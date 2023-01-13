ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Yardbarker

Foligno vs Simmonds In Instant Fight of The Year Candidate

Boston Bruins winger Nick Foligno and Toronto Maple Leafs winger Wayne Simmonds kicked off the much-anticipated Atlantic Division match Saturday night at TD Garden with an instant fight of the year candidate. In what sadly has become the norm in the NHL, a solid, clean hit by Simmonds on Boston...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports Milwaukee Bucks are interested in acquiring Phoenix Suns' forward Jae Crowder

With the NBA trade deadline approaching, many teams are expected to make moves to improve their rosters. One of the most intriguing potential trades that has recently been reported is the Milwaukee Bucks looking to acquire Jae Crowder from the Phoenix Suns. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN has reported that the Bucks have expressed interest in trading for the disgruntled Suns forward.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

The Miami Heat Took A Shot At Grayson Allen After They Beat The Bucks

At any given point in time in the NBA, you'll have players who get labeled as villains due to their trash talk or their antics on the court and Grayson Allen is definitely one of them. There is a lot to admire about the way the Milwaukee Bucks have established themselves as one of the NBA's heavyweights but Allen's presence on their roster has drawn the ire of fans quite often.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Chicago Bulls Make A Roster Move On Saturday

This season has been very up-and-down for the Chicago Bulls. Currently 19-24, the Bulls face some tough decisions to make ahead of the trade deadline and especially with the future of their stars in DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic. However, one player who the team is high on...
CHICAGO, IL

