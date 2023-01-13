JMU redshirt sophomore guard Terell Strickland maneuvers through the Georgia Southern defense, drives down the lane and finishes a reverse layup while guarded by Georgia Southern’s redshirt senior guard Tai Strickland — his brother. The two run back on defense together, sharing a moment and some laughs after a tough, contested shot from Terell with 12:03 left in the second half.

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO