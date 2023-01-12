Read full article on original website
wxhc.com
Person Flees Police After Crashing Car Into Police Car
On Thursday, January 12th, a Tompkins County Sheriff’s deputy was responding to an emergency call in a marked patrol car with lights and sirens when they were then struck by another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle that hit the deputies car abandoned their car and fled the scene...
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland County man chokes and leaves victim behind on a road
A Cortland County man was arrested last week after he allegedly choked and “engaged in a physical altercation” with a victim, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report stated that Allen Osborn, 23 of Freetown, allegedly stole a cell phone out of the victim’s...
Helicopter used to help find man out in the cold in woods in town of Onondaga
Onondaga, N.Y. — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office helicopter helped find a man experiencing a mental health crisis after he went missing in woods Sunday night in the town of Onondaga, authorities say. State police responded to a call on Wright Road around 8:30 p.m. after a person...
11-year-old, Brexialee Torres-Ortiz dead, 19-year-old wounded in double shooting
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An 11-year-old girl was killed in a drive-by shooting according to Syracuse Police Chief Cecile on Monday evening, January 16. Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was walking home with a gallon of milk for her family from a nearby corner store when she was shot in the midsection Chief Cecile says. Torres-Ortiz was taken […]
wxhc.com
Freetown Man Chokes, Beats Victim, and Leaves Them on Road; Is Released
The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the seasonal section of Hoxie Gorge Road in the Town of Cortlandville for a reported assault. Through an investigation by the office, officer’s determined that 23 year old Allen Osborn of Freetown, had stolen the victims cellphone, while at an address in Freetown, from the victim’s hands. Osborn then drove the victim to the seasonal section of the road where he then choked the victim and engaged in a physical altercation.
Endicott man charged for fighting girlfriend’s kid
On January 10th at approximately 6:56 p.m. the Broome County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic dispute at the Knights Inn in the Town of Union.
Man struck in hit and run collision in Huron, victim remains hospitalized
HURON, N.Y. (WROC) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit and run collision in the Town of Huron. Officials say shortly before 1:00 a.m. Sunday, it was reported that there was a person laying in the road on Ridge Road, that appeared to have been struck by a vehicle. Following their arrival, […]
Syracuse woman attempted to steal Police Officer’s gun in transport to hospital
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse woman has been charged with attempted escape, possession of a firearm and robbery after she allegedly tried to steal a police officer’s gun while being transported to Upstate University Hospital. 37-year-old Victoria Searle of Syracuse was being transported from the Onondaga County Justice Center for a medical issue on […]
Prisoner says she’s leaving on way to hospital, attempts to grab gun, deputies say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman is facing more charges after declaring she was leaving and then attempting to grab a deputy’s gun while being taken to a hospital from the jail, deputies said. Victoria Searle, 37, of Syracuse was being taken from the Onondaga County Justice Center jail...
owegopennysaver.com
Tioga County Sheriff’s Report
On Jan. 6, 2023, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division arrested 24 year-old Marice A. Bell, of Apalachin, N.Y., for the class D felony of Assault in the second degree and the class A misdemeanor of Endangering the Welfare of a Child following the investigation of a child abuse complaint. Bell is accused of intentionally causing physical injury to a person who is less than seven years old. Bell was arraigned in Tioga County CAP Court by Justice Michele Bogart and released on his own recognizance. Bell is scheduled to appear in the Owego Town Court in front of Justice Pat Hogan at a later date.
1037qcountry.com
Cortland County sees fewer complaints of animal abuse
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — In Cortland County, reports of animal cruelty are down. In December, county officials received 20 complaints of animal abuse. Compared to November, that’s a decrease of 13 percent. Last month in the Town of Scott, a box of dead puppies was found on a...
informnny.com
Arresting deputy claims Syracuse Police officer ‘interrupted’ attempts to test sister for DWI
TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County deputy sheriff who charged a woman with DWI on New Year’s Day claimed her brother, a Syracuse Police officer, “interrupted” field sobriety tests before her arrest. The arresting deputy’s version of events is part of court paperwork...
Freetown man charged with strangulation
On January 10th, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff's Office responded to Hoxie George Road in the Town of Cortlandville for a report of an assault.
Car crash in Syracuse last night sent one to the hospital
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A motor vehicle crash that happened last night on Sunday, January 15 on James Street and Townsend Street sent one person to Crouse Hospital with neck pain. Syracuse Police Officers responded to a call around 10:25 p.m. for a collision between two cars, a 2017 Hyundai and 2023 Kia. Upon arrival […]
33 indictments from December include rape, murder and terroristic threat charges
Syracuse N.Y. — The Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office recently released a list of indictments for Dec. 1 through 22. Here’s a look at the people indicted. The Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard database follows, which provides a complete list of the new indictments. You may also search the database for past indictments.
Icy roads causing car accidents on Thruway, other Central NY roads, 911 callers report
Freezing rain across Central New York is causing numerous minor car accidents this morning, with several reported on the New York State Thruway, according to 911 dispatches. The Onondaga County 911 Center has reported nearly three dozen car accidents on roads, mostly minor, as of 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. Several were reported as rollovers or vehicles in a ditch. Dispatches include several accidents on the Thruway in the Liverpool area.
newyorkupstate.com
This Central NY county is among the top 10 for most car crash deaths in state
Oswego County, north of Syracuse, is among the 10 New York counties with the most car crash deaths in the state, according to a recent list from Stacker. The county ranked No. 7 on the statewide list with 15.3 crash deaths per 100,000 people. Stacker used data from the Fatality...
Double shooting reported on Oakland Ave. in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A double shooting was reported on Monday evening, around 7:45 p.m. on January 16 according to 911 dispatchers. The shooting took place on Oakland Ave. in the area of East Raynor Ave. and Martin Luther King, East. Chief Cecile and Mayor Walsh are on the scene along with a NewsChannel 9 […]
Rochester woman arrested, accused of running horse and buggy off road
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman was arrested Thursday, after an incident involving a horse and buggy in Cayuga County. According to the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office, Andreah Dejernett, 24, was driving along Tollgate Hill Road around 3:30 p.m. when she intentionally forced a horse and buggy off the roadway. Police say Dejernett did […]
Driver forced horse-drawn buggy off Central NY road, deputies say
Locke, N.Y. — A woman was charged Thursday with forcing a horse-drawn buggy off a road before attempting to grab a child inside, deputies said. Andreah N. Dejernett, 24, was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child, Cayuga County deputies said in a news release Friday.
