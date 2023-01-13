ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Doncic hits 2 big 3-pointers, Mavs top Lakers 119-115 in 2OT

By CBS Los Angeles
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mJgWR_0kDIhlJc00

Luka Doncic hit tying 3-pointers in the final seconds of regulation and the first overtime, finishing with 35 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists in the Dallas Mavericks' 119-115 double-overtime victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night.

Doncic highlighted his 56th career triple-double with that pair of clutch 3-pointers, while Christian Wood added 24 points and 14 rebounds in the Mavs' fourth straight win over the Lakers. Tim Hardaway Jr. had 22 points and eight rebounds for Dallas, and Spencer Dinwiddie scored twice in a late 6-0 run to put it away in double OT.

Russell Westbrook scored a season-high 28 points and LeBron James had 24 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists for the Lakers, who have lost two straight after a five-game winning streak. Los Angeles rallied all the way back from a 19-point regulation deficit and got to the brink of an unlikely win, but couldn't match Doncic's dramatic flair.

The Lakers took a lead on Dennis Schröder's layup with 1:31 left in regulation before Westbrook made two free throws with 11.8 seconds left for a 101-98 advantage. Doncic calmly moved past a perimeter screen and drilled a tying 3-pointer for his first field goal of the fourth quarter with six seconds left.

Troy Brown missed a 3-pointer at the regulation buzzer, failing to get a foul call on what appeared to be clear contact from Hardaway.

James hit two free throws to put the Lakers up 108-105 late in the first overtime, but Doncic hit another tying 3-pointer with 47.8 seconds left. Wood blocked James' layup attempt shortly before the buzzer.

Doncic then hit the go-ahead layup midway through the second overtime. The Lakers missed four of their final five shots and committed an offensive foul in the final two minutes.

James returned from a one-game absence with a sore left ankle and mostly looked sharp, but the Lakers were still short-handed without Anthony Davis, Lonnie Walker, Austin Reaves and Patrick Beverley. The injuries forced coach Darvin Ham to use his 23rd different starting lineup in 42 games this season, with rookie second-round pick Max Christie making his second career start.

Dallas had an early 19-point lead, but the Lakers tied it early in the fourth quarter.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Dwight Powell played 18 minutes despite a bruised right hip from Tuesday's game against the Clippers. ... Dorian Finney-Smith missed his 12th straight game with a right adductor strain. ... Maxi Kleber remained out with a torn right hamstring that has sidelined him for a full month. ... Davis Bertans got a technical foul from the bench in the second quarter for his apparently overzealous celebration of a layup by Wood.

Lakers: Brown returned from a three-game absence with a strained right quadriceps and scored eight points in 38 minutes. ... Beverley was declared out early in the day with a non-COVID illness.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: At Portland on Saturday.

Lakers: Host Philadelphia on Sunday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Ja Morant drops legendary line after breathtaking poster dunk on Jalen Smith

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant marketed himself to absolute perfection on Saturday night, both on and off the court. In the third quarter of Memphis’ game against the Indiana Pacers, Morant produced a poster jam so thunderous that it likely measured on the Richter scale. The 23-year-old got downhill after receiving a screen from teammate... The post Ja Morant drops legendary line after breathtaking poster dunk on Jalen Smith appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MEMPHIS, TN
theScore

Magic Johnson told LeBron he'd sign Kawhi during Lakers pitch

Magic Johnson included Kawhi Leonard in his pitch to LeBron James while trying to lure the latter to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018. Johnson, who was the Lakers' president of basketball operations at the time, revealed on the "All the Smoke" podcast that he told James he intended to go after Leonard as part of his efforts to build a championship team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Doc Rivers Says LeBron James Has A Better Career Than Michael Jordan, But MJ Is The GOAT

As LeBron James continues to add to his historic career by playing at a level we have never seen before at the age of 38 and in his 20th season, many have started reckoning that LeBron's incredible longevity might make him the GOAT. However, LBJ still hasn't recreated Michael Jordan's achievements despite being in the league for so long.
CBS LA

LeBron hits 38K, but Embiid leads 76ers past Lakers 113-112

LeBron James became the second player in NBA history to score 38,000 career points, but Joel Embiid had 35 points and 11 rebounds while the Philadelphia 76ers held off the Los Angeles Lakers 113-112 Sunday night for their seventh win in nine games.Russell Westbrook failed to get off a clean shot or a pass in the final second under defense from Embiid, allowing the 76ers to hold on for their fourth straight road win. James Harden added 24 points and 13 assists for Philadelphia, which swept the season series and beat Los Angeles for the sixth straight time.James put up...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

LeBron James 364 points away from scoring record after 35-point performance

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James enters Monday evening's game against the Houston Rockets at Crypto.com Arena needing 364 points to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and become the NBA's career scoring leader.James scored a game-high equaling 35 points in the Lakers' 113-112 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers Sunday night at Crypto.com Arena and became the second player in NBA history to reach 38,000 career points.James surpassed the 38,000-point mark with five minutes, 43 seconds left in the first quarter when he made a 20-foot jump shot, increasing his game total to 12 and career total to 38,001.James has scored 38,024 points...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Mann, Leonard lead Clippers over last-place Rockets 121-100

Terance Mann slipped the gold-chained championship belt proclaiming "Big Moment Fella Performance" over his head.He clearly earned it, scoring a career-high 31 points in the Los Angeles Clippers' 121-100 win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday.After Houston tore through their defense early, the Clippers settled down and dominated the fourth quarter to extend the Rockets' season-worst skid to 10 straight games.Kawhi Leonard added 30 for the Clippers, who had dropped eight of nine. He scored 13 points, including nine straight, in 11 minutes of the opening quarter.Both teams were shorthanded. Houston starters Jalen Green and Jae'Sean Tate served one-game suspensions...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: The wild and tragic story of Reggie Harding

*Content warning: sexual assault, violence* Basketball is played in the parks and playgrounds of the inner-city, changing the fate of players who manage to overcome the obstacles of these communities. Often this provides inspiring stories, but I’ll warn you, this is not that story. Fans may not be familiar with former Detroit Pistons player Reggie Harding, a guy that makes Dennis Rodman look like a saint.
DETROIT, MI
CBS LA

Devils continue historic road success with 5-2 win at Kings

Erik Haula, Nikita Okhotiuk and Ryan Graves scored in the second period, and the New Jersey Devils became the first NHL team to win 17 of its first 20 road games by defeating the Los Angeles Kings 5-2 on Saturday night.Tomas Tatar had a power-play goal, Jesper Bratt scored an empty-netter and Jack Hughes had two assists as the surprising Devils improved to 17-2-1 on the road, including six straight wins. Mackenzie Blackwood made 34 saves, stopping a penalty shot by Kevin Fiala in the third period.Fiala and Anze Kopitar scored on the power play, but Jonathan Quick allowed four...
NEWARK, NJ
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
207K+
Followers
28K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy