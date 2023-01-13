Reithoffer’s Art, Spirits & Entertainment Debuts Cocktail Menu at Vintage and Antique Market in Auburn’s Arts District – Sat/Sun Feb 11 & 12

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Announced as Temporarily Closed, Will Not Be Reopening and is Now Permanently ClosedJoel EisenbergBeachwood, OH
The Best TV Shows Set in ClevelandTed RiversCleveland, OH
Exploring Cleveland, the City that Rocks!JourneyswithsteveCleveland, OH
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Fry Pies in all of OhioTravel MavenMesopotamia Township, OH
Related
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in all of New York State
We all know breakfast is the most important meal of the day and if you're looking for a restaurant that takes that saying seriously, look no further than this tiny roadside shack located in Upstate New York.
NewsChannel 36
Weekend in Wine Country: Beautiful Barn Venue in Candor
Candor, N.Y. -- This week in wine country sponsored by Finger Lakes Wine Country we're visiting a Beautiful Barn Venue in Candor. Beautiful Barn Venue is a venue space that hosts a variety of special occasions including weddings, family reunions, parties, and more. The venue can accommodate parties as small...
schenectadygov.com
How Are Utica and Rome Not The Food Capitals Of New York?
Recently a list has made it's rounds on the internet titled "12 best food cities in Upstate New York, ranked." On this list, some how Utica and Rome didn't rank higher.On this list, which was an opinion piece, Rome ranked number 9, while Utica ranked number 4.Who was number one? Schenectady. HOW? How was Schenectady ranked number one?I'm not trying to knock Schenectady. My parents live there, and the rest of my family lives in the Capital District......but really? Number one? I mean, it's a very beautiful part of Upstate New York for sure, but for food, is it really ranked as number one?Whenever I go to visit my parents, I can honestly say I've never been blown away by the pizza, or much of anything.
This Upstate New York Metropolis Was Named One of the Best Fishing Spots in America
When you think of fishing in New York, what location does you mind take you to? Maybe on a little lake in the Adirondacks or a river near the Canadian border like the St. Lawrence?. While places like the Adirondacks or St. Lawrence River are great, those are not the...
Plan for Main St., Canandaigua project takes shape: 'We're effectively going to be redoing this corner'
CANANDAIGUA – A reimagined corner of a highly visible spot in downtown Canandaigua is beginning to take shape – on paper, at least. The City Planning Commission made no decisions Wednesday night on preliminary plans for the former Tom’s Mobil site at South Main and Saltonstall streets. Only a few questions were asked during a public hearing, which will be extended for at least another month.
cbasyracuse.org
David Murray Of Skaneateles Winner of The 32nd Annual Corvette Raffle
Pictured front: Seniors Lloyd Ziparo and Claire Hulslander. Back row (l-r): Jim Ennis, President of the Syracuse Corvette Club; Sandra Winkworth Club Governor of the Syracuse Corvette Club; EJ Jackson, West Herr Auto Group East Syracuse Chevrolet and his daughter, Natalia; Anne Weslowski, Zone Manager of Chevrolet; Heidi Monsour, Director of Special Events and Programs; Matt Keough, CBA President; Mike Barker, Integrated Marketing, and John Marshall '67, Honorary Board Member.
Producers cancel plans to finish Lou Ferrigno horror movie in Syracuse
Producers no longer plan to finish filming a horror movie with Lou Ferrigno in Syracuse after financial issues forced principal photography to shut down four months ago. “The Hermit” producer Gerry Pass told syracuse.com | The Post-Standard that his team “just could not get past the gossip mill of Debbie Downers, and local vendors taking advantage of the production in mob-like extortion tactics.”
New York awards first contract toward bringing down I-81 in Syracuse
The state Department of Transportation has awarded the first contract in the $2.25 billion effort to replace the aging Interstate 81 in Syracuse. The state comptroller has approved a $296.4 million contract with a team called Salt City Contractors, LLC. The team includes Lancaster Development and Tully Construction, doing business as L&T Construction; D.A. Collins Construction Co. and Cold Spring Construction Co.
Famous Celebrity Chef Stops by Central New York Restaurant for Dinner
You never know who is going to come for a meal. A famous chef stopped for dinner at one Central New York restaurant. Anne Burrell, a celebrity chef on the Food Network, popped into The Creekside Inn in Oneida. The restaurant shared a picture of Burrell with their head chef Richie Conway.
