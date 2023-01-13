ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
gotowncrier.com

Wellington Village Council Votes To Close Office Complex

Despite pleas from a number of business owners operating out of the facility, the Wellington Village Council voted Tuesday, Jan. 10 to begin the process of closing the Lake Wellington Professional Centre. The process will give the 52 tenants in 66 leased offices, as well as 63 virtual clients, at...
WELLINGTON, FL
jupiterwarcry.com

Jupiter residents attend annual Tequesta Fest

Tequesta held their annual festival, “Tequesta Fest,” on Jan. 7, in Paradise Park. Tequesta residents are welcomed to attend for free, while non-residents pay a $20 fee for the event. This year the festival consisted of fair rides, carnival games, sponsored tents and food trucks. “I went on...
JUPITER, FL
gotowncrier.com

More Public Art Coming To RPB, This Time At Aldi Warehouse

With one public art project already in the works to be installed at the Royal Palm Beach Cultural Center, Royal Palm Beach’s Planning & Zoning Commission — which also serves as the Public Art Advisory Board — heard plans Tuesday, Jan. 10 for another piece of public art, this time at the Aldi Distribution Warehouse off State Road 7.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com

Pinecrest Lakes Jensen Beach Market Report January 2023

Pinecrest Lakes Jensen Beach Market Report January 2023. There are 3 homes for sale in the Pinecrest Lakes community of Jensen Beach FL in January 2023. The list prices range from $744,922 up to $1,499,000. This is an average list price of $997,641 which equals $330.95 per sq. ft. of living area.
JENSEN BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Fish Dying In Area HOA Lakes As Cold Weather Sets In

Vultures Circle Area Communities In Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Preying On Dead Fish. Expert Speaks With Andrew Colton On WIOD. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Communities across South Florida are dealing with dead fish in man-made lakes, and the cold […]
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Boca homeowners vote against gate for Orthodox Jewish community

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Nearly a dozen Orthodox Jewish families live at the Avalon in Boca and on the Sabbath, they walk, rather than drive, to the synagogue as an expression of their devotion to God. One family's gate makes the walk shorter and safer for everyone. Tonight...
BOCA RATON, FL
luxury-houses.net

The $13 Million Riverfront Estate in Jupiter, Florida Only 30 Minutes Away from PB International Airport is on the Market

314 W Riverside Drive Home in Jupiter, Florida for Sale. 314 W Riverside Drive, Jupiter, Florida, was built in 2003, updated and renovated over the last 2 years, and features over 13,000 total square feet with 190′ of water frontage along the Loxahatchee River. It offers exceptional A-rated private and public schools and great restaurants. This Home in Jupiter offers 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 10 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 314 W Riverside Drive, please contact Milla Russo (Phone: 561-358-6608) & Andrew Russo (Phone: 561-371-0933) at Illustrated Properties LLC (Ju for full support and perfect service.
JUPITER, FL
gotowncrier.com

Acreage Incorporation Bill Advances To Tallahassee

A local bill to allow Indian Trail Improvement District residents to vote on whether to incorporate as a municipality was unanimously approved by state legislators attending the Thursday, Jan. 12 gathering of the Palm Beach County Legislative Delegation at the Els Center of Excellence in Jupiter. A similar bill failed...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Quack Quack: Duck rescue in Boca Raton

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A family of ducks was reunited on Friday in Boca Raton. On Jan. 13, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units conducted the first duck rescue of 2023. The ducklings fell through a drain gate that was spot welded in place. Units used the...
BOCA RATON, FL
WPBF News 25

'It's a beautiful thing': People using South Florida cold weather shelters grateful for warm place to stay

Fla. — Cold weather shelters are open across our area and the people using them say they’re grateful they have a warm place to sleep tonight. At the shelter at the Percy Peek Gym in Fort Pierce, some people using the facility shared how grateful they were on Saturday night. The shelter opened Friday night and will be open Sunday night and Monday night as well.
FORT PIERCE, FL
Outsider.com

This Developer is Charging $43 Million for Some Underwater Land

It’s not quite Ocean Front Property in Arizona, but if you’ve got $43 million to buy some underwater land this guy might just throw the Golden Gate in for free. Four acres currently submerged under the brackish Intracoastal waterway in South Florida could be yours for just shy of $50 million. Similar semi-sunken lots have sold in the area and been filled in by real-estate developers.
BOCA RATON, FL

