Summit, NJ

City of Summit Offices Closed in Observance of MLK Day, Jan. 16

By Greg Elliott
 3 days ago

SUMMIT, NJ - In observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, City of Summit offices will be closed on January 16.

The day ia also designated as a 'parking holiday' in Summit, with no fees required for on-street parking or parking in municipal lots and garages.

Trash and recycling collections are not affected by the holiday, and will be operating on regular schedule the week of January 16 - 20.

TAPinto.net

Westside Community Center clean up planned on MLK Jr. Day

ASBURY PARK, NJ — The Westside Community Center Historic Renovation Association will honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the 60th anniversary of his “I Have a Dream” speech with a day of service.  Community members are invited to a Westside Community Center clean up taking place on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day; Monday, January 16 beginning at 10 a.m. at the community center located at 115 Dewitt Ave.  "This clean up on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is so very important,” said Felicia Simmons, executive director and president of the Westside Community Center.   “It is more than just a bag of leaves and clean pathways, it is the community's chance to welcome back the Westside with their own hands,” said Simmons.  Those interested in volunteering are asked to contact Simmons at (347) 374-1133.  MLK Day is the only federal holiday designated as a National Day of Service to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities, according to AmeriCorps.com. 
ASBURY PARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Change in Garbage Collection for Milltown Residents

MILLTOWN, NJ - According to a Nixle advisory by the Milltown Department of Public Works, there will be a change in garbage collection on Monday, January 16 due to the observance of Martin Luther King Day. Trash collection normally scheduled for Monday will be picked up on Tuesday, January 17 instead. 
MILLTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

What's Closed? What's Open on MLK Day? Will Garbage Day Change?

MERCER COUNTY, NJ  — On this year's observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day., Monday, January 16, Hamilton and Robbinsville township government offices as well as most Mercer County government offices will be closed. Be sure to take our your garbage though as normally scheduled Monday pick-up in Hamilton and Robbinsville will be happening.  The Robbinsville Library and Hamilton Public Library will be closed. However, with kids out of school and parents possibly off of school, there are plenty activities to do together.  The Mercer County Tennis Center will open from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m  Mercer County Ice Skating Center will be open for senior...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Agenda for Berkeley Heights Township Council Meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ - The Berkeley Heights Township Council Meeting will be held in-person at the Municipal Complex located at 29 Park Avenue in Berkeley Heights. The meeting will also be livestreamed via Zoom. To view the meeting via Zoom, use the link: http://zoom.us/s/3575747364 if you need to enter a meeting ID, it is: 357-574-7364. To access the meeting agenda, please click here. 
BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

What is Happening This Week at the Kenilworth Public Library

KENILWORTH, NJ - Please see the list of events hosted by the Kenilworth Public Library the week of Jan 16 - Jan 20. THIS WEEK AT THE LIBRARY.... Monday, January 16: CLOSED for Martin Luther King Jr. Day Tuesday, January 17: LAP SIT (10:30am- 10:50am) - Ages: 0 - 2 Wednesday, January 18: TODDLER TIME (10:30am - 10:50am) - Ages 2 - 3 Thursday, January 19: LEGO AT THE LIBRARY (3:30pm - 4:00pm) - Ages: 4 - 12 Friday, January 20: LUNAR NEW YEAR CRAFT (3:30pm - 4:00pm) - Ages 4 - 9. Registration is required.   Have a news tip, feedback or story idea? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net. Don’t miss any TAPinto Kenilworth news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox. Interested in marketing your business on TAPinto Kenilworth? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net.
KENILWORTH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Roxbury Seeks Grant for Dell Ave Park Upgrades

ROXBURY, NJ – The township has applied for a grant of up to $100,000 to fund proposed renovations at Dell Avenue Park in Kenvil. The Roxbury Mayor and Council, at a recent meeting, authorized Roxbury Township Manager John Shepherd to apply for the state grant. If approved, the grant would come from the state Department of Community Affairs (DCA). Roxbury would use the funds to conduct a “traditional playground renovation” at the park, improve the park’s Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance features, install new fencing and apply new “fall surface material,” according to a memo from Shepherd to the mayor and...
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

New Brunswick Planning to Celebrate MLK Jr. Day With Art, Acts of Service

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – The city is planning to use art, music, sports and acts of community service to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Here’s what’s on tap on Monday, Jan. 16: Product of the Dream Event Organized by Keith Jones II, who serves as the director of New Brunswick’s Department of Community and Human Services, Monday’s event will be held 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Trappy Hour, 342B George Street. In keeping with the day’s call to service, the event will include bagging lunches and hygiene kits, fostering community conversation and creating networking opportunities. And, the celebration wouldn’t be complete without some music. For...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hasbrouck Heights Community Groups Hold Second Annual Coat Drive for Veterans

