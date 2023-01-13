Read full article on original website
thefastmode.com
MyRepublic Digital Implements Boomi AtomSphere Platform
Boomi, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, announced that MyRepublic Digital, the digital transformation company powering MyRepublic, an award-winning telecom operator in the Asia-Pacific, has implemented The Boomi AtomSphere Platform to achieve higher levels of efficiency, performance, and ultimately a better experience for customers. MyRepublic Digital, a recently launched technology...
thefastmode.com
IonQ Acquires Assets of Toronto-based Firm Entangled Networks
IonQ announced its acquisition of the operating assets of Entangled Networks (Entangled Networks), a Toronto-based company focused on enabling computation across multiple distributed quantum processors. As part of the transaction, the Entangled Networks team will join IonQ to launch IonQ Canada, strengthening IonQ’s already growing international presence. Entangled Networks, previously...
thefastmode.com
[White paper] Enterprise Evolution with 5G Adoption
The rise in private 5G and 4G/LTE network deployments is rapidly expanding, as enterprises continue the digitization of their operations to boost automation and improve data security. This paper focuses on developing deployment models, progressing RAN technologies, emerging mobility requirements, as well as security and management needs that are being...
Benzinga
ZTE Corporation Publishes B5G Technology Whitepaper to Boost Digital Transformation
ZTE Corporation, a worldwide leader in telecommunications technology solutions and products, has officially published the Beyond 5G Technology Whitepaper at the 2022 5G Summit in Italy. The latest whitepaper aims to create a technological framework for the whole ecosystem to accelerate digital transformation in Beyond 5G (B5G) era, as well as to realize the full potential of 5G to benefit enterprises, individuals, and society.
techxplore.com
'Internet of Light' integrates illumination, communication and ministration
When it comes to efficiency and quality, light-emitting diodes (LED) are the MVP of today's lighting technology. A team of Chinese researchers are using recent LED improvements as a springboard to launch a more interconnected illumination network. In their study published on September 30, 2022 in Intelligent and Converged Networks,...
Artificial intelligence replaced humans in job role for months and ‘no one noticed’
A POPULAR news outlet has been publishing articles written by AI since November, keeping it on the down low. Tech media site CNET has been publishing the articles since November, and lots of readers don't seem to have noticed. “What is a credit card charge-off?” was the first AI-written article,...
Futurism
Neuroscientist Warns That Current Generation AIs Are Sociopaths
Without consciousness, Princeton neuroscientist Michael Graziano warns in a new essay published by The Wall Street Journal, artificial intelligence-powered chatbots are doomed to be dangerous sociopaths that could pose a real danger to human beings. With the rise of chatbots like ChatGPT, powerful systems that can imitate the human mind...
thefastmode.com
Chat Commerce Could Help Travel Industry Reclaim Pre-pandemic Performance Featured
Travel and tourism companies across the globe are looking for every available tool to help them add new revenue streams and to stand out to cautious consumers as travel numbers inch their way closer to pre-pandemic levels. The answer to the challenge could very well already lie in the hands of their customers.
aiexpress.io
How Thomson Reuters built an AI platform using Amazon SageMaker to accelerate delivery of ML projects
This submit is co-written by Ramdev Wudali and Kiran Mantripragada from Thomson Reuters. In 1992, Thomson Reuters (TR) launched its first AI authorized analysis service, WIN (Westlaw Is Pure), an innovation on the time, as most search engines like google and yahoo solely supported Boolean phrases and connectors. Since then, TR has achieved many extra milestones as its AI services are constantly rising in quantity and selection, supporting authorized, tax, accounting, compliance, and information service professionals worldwide, with billions of machine studying (ML) insights generated yearly.
thefastmode.com
SAP, AWS Partner to Accelerate Digital Transformation
SAP and Amazon Web Services (AWS), the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform, are teaming to accelerate digital transformation to support their customers. This collaboration builds on the success of the longstanding SAP and AWS partnership by bringing together the technology, solutions, and flexibility that customers need...
