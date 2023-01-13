Read full article on original website
Apple TV reportedly wants Premier League rights – should Sky and BT be worried?
Apple is reportedly looking to expand its array of live sports on Apple TV+ by acquiring rights to stream Premier League football in the UK. According to a report in the Daily Mail, over the weekend, Apple plans to enter the bidding when rights come up for grabs once again in 2025.
Dremio Expands Security Compliance with HIPAA Certification
SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dremio, the easy and open data lakehouse, today announced its HIPAA compliance. The company also announced that it has renewed its SOC 2 Type II report, which now includes both Dremio Cloud AND Dremio Software. Dremio meets the Information Security control requirements for a multitude of other compliance frameworks and certifications including ISO 270001 and GDPR. These certifications reflect Dremio’s commitment to data security.
LATEST CYBERTHREATS AND ADVISORIES – JANUARY 13, 2023
Cybercriminals attack schools, the FCC looks to change data breach rules and artificial intelligence alters the cybersecurity landscape. Here are the latest threats and advisories for the week of January 13, 2023. Threat Advisories and Alerts. How Businesses Can Securely Use MSP Services. Managed Service Providers (MSPs) offer a popular...
Megaport and Qrypt demonstrate First of its Kind Global Quantum Secure Data Transmissions
HONOLULU–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Qrypt and Megaport today debuted the ability to transmit data using quantum-secure methods powered by Qrypt quantum key generation technology. Using Megaport’s industry-leading Network as a Service (NaaS) platform, file-sharing applications were launched across several global data centers, including AWS in San Francisco, Azure US East in Virginia, and Google Cloud in Tokyo. The data shared between each location was protected using first-of-its-kind quantum-secure cryptography, ensuring privacy and security both now and into the future.
Vulnerability puts data of 2.5 billion Chrome users at risk
Data of about 2.5 billion users have been put to risk because of a vulnerability in Google Chrome and chromium browsers. A security firm named Imperva Red has issued a warning that the flaw that has been technically dubbed as ‘CVE-2022-365’ allows hackers to steal information such as cloud based credentials and sensitive files from e-wallets.