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ - Three Hasbrouck Heights community groups again partnered to provide veterans around the region with winter coats and personal care items.  The Hasbrouck Heights Green Team and Contemporary Club collected new and gently used winter coats, and a range of personal care products last Thursday. Students volunteers from Hasbrouck Heights High School and Bergen County Academies also helped sort, categorize, and pack the donations. A Hero's Welcome Northern NJ then distributed the items to two veterans organizations in the area. The three groups held their first coat drive in 2022. The group collected 295 coats, plus outerwear including vests, jackets, and sweatshirts, and hundreds of personal...
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Upcoming Kenilworth Borough Council Meeting

KENILWORTH, NJ - The Kenilworth Borough Council will hold their monthly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, Jan 18, after the conclusion of the 6 p.m. work session.  If you are unable to attend the council meeting the link to view it will be available on TAPinto Kenilworth once the video is posted to the borough's YouTube channel.    Related Articles: Kenilworth's 2023 Town Council Reorganization Meeting When Does the Kenilworth Borough Council Meet in 2023?  
KENILWORTH, NJ
TAPinto.net

ASK Program Offers Services To Aging Community At Elizabeth Public Library

Elizabeth, NJ - Seniors and their caregivers are invited to attend the Union County Board of County Commissioners' Aging Services Kiosk (ASK) community event on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at the Elizabeth Public Library and speak with the knowledgeable staff in person for advice on senior services and resources.  Seniors over 60 and their carers are served by the ASK program, which is run by the Division on Aging and Disability Resources of the Union County Department of Human Services. “The ASK program is a friendly, convenient way to find out about helpful programs and services for seniors and caregivers in our...
ELIZABETH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Robbinsville 'State of the Schools' Event to Provide Community Update on the District

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ -- Members of the community are invited to hear first-hand from the Robbinsville School Superintendent about the "State of the Schools" event that will provide an update on the current school year and overall school district.  The Robbinsville "State of the Schools" community event will be held at 7:00 p.m, Thursday, January 19 at the Robbinsville Township High School -- located at 155 Robbinsville-Edinburg Road - in the commons area and auditorium.  This will be the first time that current Robbinsville Township School Superintendent Brian Betze will host the event which has not occurred for several years.  During the evening, Betze will address the community about the "many accomplishments of our district as well as highlight the groups and organizations that support our students and staff." While the band and chorus will perform in the auditorium before and after the speech, clubs and organizations will have tables set up and show off their artwork and student work in the commons area.  The event is free and open to the public. No pre-registation is required. 
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

New Fire Chief to Lead Roselle Park Volunteer Fire Department

ROSELLE PARK, NJ - During Roselle Park’s reorganization meeting, a new Fire Chief was sworn in by Mayor Joseph Signorello to lead the Roselle Park Volunteer Fire Department. Chief Steven Thompson took his oath of office accompanied by his family, including his daughter who donned her dad’s bell crown cap. Chief Thompson most recently served as the department’s Deputy Fire Chief. In 2018, Thompson was recognized, along with Patrolman Robert Harms, for risking their personal safety to rescue a man from a burning car. Mayor Signorello is confident with the Borough’s newly appointed Chief, “We're thrilled to have Steve as the new Chief, and he's well-qualified to lead our volunteer program.” Mayor Signorello said. Outgoing Fire Chief, Ray Parenteau, held the position for three years. “We thank Ray for serving the Borough as Fire Chief and a citizen. I've known him my whole life, and his service to the borough will impact generations for the better.” Mayor Signorello said.
ROSELLE PARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

What's on TAP this Week in Plainfield: Jan. 16-22

PLAINFIELD, NJ — Check out what's on TAP in Plainfield this week, including Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebrations, planning and zoning in-person meetings, a rock and roll invasion, and more. MONDAY Become a change maker; volunteer with the Plainfield YMCA. Families and individuals can volunteer for a community cleanup with the Plainfield YMCA through its Togetherhood® initiative. Meet in City Lot 7, located at Park Avenue and East 7th Street, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Read more here. The Plainfield YMCA will also be distributing around 100 new Operation Warm Kids jackets, ranging in sizes from 3T to 14/16. Get there...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Winter Birding Day: Explore the Edgeboro Landfill, Community Park, Heavenly Farms, and Beaver Dam Park