Microsoft says it will roll out ChatGPT on its own AI service after reports it will invest $10 billion into OpenAI
Microsoft said Azure OpenAI is now generally available for everyone to use and it plans to make ChatGPT available through the service.
thefastmode.com
Cloudflare, Microsoft to Deploy, Automate & Enhance Organization’s Zero Trust Security
Cloudflare announced an expansion of its relationship with Microsoft to help customers easily deploy, automate, and enhance their organization’s Zero Trust security. Working from anywhere is more common than ever, and critical applications have moved to the cloud—no longer residing inside an office protected by a secure perimeter. This fundamental shift in where and how people work has caused enterprises to rethink legacy tools and abandon the traditional castle-and-moat approach to security, looking towards Zero Trust instead. As CIOs continue to navigate this paradigm shift, Cloudflare has developed a new set of integrations with Microsoft to help organizations on this journey. Now, mutual customers can seamlessly deploy Zero Trust security tools in minutes, with no complex code changes, and add industry-first features, such as Cloudflare’s Remote Browser Isolation technology.
thefastmode.com
Telecom Egypt, Huawei Deploy Eco-friendly Tower Made of Fiber Reinforced Polymer
Telecom Egypt, the country’s first integrated telecom operator, in cooperation with Huawei announced the activation of the first eco-friendly wireless network tower made of Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP). Through this cooperation, Telecom Egypt becomes the first operator in Africa to install this green tower. The material used for building...
salestechstar.com
New Research Reveals Retail Industry’s Innovation Dilemma: Leaders Outperform Non-Leaders by 6% CAGR in Revenue Growth, But Overall, Retailers Struggle to Build Innovation Culture
Retailers are innovating to help solve foundational challenges, including inventory visibility, personalization and unifying physical & digital experiences. Incisiv, a next-generation industry insights firm that helps retailers and brands navigate digital disruption, and Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, a global market share leader in retail store technology and the industry’s first choice for unified commerce solutions, announced at NRF 2023: Retail’s Big Show their findings of an executive survey, titled State of the Industry: Innovation in Retail.
salestechstar.com
Rackspace Technology Taps Industry Veteran Brian Lillie as President, Private Cloud Business
Addition to Executive Management Team comes as multicloud solutions company kicks off 2023 with new strategy and operating model to drive transformation and growth. Rackspace Technology — a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, announced the appointment of Brian Lillie as President of Private Cloud business unit, effective January 23, 2023. Lillie’s appointment completes the company’s realignment as it begins executing its two-business unit operating model. Late last year, Rackspace tapped D K Sinha to lead its Public Cloud business unit.
Control Engineering
Top 5 Control Engineering content: January 9-15, 2023
Control Engineering’s top 5 content over the past week covered universal automation, MQTT benefits, SI Giants, control system management and more. Links to each article below. Universal automation can help make smart factories a reality in process industries and giving users more freedom and flexibility in their day-to-day activities.
entrepreneurshiplife.com
NFT Marketing Agency: 6 Robust Solutions a Professional Company Offers That Deliver the Next-Generation Virtual Experience to Users
An NFT marketing agency can help you build and market your solutions to the target audience. The agency has professionals, tools, and experience to take your business to the next level. There are multiple services that a blockchain marketing agency can offer you. So, instead of using trial-and-error strategies, you should hire an NFT marketing agency to help you. Are you wondering about the kind of services to get from the blockchain agency? If so, you have come to the right venue. Here, we explore the different kinds of services a blockchain development agency can offer you.
thefastmode.com
Coho AI Secures $8.5M Seed Funding to Accelerate SaaS Companies Growth
Coho AI, the product-led revenue platform, secures $8.5 million in seed funding led by Eight Roads, TechAviv, and a select group of angel investors, including company co-founder Ariel Maislos, Shlomo Kremer, Natan Linder, and other high profile founders. The funding round allows Coho AI to further build its platform that...
thefastmode.com
Dtac, True Move Into the Final Phase of the Merger
Dtac and True have held separate board meetings regarding the ongoing merger process between the companies. The boards of directors approved to call for a joint shareholder meeting on 23 February to conclude on final matters before closing. Subject to satisfactory outcome of the remaining procedural steps, the parties aim to complete the transaction within the first quarter of 2023.
Android Headlines
Samsung hires a new head for online sales and marketing
Samsung has reportedly hired a new head for its online sales and marketing team. According to the Korean media, the company has roped in former Yogiyo CEO Kang Shin-bong for this role. Kang will serve as the vice president of the Korean tech behemoth’s newly established Direct to Consumer (D2C) Center under its Global Marketing division. He will lead Samsung’s efforts to improve and strengthen its brand image through online sales channels.
