School District in Texas County, was charged on Jan. 6, but the Summersville Police Department report was […]
