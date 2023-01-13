The 2022-23 basketball season is in full swing as the next wave of prospects across the college level and the professional ranks look ahead to the 2023 NBA draft on June 22. Of course, the likes of Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson remain at the top of draft boards at the start of the new year. They both could shut down their seasons right now and still be viewed as the best two players in the class. In other words: They are locked in at one and two.

