Marcus Stephens, Davien Harris-Williams combine for 63 points as Providence beats Carroll; No. 18 Saints women blow out Argos

406mtsports.com
Like son, like father: Kellers get back-to-back 'W's for Rocky, Providence in hoops
GREAT FALLS – Keller Boys 2, Other Guys 0. That’s not exactly what the scoreboard at McLaughlin Center showed Saturday afternoon, but those were the numbers that counted most for Steve Keller and his son Wes. Wes, who has guided the Rocky Mountain College women’s basketball program for...
406mtsports.com
'Defense wins games': Helena Capital stays stingy in win over Kalispell Flathead
HELENA — Megan Swanson of Helena Capital scored a career-high 21 points on Saturday in a 47-28 win over Kalispell Flathead. But after the game, all Swanson wanted to talk about was defense — a defense that was once again the story, holding the Bravettes under 30 and under 10 points in each of the four quarters played Saturday at the Bears Den.
406mtsports.com
Helena Bighorns extend their winning streak to eight games
Thanks to a hat trick from Braden Cunningham the Helena Bighorns won their eighth straight game thanks to a 5-1 win over Butte on Saturday night. Cunningham opened the game with a goal in the first period. Butte tied it at 1-1, yet the Bighorns scored the next four. Cunningham scored in the second and third periods. Tyler Bloom and Darby McCarthy also found the back of the net. Helena's Keaton Woolsey stopped 18 of the 19 shots he faced.
406mtsports.com
Depth, defense and timely shooting leads Helena Capital girls past Glacier
HELENA — Judging by the final score, you'd never guess that the Glacier Wolfpack stormed out to a 9-1 lead over the Helena Capital girls basketball team on Friday night at the Bears Den. Yet, late in the first quarter, that was the score as Glacier started hot and...
406mtsports.com
Stung: Stevensville girls' basketball win over Butte Central in overtime
BUTTE – The Butte Central Maroons girls’ basketball team hosted the Stevensville Yellowjackets on Saturday afternoon at the Maroon Activities Center. The Maroons forced overtime when Brooke Badovinac scored on a layup with seven seconds to play and took a one-point lead in overtime. However, Stevensville ran off five straight points in the extra session to upend the Maroons, 66-59.
406mtsports.com
Scoreboard: College wrestling
125: Luciano Fasulo (EOU) over Deven Altenburg - Lasher (UP) (Dec 3-0) 133: Joel Avila (UP) over Zach Mauras (EOU) (Dec 6-3) 141: Jaxon Morlan (EOU) over Caleb Birdwell (UP) (Dec 10-5) 149: Dougie Swanson (UP) over Chad Muenzer (EOU) (Dec 2-1) 157: Aden Graves (UP) over Vincent Cramer (EOU) (Dec 4-2) 165: Jordan Komac (UP) over (EOU) (For.) 174: Keegan Mulhill (EOU) over Hayden Schrull (UP) (Dec 10-4) 184: Kyle Knudtson (EOU) over Sawyer Hobbs (UP) (Dec 8-6) 197: Marco Retano (EOU) over Liam Swanson (UP) (SV-1 3-1) 285: KC Buday (UP) over Jay Smith (EOU) (Dec 6-3)
406mtsports.com
Kalispell Flathead survives Helena High as Avery Chouinard supplies clutch 3-pointer
HELENA — Senior Avery Chouinard buried a clutch 3-pointer and Kalispell Flathead played defense well enough in the game’s final 80 seconds to survive Helena High on Friday night. “It was great grit, but we’ve got some things to work out,” Bravettes head coach Sam Tudor said. “We...
406mtsports.com
Missoula Big Sky boys nip Butte High in overtime
MISSOULA – The Butte Bulldogs boys’ basketball team made its first road trip of the calendar year on Friday afternoon, as they took on the Big Sky Eagles. Tocher Lee's three-pointer at the buzzer forced overtime, which completed the erase of a 13-point deficit over the final four minutes. However, Big Sky took the lead with 26.8 seconds to play and held on for an 88-87 win over Butte in overtime.
