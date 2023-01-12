ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wxhc.com

Person Flees Police After Crashing Car Into Police Car

On Thursday, January 12th, a Tompkins County Sheriff’s deputy was responding to an emergency call in a marked patrol car with lights and sirens when they were then struck by another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle that hit the deputies car abandoned their car and fled the scene...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland County man chokes and leaves victim behind on a road

A Cortland County man was arrested last week after he allegedly choked and “engaged in a physical altercation” with a victim, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report stated that Allen Osborn, 23 of Freetown, allegedly stole a cell phone out of the victim’s...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
wxhc.com

Freetown Man Chokes, Beats Victim, and Leaves Them on Road; Is Released

The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the seasonal section of Hoxie Gorge Road in the Town of Cortlandville for a reported assault. Through an investigation by the office, officer’s determined that 23 year old Allen Osborn of Freetown, had stolen the victims cellphone, while at an address in Freetown, from the victim’s hands. Osborn then drove the victim to the seasonal section of the road where he then choked the victim and engaged in a physical altercation.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse woman attempted to steal Police Officer’s gun in transport to hospital

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse woman has been charged with attempted escape, possession of a firearm and robbery after she allegedly tried to steal a police officer’s gun while being transported to Upstate University Hospital. 37-year-old Victoria Searle of Syracuse was being transported from the Onondaga County Justice Center for a medical issue on […]
SYRACUSE, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Tioga County Sheriff’s Report

On Jan. 6, 2023, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division arrested 24 year-old Marice A. Bell, of Apalachin, N.Y., for the class D felony of Assault in the second degree and the class A misdemeanor of Endangering the Welfare of a Child following the investigation of a child abuse complaint. Bell is accused of intentionally causing physical injury to a person who is less than seven years old. Bell was arraigned in Tioga County CAP Court by Justice Michele Bogart and released on his own recognizance. Bell is scheduled to appear in the Owego Town Court in front of Justice Pat Hogan at a later date.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
1037qcountry.com

Cortland County sees fewer complaints of animal abuse

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — In Cortland County, reports of animal cruelty are down. In December, county officials received 20 complaints of animal abuse. Compared to November, that’s a decrease of 13 percent. Last month in the Town of Scott, a box of dead puppies was found on a...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Car crash in Syracuse last night sent one to the hospital

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A motor vehicle crash that happened last night on Sunday, January 15 on James Street and Townsend Street sent one person to Crouse Hospital with neck pain. Syracuse Police Officers responded to a call around 10:25 p.m. for a collision between two cars, a 2017 Hyundai and 2023 Kia. Upon arrival […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Icy roads causing car accidents on Thruway, other Central NY roads, 911 callers report

Freezing rain across Central New York is causing numerous minor car accidents this morning, with several reported on the New York State Thruway, according to 911 dispatches. The Onondaga County 911 Center has reported nearly three dozen car accidents on roads, mostly minor, as of 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. Several were reported as rollovers or vehicles in a ditch. Dispatches include several accidents on the Thruway in the Liverpool area.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Double shooting reported on Oakland Ave. in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A double shooting was reported on Monday evening, around 7:45 p.m. on January 16 according to 911 dispatchers. The shooting took place on Oakland Ave. in the area of East Raynor Ave. and Martin Luther King, East. Chief Cecile and Mayor Walsh are on the scene along with a NewsChannel 9 […]
SYRACUSE, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester woman arrested, accused of running horse and buggy off road

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman was arrested Thursday, after an incident involving a horse and buggy in Cayuga County. According to the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office, Andreah Dejernett, 24, was driving along Tollgate Hill Road around 3:30 p.m. when she intentionally forced a horse and buggy off the roadway. Police say Dejernett did […]
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy