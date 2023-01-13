ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JMU track and field places first in Marshall Classic

JMU track and field finished first in the Marshall Classic on Saturday, winning four event titles. Placing first in the 400-meter dash, 4x400m relay, mile run and triple jump, the Dukes defeated Marshall overall by one point, 193-192. JMU controlled the 400m dash, sweeping the event. Sophomore Sofia Lavreshina finished...
Morse's, Freidel's 45 combined points power Dukes over Georgia Southern, 83-71

JMU redshirt sophomore guard Terell Strickland maneuvers through the Georgia Southern defense, drives down the lane and finishes a reverse layup while guarded by Georgia Southern’s redshirt senior guard Tai Strickland — his brother. The two run back on defense together, sharing a moment and some laughs after a tough, contested shot from Terell with 12:03 left in the second half.
