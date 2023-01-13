Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
breezejmu.org
JMU track and field places first in Marshall Classic
JMU track and field finished first in the Marshall Classic on Saturday, winning four event titles. Placing first in the 400-meter dash, 4x400m relay, mile run and triple jump, the Dukes defeated Marshall overall by one point, 193-192. JMU controlled the 400m dash, sweeping the event. Sophomore Sofia Lavreshina finished...
breezejmu.org
JMU men's basketball snaps 3-game skid at home over Georgia Southern
JMU men's basketball headed into Saturday nights matchup with Georgia Southern on a three-game losing streak. With attendance up at the Atlantic Union Bank Center, the Dukes used it to their advantage, winning 83-71.
breezejmu.org
Morse's, Freidel's 45 combined points power Dukes over Georgia Southern, 83-71
JMU redshirt sophomore guard Terell Strickland maneuvers through the Georgia Southern defense, drives down the lane and finishes a reverse layup while guarded by Georgia Southern’s redshirt senior guard Tai Strickland — his brother. The two run back on defense together, sharing a moment and some laughs after a tough, contested shot from Terell with 12:03 left in the second half.
breezejmu.org
Ouderkirk's second quarter shooting propells Dukes to 13th straight win over Georgia State, 62-57
The Dukes couldn’t reach double-digits until halfway through the second quarter. JMU women’s basketball and Georgia State were shooting less than 20% at the end of the opening frame. For all intensive purposes, sloppy shooting mixed with poor shot selection just plagued both teams. But then, junior guard...
Comments / 0