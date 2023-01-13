Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage nonprofit’s use of $750,000 in federal funds investigated
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The president of an Anchorage nonprofit organization is facing serious questions about how the group spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal funds. The money was part of an American Rescue Plan Act grant distributed by the Anchorage Assembly in 2021. The ARPA funds were...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage officials scrutinize allegations of Mayor Bronson’s illegal activities
Dunleavy proposes legislation for carbon "monetization". Environmentalists strongly opposed. The Dunleavy Administration wants the state to make money from "carbon sequestration", but environmentalists strongly oppose. Catholic Social Services will run a resource and navigation center for people experiencing homelessness. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Third Avenue Resource and Navigation Center...
kmxt.org
Midday Report January 13, 2023
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Anchorage Assembly leaders say they want Mayor Dave Bronson to publicly respond to scathing allegations made against him. Senator Bert Stedman says the state needs to balance its long-term fiscal health against its ability to pay large Permanent Fund dividends. And a pilot training program is underway to combat the Certified Nursing Assistant shortage on the lower Kenai Peninsula, as well as Kodiak.
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage internal auditors to review contracts made under disgraced former health director
Anchorage city auditors say their initial review of actions made under disgraced former health director Joe Gerace raised some concerns, and they plan to dig further. “Our review of invoices and interviews with health department staff suggested that Mr. Gerace had obligated the municipality prior to having the vendors’ work authorized through the proper contract processes,” said Michael Chadwick, director of Anchorage’s Internal Audit Department.
Breaking: Alaska Supremes fall for Jennie Armstrong’s residency story — hook, line, and sinker
Rep. Jennie Armstrong was off on a romantic adventure when she came to Alaska in May of 2019. Little did she know she’d fall madly in love with an Anchorage guy, and end up moving here. But after a whirlwind 10-day trip, she was head over heels in love or something like love, and she went back to Louisiana, packed up, and moved to Alaska.
Breaking: Demboski vs. Bronson comes to a head
Amy Demboski, former municipal manager for Anchorage, has retained attorney Scott Kendall and appears to be pursuing a settlement for what she says was a retaliatory and wrongful firing by Mayor Dave Bronson. Demboski was fired on Dec. 19, after which she said that the mayor’s staff leaked information to...
Leigh Sloan: As the schools go, so goes the nation
As a nation educates its children, so goes the nation. Do you want to see what our nation will look like in 10, 20, 50 or 100 years? Look no further than our schools. In the same way, as Alaska educates her children, so goes the state. Alaska was once...
kinyradio.com
January is National Radon Action Month
Luciana Liu from O’Malley Elementary School in Anchorage won 1st place for the Alaska Radon Poster Contest back in fall of 2022. (Photo courtesy of Jennifer Athey) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Radon is a colorless, odorless cancer-causing gas that is commonly found in Alaska. Jennifer Athey manages the Alaska...
alaskasnewssource.com
Man dies in head-on crash near Palmer
The Federal Emergency Management Agency distributed brochures of documents in what was believed to be in Inupiaq and Yup’ik, however, when Alaska Native readers received these documents, they were found to be completely illegible. FEMA distributed brochures of documents in what was believed to be in Inupiaq or Yupik,...
youralaskalink.com
Recover AK Helps People Stay Sober
Looking for something new to do with your friends that doesn’t include drinking? Your Alaska Link’s La’shawn Donelson stopped by the new pop up bar in Anchorage, that’s encouraging folks to have fun, while staying sober. “Do you like to do alaska outdoorsy stuff? (crowd cheers...
radiokenai.com
Troopers Arrest Anchorage Man For Burglary In Ninilchik
Alaska State Troopers responded to a burglary off Woodsong Court in Ninilchik on Tuesday, January 10th at approximately 5:56 p.m. The complainant confronted individuals inside the property. The suspects left the property in a vehicle. The vehicle description and license plate number was provided to AST. AST located the vehicle...
alaskasnewssource.com
For first time in 28 seasons, Antiques Roadshow will visit Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the first time in its 28-season history, Antiques Roadshow will be visiting Alaska as part of its 2023 tour, set to film in the Last Frontier for one leg of a five-stop summer stretch. Known for being “part adventure, part history lesson and part treasure...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Railroad commemorates 100th anniversary with print signing event
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Railroad’s long-running print signing event this year put two Interior Alaska artists’ work in the spotlight. Noah Nolywaika, of Nenana, and William “Art” Chase, of North Pole, were selected to commemorate the railroad’s 100-year anniversary with original pieces. Both were in attendance Saturday with their works for the signing event at the Anchorage Historic Depot, an annual tradition dating back to 1979.
alaskasnewssource.com
New Anchorage Resource Center to provide services for people experiencing homelessness under one roof
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Third Avenue Resource and Navigation Center is being called a first in the state as a place where service providers can meet with people experiencing homelessness for a one-stop experience in providing assistance. “We have folks who will be providing job skill training, connecting people...
alaskasnewssource.com
Warnings and advisories for northern Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Above normal temperatures are headed for Anchorage and much of Southcentral Alaska. Anchorage saw light snow Wednesday, with sun breaks by the afternoon. Whittier got a thick blanket of white snow, whereas in Portage, it was rain. Because of the snow that did fall over mountains...
youralaskalink.com
Stolen Truck Recovered With Father’s Ashes Inside
Added by atagliaferri on January 11, 2023. Something very precious that was lost, has now been found. A man’s truck was stolen in Anchorage — and inside it, was an urn filled with his father’s ashes! Your Alaska Link’s Ian Stewart has the story. On December...
alaskasnewssource.com
ASD moves forward with snow day make-up plan
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District will add 30 minutes to the end of each school day to make-up for five snow days during December’s record snow. ASD Communications Director MJ Thim said the longer days will begin on Jan. 30 and run through March 9. The decision means bus pick-up times, sports and other after-school activities will be pushed back by half an hour.
alaskapublic.org
Ways to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Anchorage
Heading into the weekend, there are lots of opportunities to honor and celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in Anchorage. The Anchorage Assembly on Tuesday designated the MLK holiday as a Day of Service, citing Dr. King’s legacy and a growing national tradition of community engagement and volunteering in his name.
mixfmalaska.com
Troopers pursue thief, arrest him on outstanding felony warrant and other charges
At around 6:56 p.m., Troopers responded off Woodsong Ct. The complainant confronted individuals inside the property and the suspects left the property in a vehicle. The vehicle and license plate number was provided to AST. AST located the vehicle going southbound on the Sterling Highway and attempted to conduct a...
Courthouse News Service
Accidental death in Alaska arrest
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A federal court in Alaska allowed a daughter’s excessive force and Fourth Amendment claims to proceed against Anchorage after its SWAT team deployed chemical agents to drive her father, who had stopped taking his medicine for bipolar disorder and manic depression, from the house so he could be taken to a psychiatric institute. The unarmed man instead went into the crawlspace where he either drowned or died of hypothermia.