GoLocalProv
Streak Ends - PC Falls on the Road to Creighton
The #19 ranked Providence College men's basketball team was defeated by the Creighton Bluejays (10-8, 4-3 Big East), 73-67, on Saturday, at the CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha. With the loss the Friars fell to 14-4 on the season and 6-1 in conference play. Sophomore Bryce Hopkins led the...
Woonsocket Call
FILMING BRONCO FATHER: Burrillville football head coach Gennaro Ferraro spends his winters recording daughters Emilia and Olivia on the hardwood
BURRILLVILLE – Behind the two benches and scoring table is the perch where Gennaro Ferraro rolls the camera whenever the Burrillville High girls' basketball team takes the court at the Bronco Dome. A tip if you having trouble locating Ferraro – look in the direction of the championship banners...
406mtsports.com
Q&A: Sonny Lubick remembers late Sonny Holland, who shared Butte and Montana State ties
BOZEMAN — If someone wants their son to become a successful football coach, naming him Sonny and living in Butte are good starting points. Sonny Lubick was born in March 1937 in Butte. Sonny Holland was born in the same place in the same month one year later. Both went on to be head coaches at Montana State, with Lubick succeeding Holland in 1978 after several years coaching together. Lubick was Holland’s defensive coordinator on the 1976 Division II national championship Bobcats.
rinewstoday.com
Providence Monster Jam back in town
Providence Monster Jam® Arena Championship Series Central Roars into the Amica Mutual Pavilion February 3rd – 5th. Highlighted by 2023 truck debut of the all-new mechanical beast ThundeROARus. This. Is. Monster Jam™! The most action-packed motorsports experience for families in the world today returns to Providence for an...
406mtsports.com
Montana High School Association renews Flint Creek co-op for another football season
MISSOULA – An overnight rain system that turned the streets of western Montana into a sheet of ice wasn’t going to stop the Flint Creek co-op family and fans from making their presence known in Missoula on Saturday morning. From the Holiday Inn downtown, the MHSA hosted a...
Inside Brown baseball’s trip to the Dominican Republic
(WPRI) – On Christmas morning, members of the Brown baseball team headed to the airport to start an early morning of travel to the Dominican Republic. From Christmas to New Year’s Day, the team played three games against semi-pro teams, as well as engaged in community service projects and sightseeing excursions. The trip not only […]
Racist pamphlets found on RIC campus
The packets were found Wednesday at residence halls, according to RIC President Dr. Jack Warner.
GoLocalProv
Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - January 13, 2023
Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes YUM, Top Secret embarrassments, and chest pounding after the fact. Now, we are expanding the list, the political perspectives, and we are...
GoLocalProv
Former Providence Chamber Head James Gorman Hagan Dies at 85
Former Senator James Gorman Hagan, 85, of Little Compton, died peacefully, surrounded by his family at the Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center on January 13, 2023. He was the son of the late Joseph Henry Hagan and Claire Gorman Hagan. Jim grew up in the Oak Hill Platt, Pawtucket and...
2 hurt in East Providence crash
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police responded to a two-car crash In East Providence on Saturday afternoon. The crash happened around 2 p.m. on Taunton Avenue. According to police, two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Both cars appeared to have considerable damage and at least one of the cars involved had to be towed away from the […]
WCVB
Made in New England: New Balance and Rhody Rug are staples in the northeast
NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Balance is showing off its latest American manufacturing facility in Methuen. It opened in March 2022, and by November, additional teams had already been added to increase production. The workers at this facility make New Balance’s 990 shoes. The sneakers are sold as part of New Balance’s MADE in USA collection, meaning at least 70% of the shoes and its components are made domestically, but some pieces are imported.
Dartmouth’s Lincoln Park Auctioned Off in Unearthed News Video
A Dartmouth filmmaker recently unearthed a video gem that is a real throwback for those who grew up spending their summer days at Lincoln Park. Aaron Cadieux was going through some cable news video when he found a 1988 news clip that covered the auctioning off of the Lincoln Park land, rides and other amenities – and you won’t believe how cheap folks got them.
