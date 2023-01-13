ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KSN News

New space in Wichita needed for historic plane renovation

About a year and a half ago, a damaged vintage World War I aircraft arrived at a hangar at Eisenhower National Airport. As many as a dozen volunteers have been working a couple of days each week to restore the 1918 military DH-4, which is one of only five that exist in the world.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Delta-8 gummies with 0.3% THC can be sold in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Just this week a two-year-old boy ended up in the hospital after eating Delta-8 gummies. Police say the gummies are legal in Kansas. But there seems to be some confusion about what is and isn't legal. KAKE News spoke with both police and a dispensary about...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Did Wichita get less angry by two restaurants?

The big question I’ve been receiving is, “What has happened to Angry Elephant?”. Truth is, I don’t know. What I do know is their website has been shut down and their Facebook pages are no longer available. The Angry Elephant’s west side location at 756 N...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

New community mailboxes excite south Wichita neighborhood

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - After what residents said was months of waiting and asking, the United States Postal Service has installed two community mailboxes in a south Wichita neighborhood. There are two boxes on each side of Glenn Street near 29th Street. “It was awesome,” Alek Sigman said. “There's two...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas farmers raising concerns over possible feral hogs sightings

Wichita State prepares for season with interim coach, returning MLB draft pick. The Shockers kick their season off in just a month and look towards their returning bats to make a boom. Scheels holds career expo, opportunities available ahead of summer opening in Wichita. Updated: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:26...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Two dead in Arlington house fire

ARLINGTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Reno County Fire Administration said Saturday night, Reno County fire crews responded to a house fire in the 200 block of North Broadway St. in Arlington, Kansas. Travis Vogt, Reno County Fire Administrator, said firefighters were made aware of two possible people that were still in...
ARLINGTON, KS
kmuw.org

WPD Chief Joe Sullivan on community policing

Wichita’s new police chief Joe Sullivan says community policing is a priority. But it looks different depending on whom you ask. This month’s Engage ICT looked at the challenges Sullivan faces and the importance of community relationships. We get more from Engage ICT host Sarah Jane Crespo. See...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita natives face off as Kansas beats Iowa State, 62-60

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — KJ Adams scored in the paint, breaking a tie with under 12 seconds left and No. 2 Kansas held off No. 14 Iowa State 62-60 Saturday. Iowa State had a last shot to win, but Maize native Caleb Grill’s 3-point attempt caromed off the rim at the buzzer. “I don’t know […]
AMES, IA
kfdi.com

Wichita student hospitalized after eating marijuana-based gummy

Police and Wichita school officials are investigating an incident where a middle-school student was hospitalized after eating a marijuana-based gummy. The incident was reported Tuesday at the Christa McAuliffe Academy. There was an incident that involved six other girls ages 13 and 14. School officials will talk with the teen’s...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita shooting leaves man in critical condition

(Update) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a shooting that seriously injured a 28-year-old man. Early Saturday morning, officers were dispatched to a shooting at a business located in the 700 block of N. Broadway. When they arrived, officers found an employee attempting to help the suspect, who had two gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, none of which were life-threatening. The suspect underwent surgery and is currently in stable condition.
WICHITA, KS

