24-Year-Old Wichita mom left three children home alone, endangering their lives in a smoke-filled homeEdy ZooWichita, KS
This Huge Flea Market in Kansas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire StateJoe MertensWichita, KS
Unique new restaurant opening in KansasKristen WaltersWichita, KS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
goshockers.com
Shockers Look to End Losing Streak vs. SMU
Wichita State (11-7, 1-4) vs. SMU (12-5, 3-2) Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 | 6:00 PM CT | Charles Koch Arena. Wednesday's game can be heard online at GoShockers.com/Listen with Steve Strain calling the action. Strain is in his ninth season as the radio voice for Wichita State women's basketball. The game will also be televised on ESPN+ and the ESPN app.
goshockers.com
Shockers Rally from 16 Down to Trim Tulsa
Jaykwon Walton led a group of five double-figure scorers with 19 points and Wichita State rallied from 16 down to defeat Tulsa, 73-69, in the largest second-half comeback in Charles Koch Arena history. It was the second odds-defying victory in as many games for WSU (9-8, 2-3 American), which also...
goshockers.com
Walton Earns Second Honor Roll Nod
Jaykwon Walton's second-half scoring surge lifted Wichita State to a comeback victory over Tulsa on Saturday and earned the junior a spot on this week's American Athletic Conference Honor Roll. Walton scored 13 of his team-high 19 points after halftime to help the Shockers rally from 16 down in the...
goshockers.com
RH: Shockers Continue Dominance Over Hurricane
Wichita State coach Isaac Brown, after running through all options, asked who wanted to guard Sam Griffin. Brown said all five of his Shockers raised their hand, which made him feel good about the desire. He went with senior Craig Porter Jr. on Griffin for the game's crucial possession and Porter produced the game's biggest play.
goshockers.com
Shockers Lose Fight to Illinois
TEMPE, Ariz. – The Wichita State men's tennis team fell to Illinois, 6-1, Saturday afternoon in Tempe, Arizona. The Fighting Illini (2-0) won the doubles point and five of six singles matches in the neutral site match at the Kiwanis Tennis Center. The Shockers' (1-1) earned their only point...
goshockers.com
Five Inducted Into Hall of Fame
WICHITA, Kan. -- Wichita State's 2023 Pizza Hut Shocker Sports Hall of Fame class was inducted during halftime of the Wichita State men's basketball game against Tulsa on Jan. 14. This year's class includes Victor Everett, Casey Gillaspie, Emily Hiebert, Nikki Larch-Miller and Abbie Lehman Chaffin. They were also honored at a dinner on Jan. 13 at the Beggs Ballroom.
KWCH.com
Neighbor responds to deadly house fire in Arlington, Kansas
Wichita State prepares for season with interim coach, returning MLB draft pick. Updated: Jan. 15, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST. The Shockers kick their season off...
KWCH.com
Kansas farmers raising concerns over possible feral hogs sightings
Neighbor responds to deadly house fire in Arlington, Kansas. Updated: Jan. 15, 2023 at 10:23 PM CST. The neighbor of the deadly house fire in Arlington,...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Windy and mild Sunday, rain and snow chances follow
Temps started our unusually mild today across central and southwest Kansas, especially for an early morning in January. Warm air continues to move into the Sunflower State as strong south to southwest winds carry us through Sunday. Temperatures will rocket into the 60s in much of Kansas with 50s far northwest where there will be a lighter northwest to northeast wind behind a weak cool front.
Two injured, one critically, in crash west of Wichita
A crash in west Wichita has left two injured, one critically.
KAKE TV
Delta-8 gummies with 0.3% THC can be sold in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Just this week a two-year-old boy ended up in the hospital after eating Delta-8 gummies. Police say the gummies are legal in Kansas. But there seems to be some confusion about what is and isn't legal. KAKE News spoke with both police and a dispensary about...
wichitabyeb.com
Did Wichita get less angry by two restaurants?
The big question I’ve been receiving is, “What has happened to Angry Elephant?”. Truth is, I don’t know. What I do know is their website has been shut down and their Facebook pages are no longer available. The Angry Elephant’s west side location at 756 N...
KAKE TV
Missing in Kansas: David Alexander Hazelrigg
Family is worried about the well-being of a man whom they haven't heard from in months. The siblings of David Alexander Hazelrigg are asking for your help to find him. Hazelrigg, 34, was last seen on Oct. 18, 2022, in Wichita. He is currently on parole, but is considered an absconder – meaning nobody knows where he is today. The last thing family knew, Hazelrigg was kicked out of a halfway house; he tried to call them and now cannot be found. Family is worried because he typically stays in contact with them.
wichitabyeb.com
Bill’s Charcoal Grill Revisited
It’s time to revisit one of my favorite spots in town, Bill’s Charcoal Grill. The restaurant has sat at the corner of 29th and Arkansas for decades and is one of the few restaurants in town to get a flavorful char-grilled burger. Let’s give them their due.
sumnernewscow.com
Wellington Christian Academy announces that it will close at the end of the spring semester
——— “Bill Meridith, founder and President of Wellington Christian Academy, announces the school will be closing at the end of the Spring 2023 term. Spiraling inflationary costs have made it prohibitive to operate the school at the level both the students and teachers deserve. WCA has proudly...
Dinosaurs to invade Botanica in May
Dinosaurs Around the World is set to open in mid-May and stay through mid-September.
New nonprofit helps parents in need
Shortages and high prices are no secret. After formula and children's Tylenol shortages, parents have been hit hard. That's why one local woman started a nonprofit where families can come to get whatever they need, all for free.
Body found at north Wichita park
It happened shortly after 10 a.m. at Dr. Glen Day Park near 27th and North Hillside.
KAKE TV
Teenager struck by motorcycle in Arkansas City
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Police say they were called to the intersection of Kansas Avenue and Summit Street regarding a pedestrian traffic accident. When they arrived they found a 14-year-old from Arkansas City who was crossing Summit Street going east in the crosswalk on the south side of the intersection.
This Huge Flea Market in Kansas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for you and your family to spend the day. You never know what kind of great deals and amazing items you can find when you go.
