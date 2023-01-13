ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport Beach, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lagunabeachindy.com

TBD Studios opens doors in Laguna

TBD Studios may be the new kids in town, but after officially launching their “content house” last September, CEO Brandon Ortega and co-founder and business partner Willie Holmes have quickly found their footing in Laguna Beach and Orange County’s artistic and creative community. Located at 2097 Laguna...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Fullerton, CA

Fullerton is one of the biggest cities in Orange County, California. It is a community with a strong spirit of tradition that treasures its rich history while keeping an eye on challenges that may arise in the future. Situated 22 miles from Los Angeles, Fullerton is a full-service city with...
FULLERTON, CA
Travel Bugs World

This Orange County suburb offers the perfect weekend staycation from Los Angeles

This weekend indulge in something fun and enjoy a staycation at this popular beach suburb in Orange County. The best thing about a staycation close to home is that you spend more time at your destination and less time getting there. This coastal suburb offers the perfect weekend getaway from Los Angeles as it's only 1.5 hour's drive from most Los Angeles suburbs. The beautiful coastal city we are talking about is Newport Beach. Keep reading to see what's so great about a staycation in this stunning Southern California coastal suburb and our picks for where to stay.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
sjvsun.com

Bakersfield ramps up jobs recruitment, poaches M8 Systems from Orange County

Bakersfield is poaching a major ag supplier from southern California, bringing white collar jobs and big salaries to the city. M8 Systems is a agricultural firm providing automated irrigation management systems for agriculture. Driving the news: Wednesday, the Bakersfield City Council approved an agreement to provide M8 Systems with up...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Reason.com

Correspondence About UC Irvine Professor's Alleged Plagiarism Is Public Record, Subject to Disclosure

From Iloh v. Regents, decided Friday by the California Court of Appeal (Justice Thomas Goethals, joined by Judges Maurice Sanchez and Joanne Motoike):. An assistant professor at a public university submitted four articles on topics in her field of study to various academic journals unaffiliated with her university. All four of those articles were later either retracted or corrected by the journals, at least in part due to inaccurate references or text overlap from uncited sources. Soon after that, the professor left her position at the university.
IRVINE, CA
Times of San Diego

Life-Long Friends Bring Gourmet, New York-Style Bagels to Southern California

Decadent, gourmet and flavorful are just a few words that have been used to describe Inglourious Bagels, an eatery that makes fresh New York-style bagels right in Carlsbad. The restaurant — a joint venture between Brian Gruber, owner of La Costa’s award-winning Notorious Burgers and a few of his close friends – Phil Gunther, Andrew Brewer, and Randall Sims — was more than a year in the making because the group of friends wanted to ensure they had the perfect recipe for a classic bagel that is typically found in a Jewish bakery or delicatessen in the Big Apple.
CARLSBAD, CA
macaronikid.com

2023 Lunar New Year Events in and around Irvine, CA and beyond

Lunar New Year is the start of the new year in accordance to the lunar calendar, which usually falls between late January and early February. It is celebrated in countries including, China, Indonesia, Korea, Thailand, Philippines, and Vietnam. This year Lunar New Year is celebrated Sunday, January 22. Personally, in...
IRVINE, CA
Joel Eisenberg

Pink’s Hot Dogs, Porto’s Bakery, and In-N-Out Burger: Southern California’s Favorite Casual Food Experiences

The locations of each have attained cult-like status. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Mashed.com, PinksHollywood.com, PortosBakery.com, The San Francisco Business Times, Craves.EverybodyShops.com, and SpoonUniversity.com.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID person found in Long Beach harbor

LONG BEACH – A body was discovered Saturday floating in Rainbow Harbor in Long Beach. The body was identified as that of 44-year-old Jose de Jesus Macias Valero of Pacoima, according to the coroner’s office. Valero’s body was found about 10:15 a.m. in the 400 block of East...
LONG BEACH, CA
bdmag.com

Homes Now Selling at Rancho Mission Viejo’s Next Phase of the Village of Rienda

– Two Neighborhoods Consist of Gavilán® 55+ Single Level Homes. Rancho Mission Viejo officials today announced the opening of the next phase of the Village of Rienda. A total of 279 homes are now selling in four new neighborhoods from distinguished Neighborhood Builders Lennar, Tri Pointe Homes and Trumark Homes. A grand opening celebration was held on January 8 and was attended by more than 400 potential home buyers.
MISSION VIEJO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy