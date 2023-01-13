Read full article on original website
lagunabeachindy.com
TBD Studios opens doors in Laguna
TBD Studios may be the new kids in town, but after officially launching their “content house” last September, CEO Brandon Ortega and co-founder and business partner Willie Holmes have quickly found their footing in Laguna Beach and Orange County’s artistic and creative community. Located at 2097 Laguna...
postnewsgroup.com
California Family Whose Beachfront Properties were Seized 100 years ago, Sells Land Back to County for $20 Million
The great-grandchildren of the African American couple Willa and Charles Bruce, whose land in Southern California was taken in 1924 and returned to the family last year, have opted to sell it back to the local government for $20 million. In the 1920s, the beach resort was extremely popular with...
newportbeachindy.com
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Rainstorm Cleanup, General Plan Committee
This week I’d like to recognize critical, often unsung members of our City team who perform a vital service during rainstorms: the Utilities Department crews that pump storm water and operate the tide valves on Balboa Island and the Peninsula. The valves, which were built in the 1970s to...
Here's where LA ranks in Forbes list of best places to live in California
Los Angeles was highly rated in a new list from Forbes that looks at the best places to live in California.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Fullerton, CA
Fullerton is one of the biggest cities in Orange County, California. It is a community with a strong spirit of tradition that treasures its rich history while keeping an eye on challenges that may arise in the future. Situated 22 miles from Los Angeles, Fullerton is a full-service city with...
This Orange County suburb offers the perfect weekend staycation from Los Angeles
This weekend indulge in something fun and enjoy a staycation at this popular beach suburb in Orange County. The best thing about a staycation close to home is that you spend more time at your destination and less time getting there. This coastal suburb offers the perfect weekend getaway from Los Angeles as it's only 1.5 hour's drive from most Los Angeles suburbs. The beautiful coastal city we are talking about is Newport Beach. Keep reading to see what's so great about a staycation in this stunning Southern California coastal suburb and our picks for where to stay.
sjvsun.com
Bakersfield ramps up jobs recruitment, poaches M8 Systems from Orange County
Bakersfield is poaching a major ag supplier from southern California, bringing white collar jobs and big salaries to the city. M8 Systems is a agricultural firm providing automated irrigation management systems for agriculture. Driving the news: Wednesday, the Bakersfield City Council approved an agreement to provide M8 Systems with up...
foxla.com
Orange County public defender killed in Mexico celebrating first wedding anniversary
LOS ANGELES - A public defender in Orange County was killed in Mexico over the weekend while celebrating his first wedding anniversary with his wife, the Orange County Public Defender's Office confirmed to FOX 11. Now his family is working to bring his body back home. Elliot Blair was killed...
Correspondence About UC Irvine Professor's Alleged Plagiarism Is Public Record, Subject to Disclosure
From Iloh v. Regents, decided Friday by the California Court of Appeal (Justice Thomas Goethals, joined by Judges Maurice Sanchez and Joanne Motoike):. An assistant professor at a public university submitted four articles on topics in her field of study to various academic journals unaffiliated with her university. All four of those articles were later either retracted or corrected by the journals, at least in part due to inaccurate references or text overlap from uncited sources. Soon after that, the professor left her position at the university.
Viaje offers a tour of Mexican cuisine in Belmont Shore
The new restaurant is a wide departure from the previous Ensenada-style taco joint. Viaje offers a metropolitan Mexican dining experience with dishes from Jalisco to Oaxaca. The post Viaje offers a tour of Mexican cuisine in Belmont Shore appeared first on Long Beach Post.
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
The Irvine City Council Finally Approves Councilman Agran’s Plan for the Long-Promised Veterans Memorial Park
For nearly six decades, the 125-acre “ARDA” site at the Great Park was an integral part of the iconic El Toro Marine Corps Air Station (El Toro MCAS). Our community was home to thousands of military personnel long before Irvine became a city. When El Toro MCAS was...
Life-Long Friends Bring Gourmet, New York-Style Bagels to Southern California
Decadent, gourmet and flavorful are just a few words that have been used to describe Inglourious Bagels, an eatery that makes fresh New York-style bagels right in Carlsbad. The restaurant — a joint venture between Brian Gruber, owner of La Costa’s award-winning Notorious Burgers and a few of his close friends – Phil Gunther, Andrew Brewer, and Randall Sims — was more than a year in the making because the group of friends wanted to ensure they had the perfect recipe for a classic bagel that is typically found in a Jewish bakery or delicatessen in the Big Apple.
Where Are The Most Kid Friendly Places In Orange County
Lot of fun for the whole familyPhoto byMarty O’Neill - Unsplash. Orange County, California is a great destination for families with children of all ages. From theme parks to museums and beaches, there are many kid-friendly places to explore and enjoy.
macaronikid.com
2023 Lunar New Year Events in and around Irvine, CA and beyond
Lunar New Year is the start of the new year in accordance to the lunar calendar, which usually falls between late January and early February. It is celebrated in countries including, China, Indonesia, Korea, Thailand, Philippines, and Vietnam. This year Lunar New Year is celebrated Sunday, January 22. Personally, in...
goldrushcam.com
Former Owner of Orange County, California Wastewater Treatment Company Pleads Guilty to Federal Environmental Criminal Charge
January 15, 2023 - LOS ANGELES – The former owner of a wastewater treatment facility in Orange County and his company each pleaded guilty on Friday to. a federal environmental criminal charge for discharging untreated industrial wastewater into the county’s sewer system. Tim Miller, 65, of Kewaskum, Wisconsin,...
Pink’s Hot Dogs, Porto’s Bakery, and In-N-Out Burger: Southern California’s Favorite Casual Food Experiences
The locations of each have attained cult-like status. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Mashed.com, PinksHollywood.com, PortosBakery.com, The San Francisco Business Times, Craves.EverybodyShops.com, and SpoonUniversity.com.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID person found in Long Beach harbor
LONG BEACH – A body was discovered Saturday floating in Rainbow Harbor in Long Beach. The body was identified as that of 44-year-old Jose de Jesus Macias Valero of Pacoima, according to the coroner’s office. Valero’s body was found about 10:15 a.m. in the 400 block of East...
gcaptain.com
Port of Long Beach Dockworkers in Hot Water Over Fraudulent Health Plan Billing Scheme
A dockworker at the Port of Long Beach has pleaded guilty to fraudulently billing his union’s health care plan for sexual services. Defendant Cameron Rahm pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud. Rahm is one of nine defendants—seven of whom were dockworkers at the...
bdmag.com
Homes Now Selling at Rancho Mission Viejo’s Next Phase of the Village of Rienda
– Two Neighborhoods Consist of Gavilán® 55+ Single Level Homes. Rancho Mission Viejo officials today announced the opening of the next phase of the Village of Rienda. A total of 279 homes are now selling in four new neighborhoods from distinguished Neighborhood Builders Lennar, Tri Pointe Homes and Trumark Homes. A grand opening celebration was held on January 8 and was attended by more than 400 potential home buyers.
Storms in California have increased OC's water supply beyond the city's ability to catch all of the precipitation
CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Orange County's water supply has been greatly bolstered by the recent storms in California, which have produced so much precipitation that it is outstripping the county's capacity to collect it.