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - Just sending a reminder that Birding East Brunswick will host their annual winter tour of the township's birding hotspots on Saturday, January 21 starting at 8:00 a.m., and residents and their families are invited to attend.   Interested birders, photographers, and naturalists should dress warmly and be prepared to drive between locations. Hiking shoes are recommended, as some paths, especially those at the Edgeboro Landfill, are gravelly. Steve Albert, the founder of this local birding group, will be back to lead the tour. The day will start at East Brunswick Community Park, aka Dallenbach's. Participants should park in the big lot after entering from Crystal Springs. From there, the group will visit Heavenly Farms, the Edgeboro Landfill, and Beaver Dam Park. "We'll look for overwintering raptors (Bald Eagles, Harriers), waterfowl, gulls and songbirds," said group leader Katherine Wydner.  Birding Day is free and the event is sponsored by the East Brunswick Environmental Commission (EC).  
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Town of Newton Welcomes Dogs to New Park

NEWTON, NJ—The Town of Newton let the dogs in on Friday, January 13, when they opened the new dog park amenity located at the end of South “This dog park, which is open to all Sussex County residents, will be a great community space for fun and entertainment for years to come,” Town Manager, Thomas S Russo Jr said.Park Drive.  The dog park has two sections, a small dog area of 5,100 square feet and the large dog area of 21,000 square feet. The project was $45,000, funded by Newton taxpayers. Russo thanked all who contributed to bringing the dog park to...
NEWTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Berkeley Heights Business & Civic Kicks of New Year with Successful Networking Breakfast

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ - The Berkeley Heights Business and Civic community had a successful networking breakfast at Delicious Heights, bringing together local businesses to foster meaningful connections and collaboration. This networking opportunity brings together local professionals from different business backgrounds. Each of the 34 in attendance had the opportunity to introduce themselves, learn about each other's professional ventures and hopefully strengthen bonds between their organizations through collaboration and opportunities to "be known".  Chairman Dr. Patrick Smith kicked off the event with a warm welcome for sponsor Jim Kwan from Ace Pension Solutions, before delving into the agenda that provided an overview of plans in...
BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Newark to Commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

NEWARK, NJ — To commemorate Martin Luther King Jr., a city-sponsored “Sing in Praise of King” event, a public march, a rally and artistic programs at the Newark Museum of Art are on tap for Sunday and Monday. On Sunday, Jan. 15th, the People’s Organization For Progress will hold a “We Won’t Go Back” march and rally, starting at 2 p.m. near the Martin Luther King Jr. statue, outside the Essex County Clerk’s Office, 495 MLK Boulevard. The citizens' group has held this annual Newark march to observe King’s birthday for nearly 35 years. “The forces of racism, white supremacy, and fascism in...
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Letter from Hawthorne Mayor Lane

Dear Resident, Last Saturday the Hawthorne Green Team conducted a polystyrene drive at the Hawthorne Memorial Pool and Recreation Complex.  Again, another successful event; there were 119 car loads dropped off, resulting in 112 bags of polystyrene.  The polystyrene will be recycled for other purposes at Poly Molding which is located in Haskell, New Jersey. Many volunteers helped to make this a success, and I want to thank Hawthorne Environmental Commission/Green Team Chair, Rayna Laiosa, as well as Vice Chair Mary Mahon, Hawthorne Recycling Coordinator Maureen Cook, Borough DPW employees Paul Rainey, Linda Boonstra, and Christopher Tamburro, Deputy Registrar Phyllis Wooldridge,...
HAWTHORNE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Water Main Break on Broad Street in Red Bank

Red Bank, NJ: A water main break was reported at approximately 11:30am at 7 Broad St. which has resulted in the flooding of the basement in this commercial building. Emergency services are at the scene and no injuries have been reported. Support Red Bank Small Businesses! Please Support our Sponsors! TAPinto Red Bank is free to read, funded entirely by business advertising – 47% of our readers have purchased a product or service from a TAPinto advertiser! If you enjoyed this article, please “Like” and “Follow” us on the TAPinto Red Bank Facebook page, and sign up for our daily e-news, so you’ll never miss what’s happening in Red Bank! And please share this article with your friends and family! Know a local story we should share with readers?  Email Editor E. Scott Wingerter and tell him about it
RED BANK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Somerville Elks Tailgate Highlights: BBQ Alligator, Raffle for Santa

SOMERVILLE, NJ - The only thing missing was the football game; otherwise, the Somerville Elks and their guests had everything covered at their 8th annual Tailgate Fundraiser on Saturday, from a roasted pig, Cajun seafood boil and BBQ alligator to a corn hole tournament, mechanical pig race and an auction for a special appearance by Santa this Christmas. Hillsborough resident Connie McCarthy was the top bidder, pledging $3,500 for the privilege of hosting Santa this Christmas at a private reception for her family, which includes 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchilden. Santa - aka Bruce Wessel - is a Manville resident who has stood in for Santa...
SOMERVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

