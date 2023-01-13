Students across the Northwest are encouraged to get creative and raise awareness about the dangers of radon gas by participating in the 2023 Northwest Radon Poster Contest. The contest deadline is March 10 and winners will be announced by April 17. First-, second-, and third-place winners will be selected from each state (Idaho, Oregon and Washington). A regional grand prize winner will be chosen from the winning submissions. First-place posters from each state will be submitted to the 2024 National Radon Poster Contest.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO