City of Summit Offices Closed in Observance of MLK Day, Jan. 16

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - Just sending a reminder that Birding East Brunswick will host their annual winter tour of the township's birding hotspots on Saturday, January 21 starting at 8:00 a.m., and residents and their families are invited to attend.
Interested birders, photographers, and naturalists should dress warmly and be prepared to drive between locations. Hiking shoes are recommended, as some paths, especially those at the Edgeboro Landfill, are gravelly.
Steve Albert, the founder of this local birding group, will be back to lead the tour. The day will start at East Brunswick Community Park, aka Dallenbach's. Participants should park in the big lot after entering from Crystal Springs.
From there, the group will visit Heavenly Farms, the Edgeboro Landfill, and Beaver Dam Park.
"We'll look for overwintering raptors (Bald Eagles, Harriers), waterfowl, gulls and songbirds," said group leader Katherine Wydner.
Birding Day is free and the event is sponsored by the East Brunswick Environmental Commission (EC).
