Read full article on original website
Related
guitar.com
EarthQuaker Devices reveals artist-edition version of the Sunn O))) Life V3 pedal
EarthQuaker Devices has unveiled a new version of its ever-popular Sunn O))) pedal – introducing the Life Pedal V3 in an artist-edition silver finish. Announced on Friday (13 January), the new model is an artist edition of the recently-launched V3 pedal. Harbouring the same structure and functions as the...
guitar.com
Warm Audio Centavo review – a faithful Klone that you won’t mind gigging
A remarkably faithful visual and sonic replica of the Klon concept at a price that won’t make you worry about spilling a pint on it. With some of the world’s most revered and scarce effects pedals now fetching well into four-figure sums, from a player’s perspective it’s reassuring to see that pro audio specialists Warm Audio have turned their considerably well-honed ears to recreating some of the most coveted effects in the last few years. All without the wallet-busting price tags of the originals.
Comments / 0