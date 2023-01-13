ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

luxury-houses.net

The $13 Million Riverfront Estate in Jupiter, Florida Only 30 Minutes Away from PB International Airport is on the Market

314 W Riverside Drive Home in Jupiter, Florida for Sale. 314 W Riverside Drive, Jupiter, Florida, was built in 2003, updated and renovated over the last 2 years, and features over 13,000 total square feet with 190′ of water frontage along the Loxahatchee River. It offers exceptional A-rated private and public schools and great restaurants. This Home in Jupiter offers 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 10 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 314 W Riverside Drive, please contact Milla Russo (Phone: 561-358-6608) & Andrew Russo (Phone: 561-371-0933) at Illustrated Properties LLC (Ju for full support and perfect service.
JUPITER, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Delray Beach Market to close for renovation — expect rebranding and reopening in the summer

Just shy of two years since opening, Delray Beach Market is closing ... but only for a few months. The food hall just off downtown dining-destination Atlantic Avenue will shutter on Jan. 30 for a construction makeover with a reopening slated for sometime this summer. The renovation will tweak the vibe of what is billed as the largest food hall in Florida — 150,000 square feet in total with the ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
gotowncrier.com

Wellington Village Council Votes To Close Office Complex

Despite pleas from a number of business owners operating out of the facility, the Wellington Village Council voted Tuesday, Jan. 10 to begin the process of closing the Lake Wellington Professional Centre. The process will give the 52 tenants in 66 leased offices, as well as 63 virtual clients, at...
WELLINGTON, FL
tamaractalk.com

TropiBowls Bring Healthy Food to Tamarac

From country clubs and fine dining to avocado toast and acai bowls: the co-owner of TropiBowls, Natasha Teague, found her calling when she opened the healthy food joint during the pandemic. The company’s new 1000 sq. feet location on 8154 North University Drive in Tamarac opened earlier this week, and...
TAMARAC, FL
CBS Miami

Skyrocketing rent forces Broward bookstore to turn the page, close

FORT LAUDERDALE  -- A local used bookstore that survived the arrival of Barnes & Noble and Amazon has to open a new chapter after being forced to shut down this coming weekend.Volume One Books, located at 8910 Taft Street, managed to stay in business despite the arrival of big box bookstores and online commerce sites that became commonplace in recent years.But what ultimately did the bookstore, owned by Sharon Luippold, in was a $1,700 rent increase that goes into effect later this month."Everybody knows what the economy is like and how the rental things are going," she said. "The new...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
cw34.com

Boca homeowners vote against gate for Orthodox Jewish community

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Nearly a dozen Orthodox Jewish families live at the Avalon in Boca and on the Sabbath, they walk, rather than drive, to the synagogue as an expression of their devotion to God. One family's gate makes the walk shorter and safer for everyone. Tonight...
BOCA RATON, FL
WPBF News 25

'It's a beautiful thing': People using South Florida cold weather shelters grateful for warm place to stay

Fla. — Cold weather shelters are open across our area and the people using them say they’re grateful they have a warm place to sleep tonight. At the shelter at the Percy Peek Gym in Fort Pierce, some people using the facility shared how grateful they were on Saturday night. The shelter opened Friday night and will be open Sunday night and Monday night as well.
FORT PIERCE, FL
treasurecoast.com

Adopt Pancake & Lele! Treasure Coast Rescue Pets of the week!

Adopt Pancake & Lele! Treasure Coast Rescue Pets of the week!. Pancake is a stunning, 6-year-old female cat with beautiful, long hair. Pancake gets along well with other respectful dogs and cats and enjoys the company of older children and adults. She sleeps most of the day but would quickly wake up at any opportunity to cuddle!
PALM CITY, FL
macaronikid.com

It's Time for the Port St. Lucie Seafood Festival, January 28th & 29th

The Port St Lucie Seafood Festival returns to the grounds of the MIDFLORIDA Event Center on Saturday, January 28, 2023 and Sunday, January 29th featuring a wide variety of seafood, cold beer, cocktails, and a mix of rock, reggae and island tunes. This highly anticipated annual outdoor event will be...
AOL Corp

Veggie mold. Grease dripping off the ceiling. Vermin. Miami to Palm Beach restaurant yuck

Mold on food and “objectionable odors” run throughout this week’s Sick and Shut Down List of South Florida restaurants that failed state inspection. PLEASE READ BEFORE YOU ASK: What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. A restaurant that fails inspection remains closed until passing an inspection.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Kristen Walters

Popular food chain opens another new location in Florida

A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. Earlier this week, the popular food chain Charley's Philly Steaks and Wings celebrated the grand event for its newest Florida location in North Lauderdale, according to local sources. The chain currently has more than 600 restaurant locations in at least 45 states.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
gotowncrier.com

Community Mourns Former Wellington Mayor Tom Wenham

Longtime Wellington community leader Thomas M. Wenham died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at the age of 90. A memorial service was held Thursday, Jan. 5 at the Palms West Funeral Home, followed by an interment with full military honors at the South Florida National Cemetery. Wenham’s contributions to the Wellington...
WELLINGTON, FL