Wait, Snow Fleas Are A Real Thing In New York State?
One nice thing about our crazy winters in Upstate New York, we don't generally deal with bugs. However, you might hear someone use the term "Snow Fleas" this year. Are they real bugs?. Before you panic, snow fleas are real and they usually don't go inside your home. You will...
This Yellowstone Celebrity Was Spotted In Syracuse Saturday, Have You Seen Him?
More than 12 million viewers tuned in to see the season 5 premiere of the Yellowstone on the Paramount Network. As millions more wait for the Western Drama to resume it's current season, one of the fan favorites from the show was spotted in Central New York Saturday. Kevin Costner...
Town of Victor loses court ruling, Eastview Mall store still unoccupied
Both the developer of the mall, Wilmorite, and the town of Victor are still looking to do something with the space.
MLK Day: What’s open, closed on Monday? Banks, mail, more (Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023)
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a federal holiday held on the third Monday of January every year to celebrate Dr. King’s birthday. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was a civil rights leader born on Jan. 15, 1929 in Atlanta, Ga. He led the 1955 Montgomery bus boycott, helped organize the 1963 nonviolent protests in Birmingham, Alabama, and helped organize the 1963 March on Washington, where he delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Harborfest board member named new executive director
OSWEGO — The nonprofit that runs Harborfest has a new executive director. Peter Myles resigned last month, and Dan Harrington, who was serving as recording secretary of Harbor Festivals, Inc., became executive director effective Jan. 1.
waer.org
18th Century documents show treaties and Onondaga Nation borders ignored by early New York settlers.
Documents held at Syracuse University Libraries show that some of New York’s earliest leaders helped to illegally slash the size of the Onondaga Indian Reservation. Archives experts and native Americans here in Syracuse reviewed letters held by SU Library’s Special Collections Research Center. Dr. Sebastian Modrow is assistant professor at the School of Information Studies, formerly the curator of rare books and manuscripts at Syracuse University’s Special Collections Research Center. He says in one correspondence Moses Dewitt, a land surveyor, communicated with former New York Governor Dewitt Clinton about how Onondaga-occupied lands interfered with settlers.
sujuiceonline.com
What to watch for in Syracuse’s matchup against Miami
Syracuse travels to Florida to play No. 16 Miami on Monday evening at 7 p.m. (TV: ACCN). Here’s what to watch for in the game. Syracuse is desperate for a signature win on its NCAA resume. Currently ranked No. 117 in the NET, the Orange is 0-2 in Q1 games, 1-2 in Q2, 3-2 in Q3 and 8-0 in Q4. Monday evening’s game against Miami, ranked No. 39 in NET, represents an opportunity for a Q1 win (a Q1 win is awarded for a road win against a team ranked 1-75). Syracuse will need at least a few of these wins to counteract its Q3 losses against Colgate and Bryant in its non-conference schedule. The Orange avoided a Q3 loss with a come-from-behind win over Notre Dame, but SU is going to need more than that if it wants to be dancing in March.
Helicopter used to help find man out in the cold in woods in town of Onondaga
Onondaga, N.Y. — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office helicopter helped find a man experiencing a mental health crisis after he went missing in woods Sunday night in the town of Onondaga, authorities say. State police responded to a call on Wright Road around 8:30 p.m. after a person...
‘Yellowstone’ actor Cole Hauser attends Syracuse basketball game vs. Notre Dame
Syracuse, N.Y. ― If the Syracuse Orange needs a roper, rancher, fixer or bruiser, it’ll have it tonight against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Cole Hauser, the actor who plays Rip Wheeler on the hit TV show “Yellowstone,” attended the Syracuse-Notre Dame as a guest of Syracuse super-fan Adam Weitsman.
Central Square Central School District Lockdown Incident
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY – At approximately 9:35 a.m., the high school administration received a phone call from a community. member informing us that she might have seen something sticking out of a backpack of someone walking. along Route 11 that she thought resembled the barrel of a long gun....
geauganews.com
Caretaker Wanted
Elderly couple looking for caretaker with transportation to Solon home near Route 422. Care needed 24/7, but would consider shorter shifts in day +/or night. Please call 440.429.5739.
Comments / 0