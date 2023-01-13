Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
24-Year-Old Wichita mom left three children home alone, endangering their lives in a smoke-filled homeEdy ZooWichita, KS
This Huge Flea Market in Kansas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire StateJoe MertensWichita, KS
“Most Haunted Houses In Wichita”- 5 Houses You Shouldn’t Visit At Night Or AloneMarvie ExplorerWichita, KS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Unique new restaurant opening in KansasKristen WaltersWichita, KS
Related
KAKE TV
Dozens of Wichitans, high schoolers attend Scheels Career Expo Saturday
Dozens of Wichitans are trying to be just some of the 500 people Scheels is hiring right now. The retailer is set to open in Wichita at Towne East Square in July. Store leadership hosted a Career Expo this weekend at the Garvey Center for interested applicants. “I never have...
Spirit AeroSystems apprenticeship leads students straight into workforce
The Spirit AeroSystems apprenticeship program leads students straight into the workforce.
New space in Wichita needed for historic plane renovation
About a year and a half ago, a damaged vintage World War I aircraft arrived at a hangar at Eisenhower National Airport. As many as a dozen volunteers have been working a couple of days each week to restore the 1918 military DH-4, which is one of only five that exist in the world.
KAKE TV
Delta-8 gummies with 0.3% THC can be sold in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Just this week a two-year-old boy ended up in the hospital after eating Delta-8 gummies. Police say the gummies are legal in Kansas. But there seems to be some confusion about what is and isn't legal. KAKE News spoke with both police and a dispensary about...
wichitabyeb.com
Did Wichita get less angry by two restaurants?
The big question I’ve been receiving is, “What has happened to Angry Elephant?”. Truth is, I don’t know. What I do know is their website has been shut down and their Facebook pages are no longer available. The Angry Elephant’s west side location at 756 N...
KAKE TV
New community mailboxes excite south Wichita neighborhood
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - After what residents said was months of waiting and asking, the United States Postal Service has installed two community mailboxes in a south Wichita neighborhood. There are two boxes on each side of Glenn Street near 29th Street. “It was awesome,” Alek Sigman said. “There's two...
KWCH.com
Kansas farmers raising concerns over possible feral hogs sightings
Wichita State prepares for season with interim coach, returning MLB draft pick. The Shockers kick their season off in just a month and look towards their returning bats to make a boom. Scheels holds career expo, opportunities available ahead of summer opening in Wichita. Updated: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:26...
2 killed in south central Kansas house fire
Two people were killed in an Arlington, Kansas, house fire Saturday night.
kmuw.org
The Sedgwick County Forensic Science Center has an autopsy backlog. It’s partly due to fentanyl.
The growing fentanyl presence in Wichita is creating a backlog at Sedgwick County's Regional Forensic Science Center. The center conducts autopsies and identifies illicit drugs for law enforcement. But in recent years, the influx of cases has increased substantially, in part due to fentanyl. From 2019 to 2021, the number...
Kansas is hiring. Here are 12 government jobs in Sedgwick County and what they pay
From nurse to mechanic, here’s some jobs open now with the state of Kansas.
KWCH.com
Two dead in Arlington house fire
ARLINGTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Reno County Fire Administration said Saturday night, Reno County fire crews responded to a house fire in the 200 block of North Broadway St. in Arlington, Kansas. Travis Vogt, Reno County Fire Administrator, said firefighters were made aware of two possible people that were still in...
kmuw.org
WPD Chief Joe Sullivan on community policing
Wichita’s new police chief Joe Sullivan says community policing is a priority. But it looks different depending on whom you ask. This month’s Engage ICT looked at the challenges Sullivan faces and the importance of community relationships. We get more from Engage ICT host Sarah Jane Crespo. See...
Wichita residents complain of trash by river, City responds
KSN investigates: Trash is piling up along the river in downtown Wichita. Viewers claim it comes from people setting up camps along the river. What does the City have to say?
Two injured, one critically, in crash west of Wichita
A crash in west Wichita has left two injured, one critically.
Wichita natives face off as Kansas beats Iowa State, 62-60
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — KJ Adams scored in the paint, breaking a tie with under 12 seconds left and No. 2 Kansas held off No. 14 Iowa State 62-60 Saturday. Iowa State had a last shot to win, but Maize native Caleb Grill’s 3-point attempt caromed off the rim at the buzzer. “I don’t know […]
SUV hits Wichita restaurant, 3 injured
An SUV crashed into an eastside restaurant just before noon Thursday, injuring the driver and two people in the building.
Homeless Outreach Team founder speaks out on homeless camps and trash along Arkansas River
The City of Wichita is addressing citizens' concerns after several complaints heaps of trash and debris were the result of homeless persons gathering up and down the Arkansas River.
kfdi.com
Wichita student hospitalized after eating marijuana-based gummy
Police and Wichita school officials are investigating an incident where a middle-school student was hospitalized after eating a marijuana-based gummy. The incident was reported Tuesday at the Christa McAuliffe Academy. There was an incident that involved six other girls ages 13 and 14. School officials will talk with the teen’s...
Inside the play that sealed the biggest Wichita State home comeback win in team history
Craig Porter knew the shot was coming. Here’s how he knew.
KAKE TV
Wichita shooting leaves man in critical condition
(Update) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a shooting that seriously injured a 28-year-old man. Early Saturday morning, officers were dispatched to a shooting at a business located in the 700 block of N. Broadway. When they arrived, officers found an employee attempting to help the suspect, who had two gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, none of which were life-threatening. The suspect underwent surgery and is currently in stable condition.
