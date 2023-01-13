Read full article on original website
New York Mets Complete Trade Involving All-Star
The New York Mets have had a busy offseason, and just recently lost out on a major signing of Carlos Correa due to a failed physical. However, their big signing this offseason did involve signing pitcher Justin Verlander to a 2-year $86.7 million contract that includes a $35 million vesting option in 2025.
Dodgers: New Trade Acquisition May Need Surgery Before Opening Day with LA
Even with the minor issue, the Dodgers seem confident in Rojas’ skills once he gets cleared from procedure.
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers: Several Players Expected to Play In The 2023 WBC
A World Baseball Classic hasn't happened since 2017 when Team USA walked away with their first title after defeating Puerto Rico in the finale. Japan won the first two Classics in 2006 and 2009, and the Dominican Republic brought home the title in 2013. Although the teams are still being...
Padres make MLB history with record signing
The San Diego Padres have made MLB history, signing international catcher Ethan Salas to a $5.6 million deal. Salas, who hails from Venezuela, has now signed the largest international contract in league history with San Diego. The Padres gave up almost all of their international spending money on Salas as...
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
NFL Reporter Thinks Star Quarterback Will Not Play In NFL Again
Mike Florio, NFL analyst for NBC Sports and creator of Profootballtalk.com, decided to make interesting statements regarding what he feels could be the future of young star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.
Angels Rumors: Insider Links Halos to Two Former All-Star Free Agent Shortstops
The Angels are expected to be active in their pursuit of a shortstop.
This massive Lakers-Pistons trade could happen after latest rumors
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that is looking to capitalize on having two superstars to build a roster that is good enough to at least have a chance of making a run in the playoffs. The Detroit Pistons are a young team that is looking to get the best draft pick possible and has veteran assets to trade.
Julio Urias gets $14.25 million contract to avoid arbitration with Dodgers
Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers agreed on a $14.25 million contract to avoid arbitration on Friday, per Fabian Ardaya and Bob Nightengale. The deal worked out well for Urias, who was originally projected to make somewhere between $13 and $14 million. The Dodgers preferred to come to terms on a contract rather than enter arbitration following Urias’ impressive 2022 season. LA also avoided arbitration with C Will Smith, SP Walker Buehler, and SP Dustin May.
Angels News: Insider Reveals Potential Landing Spot for Shohei Ohtani Next Offseason
MLB insider Jon Heyman says the Mets are likely to be in the bidding for Angels star Shohei Ohtani when he hits free agency next offseason.
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers: Miguel Rojas Has Proven Himself To Be A Defensive Weapon
The Dodgers shared on Wednesday that they would be trading LA prospect Jacob Amaya to the Miami Marlins in exchange for Miguel Rojas who was with LA way back in 2014. When fans heard about the news, the focus was on his offensive stats mostly. During the 2022 season, Rojas boosted a .236 AVG with 36 RBI and 6 homers.
Lakers Rumors: LA Interested In Trading For Veteran Pistons Frontcourt Pieces
Good news for Lakers fans.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lakers Reportedly Interested In These Two Point Guards
The Lakers could use some help. LeBron James and the Lakers are a team in need of some help. With Anthony Davis injured, it has become difficult for the team to make a run. They are stuck at 13th in the Western Conference, however, they remain just 2.5 games out of sixth place, which is kind of remarkable. Overall, they can still make a big splash.
Al Michaels calls criticism of his playoff broadcast with Tony Dungy 'internet compost'
Announcer Al Michaels called his first game with with former NFL player and coach Tony Dungy on Saturday, the epic wild-card game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers. And he has no time or patience for people who didn't like the energy of NBC's newest broadcast pairing. In...
hoopsrumors.com
L.A. Notes: Pistons, Cousins, Lakers Frontcourt, Clippers
The Lakers have long been linked to forward Bojan Bogdanovic — back when he was still on Utah and in the months since he was traded to Detroit. In an article about potential deadline buyers and sellers with Chris Mannix, Howard Beck of Sports Illustrated hears that the Lakers and Pistons “have discussed a deal that would include both Bogdanovic and Nerlens Noel.”
Dodgers Sign Another Outfielder To A Minor League Contract
Los Angeles signs former Royals prospect, Anderson Miller, to another minor league deal.
Scott Boras: Blue Jays, Cubs, Twins 'were really after' Xander Bogaerts
Xander Bogaerts’ first visit to free agency resulted in an 11-year, $280M deal with the Padres that greatly exceeded projections, even for a player who was expected to land one of the offseason’s biggest contracts. Agent Scott Boras discussed some of the twists and turns of Bogaerts’ free agent trip with USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, and Boras identified that Bogaerts was San Diego’s second choice, once Trea Turner rejected a reported $342M offer from the Padres.
2023 NBA Mock Draft 2.0: Wembanyama, Henderson on top; Freshmen rising in latest projections
The 2022-23 basketball season is in full swing as the next wave of prospects across the college level and the professional ranks look ahead to the 2023 NBA draft on June 22. Of course, the likes of Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson remain at the top of draft boards at the start of the new year. They both could shut down their seasons right now and still be viewed as the best two players in the class. In other words: They are locked in at one and two.
Yardbarker
Latest NBA trade buzz with deadline less than a month away
This year's NBA trade deadline is on February 9th so it's fast approaching. With the Boston Celtics you never know as they tend to get deals made that no one was talking about, but with the league's best record they aren't' expected to rock the ship much. They could still make a smaller deal using a TPE, but they already owe their 2023 1st round pick to the Indiana Pacers as part of the Malcolm Brogdon trade.
