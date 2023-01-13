Read full article on original website
Related
Atlas Global To Acquire Cannabis 'Trading House' And Two Pharmacies In Israel, Commences Trading On The CSE
Atlas Global Brands Inc. ATL, (formerly Silver Phoenix Resources Inc.) announced that, through its Israeli subsidiary, signed a binding letter of intent at an arm’s length with no finder’s fee, on January 11, 2023, to acquire 51% of the outstanding securities of the following entities :. An Israeli...
bitcoinist.com
Web3 Push: UAE VC Companies Launch $1 Billion Fund For The Tech Ecosystem
Venom Foundation has announced the creation of Venom Ventures Fund, a next-generation venture capital incubator that will invest in Web3 and related blockchain projects and help them reach their full potential. Iceberg Capital will be the launch partner for this venture. Venom Ventures will prioritize companies that are developing blockchain...
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
dailyhodl.com
Artificial Intelligence Altcoins Skyrocket Amid Rumors of $10,000,000,000 Microsoft Investment in OpenAI
Artificial intelligence (AI) altcoins are taking off this week as reports surface indicating that Microsoft plans to make a gigantic investment in the AI space. The news website Semafor, citing sources familiar with the matter, reports that Microsoft has been in talks to invest $10 billion in artificial intelligence research company OpenAI.
Why IBM is no longer interested in breaking patent records–and how it plans to measure innovation in the age of open source and quantum computing
Director of IBM Research Darío Gil says open innovation will catalyze advances in fields such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence. For 29 years straight, IBM has led the United States in minting patents, at its peak filing over 10,000 US patent applications in a single year for innovations ranging from the ATM to e-commerce, two-nanometer chips, and quantum computing. It’s been an amazing run–but the new IBM is ready for new challenges.
technode.global
Lighthouse Canton's maiden Venture Debt Strategy reaches first close at $20M
Singapore-based investment institution Lighthouse Canton has announced the first close of its newly launched Venture Debt Strategy at $20 million. Lighthouse Canton said in a statement on Monday that its regional Venture Debt Strategy comprises a Singapore based Variable Capital Company (VCC) for investments in South East Asia, and a Category II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) for investments in India.
What does ESG mean? Two business scholars explain what environmental, social and governance standards and principles are
Many investors and corporations believe that accounting for the impact that businesses have on the environment, society as a whole and their own workforces benefits their bottom line.
ffnews.com
Sprinque raises €6 Million in Seed Round to expand services across Europe
Sprinque, Europe’s most flexible B2B payments platform, has raised a €6m seed funding round led by Connect Ventures, with participation from Kraken Ventures, Inference Partners, and SeedX. Existing investors Antler, Volta Ventures, and Force Over Mass also contributed to the round. Sprinque’s B2B payments platform enables merchants and marketplaces to offer Pay by Invoice with net payment terms to buyers online, without taking on additional risk or increasing operational overhead. Sprinque is a white labeled solution that can be fully embedded via their APIs, their Magento, Prestashop and WooCommerce plugins, or operated offline via their Merchant Control Center.
cryptonewsz.com
AI-Fi is likely to receive a $5 million investment from Autofarm in January 2023
Autofarm has published a blog post to announce that it is soon going to invest in AI-Fi during the strategic investment round that is tentatively scheduled to happen in January 2023. The investment is worth approximately $5 million with an objective to better integrate Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through AutoLabs, a research division that explores the integration of the said technologies.
financefeeds.com
GCEX MENA appoints Olivier Honsberger to further deliver crypto trading solutions in region
“I am confident that my experience, combined with Mehtap’s experience, will enable us to drive the business forwards in the Middle East. I also have an extensive network of institutional investors in the region which I will leverage to help GCEX with its ambitious growth plans.”. GCEX MENA, the...
crowdfundinsider.com
Swiss Insurtech TONI Digital Finalizes $12.5M Series B
Zurich-headquartered startup TONI Digital has secured $12.5 million in a Series B funding round. The company is a digital insurance-as-a-service provider, “offering personal and commercial insurance lines such as motor insurance, payment protection insurance, and life solutions on top of its market-leading insurance technology platform.”. The company primarily “pursues...
M&A: Alpine Investors Acquires RCM Services Provider Medusind
– Alpine Investors, a people-driven private equity fund, announced that it has acquired Medusind, a provider of revenue cycle management services to the healthcare industry. – Jose Rivero, an Alpine CEO-in-Residence and part of the firm’s PeopleFirst program, has assumed the role of CEO of Medusind. Terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.
ffnews.com
NTT DATA Strengthens UK’ Banking Practice With Four Strategic Hires
NTT DATA UK&I, a trusted global innovator in banking and IT services, has today announced that it has appointed four new senior hires to its banking practice, demonstrating continued growth as an advisory business of the highest quality. Banking is a critical market for NTT DATA UK&I, having grown in...
salestechstar.com
New Research Reveals Retail Industry’s Innovation Dilemma: Leaders Outperform Non-Leaders by 6% CAGR in Revenue Growth, But Overall, Retailers Struggle to Build Innovation Culture
Retailers are innovating to help solve foundational challenges, including inventory visibility, personalization and unifying physical & digital experiences. Incisiv, a next-generation industry insights firm that helps retailers and brands navigate digital disruption, and Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, a global market share leader in retail store technology and the industry’s first choice for unified commerce solutions, announced at NRF 2023: Retail’s Big Show their findings of an executive survey, titled State of the Industry: Innovation in Retail.
Fintech firm Revolut assembles behavioural team after criticism of its corporate culture
Exclusive: Company denies creation of team to track overhaul is part of effort to secure UK banking licence
salestechstar.com
New Survey Finds 63% of Retailers Are Short Frontline Staff, but Only 8% Plan to Invest in Improving the Frontline Employee Experience This Year
First-of-Its-Kind Global Survey Polled Decision Makers Across Retail, Hospitality, Manufacturing and Other Industries About the Frontline Employee Experience. More Than 70% of Global Executives Surveyed Also Worry Process and Efficiency Technology Is Being Prioritized over Tech that Makes the Frontline Experience Better. According to a new study commissioned by WorkJam,...
assetservicingtimes.com
Apex expands Australian footprint with Capital Prudential
Apex expands Australian footprint with Capital Prudential. Non-bank financial institution Capital Prudential Manager (Capital Prudential) has appointed Apex Group (Apex) to provide fund administration, loan administration and compliance services to its Real Estate Master Trust. The Australia-based company will benefit from Apex’s loan and fund administration platforms, the integration of...
Benzinga
ZTE Corporation Publishes B5G Technology Whitepaper to Boost Digital Transformation
ZTE Corporation, a worldwide leader in telecommunications technology solutions and products, has officially published the Beyond 5G Technology Whitepaper at the 2022 5G Summit in Italy. The latest whitepaper aims to create a technological framework for the whole ecosystem to accelerate digital transformation in Beyond 5G (B5G) era, as well as to realize the full potential of 5G to benefit enterprises, individuals, and society.
Warehouse Club PriceSmart Deploying Toshiba’s Commerce Platform in Latin America
PriceSmart is deploying Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions’ Elera Commerce Platform in its stores throughout Latin America. The operator of membership warehouse clubs in Latin America and the Caribbean aims to use Toshiba’s cloud-enabled technology to transform its customer experience, the companies said in a Monday (Jan. 16) press release.
technode.global
SGInnovate launches national-level talent development strategy
SGInnovate, a deep tech ecosystem builder and investor backed by the Singapore government, has on last Friday launched Deep Tech Talent Central (DTTC), an integrated strategy for solving talent challenges across emerging tech sectors. The firm has also launched Helix Immersion Programme, an industry training programme for academic and research...
Comments / 0