The Salary You Need to Be Part of the Middle-Class in 2 Heavily-Populated Florida Cities, According to a Recent SurveyL. CaneFlorida State
From Working in a Factory to Falling in Love: How a Trip to Palm Beach Changed One Man's Fate ForeverAbby JosephPalm Beach, FL
All the Tamales and More at Chela's Mexican Restaurant & BarJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Coral SpringsTed RiversCoral Springs, FL
To Avoid Rear-Ending Vehicle, Florida Cop Reportedly Almost Runs Family Over. Was The Car More Important?Chibuzo NwachukuCoral Springs, FL
New e-bike sharing program comes to Tradition
A new e-bike sharing program has arrived in a Port St. Lucie community. The e-bike share program will allow Tradition residents to pick up an e-bike at Town Square and ride throughout the community.
Wellington Village Council Votes To Close Office Complex
Despite pleas from a number of business owners operating out of the facility, the Wellington Village Council voted Tuesday, Jan. 10 to begin the process of closing the Lake Wellington Professional Centre. The process will give the 52 tenants in 66 leased offices, as well as 63 virtual clients, at...
Lake Worth Beach to mark MLK Day with a variety of events
LAKE WORTH BEACH — An interfaith breakfast will kick off Lake Worth Beach's 29th annual MLK Day activities on Monday, which will include music and a candlelight march through downtown. The breakfast will be held from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Peniel Haitian Baptist Church at 2000...
Treasure Coast History Festival celebrates region's rich past
The Treasure Coast celebrated its history on Saturday in downtown Fort Pierce. The 6th Annual Treasure Coast History Festival highlights pivotal moments that happened 100 years ago.
MLK community parade returns to Riviera Beach
The city of Riviera Beach commemorated the life and historic accomplishments of Dr. Martin Luther King. Jr during a parade on Saturday.
Jupiter residents attend annual Tequesta Fest
Tequesta held their annual festival, “Tequesta Fest,” on Jan. 7, in Paradise Park. Tequesta residents are welcomed to attend for free, while non-residents pay a $20 fee for the event. This year the festival consisted of fair rides, carnival games, sponsored tents and food trucks. “I went on...
More Public Art Coming To RPB, This Time At Aldi Warehouse
With one public art project already in the works to be installed at the Royal Palm Beach Cultural Center, Royal Palm Beach’s Planning & Zoning Commission — which also serves as the Public Art Advisory Board — heard plans Tuesday, Jan. 10 for another piece of public art, this time at the Aldi Distribution Warehouse off State Road 7.
Westward Elementary School evacuated for smell of smoke
Westward Elementary School in West Palm Beach was evacuated Friday morning following reports of a smell of smoke.
Pinecrest Lakes Jensen Beach Market Report January 2023
Pinecrest Lakes Jensen Beach Market Report January 2023. There are 3 homes for sale in the Pinecrest Lakes community of Jensen Beach FL in January 2023. The list prices range from $744,922 up to $1,499,000. This is an average list price of $997,641 which equals $330.95 per sq. ft. of living area.
Green and Artisan Market returns to Boca Raton
Every Sunday, the popular Green and Artisan Markets will be at the south end of the center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Fish Dying In Area HOA Lakes As Cold Weather Sets In
Vultures Circle Area Communities In Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Preying On Dead Fish. Expert Speaks With Andrew Colton On WIOD. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Communities across South Florida are dealing with dead fish in man-made lakes, and the cold […]
New development coming to West Palm Beach's Northwood Village
After more than two decades of planning, empty fields in Northwood Village are slated to receive a major transformation.
Boca homeowners vote against gate for Orthodox Jewish community
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Nearly a dozen Orthodox Jewish families live at the Avalon in Boca and on the Sabbath, they walk, rather than drive, to the synagogue as an expression of their devotion to God. One family's gate makes the walk shorter and safer for everyone. Tonight...
luxury-houses.net
The $13 Million Riverfront Estate in Jupiter, Florida Only 30 Minutes Away from PB International Airport is on the Market
314 W Riverside Drive Home in Jupiter, Florida for Sale. 314 W Riverside Drive, Jupiter, Florida, was built in 2003, updated and renovated over the last 2 years, and features over 13,000 total square feet with 190′ of water frontage along the Loxahatchee River. It offers exceptional A-rated private and public schools and great restaurants. This Home in Jupiter offers 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 10 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 314 W Riverside Drive, please contact Milla Russo (Phone: 561-358-6608) & Andrew Russo (Phone: 561-371-0933) at Illustrated Properties LLC (Ju for full support and perfect service.
Miss South Florida Fair, Miss Palm Beach County crowned
There's a new Miss South Florida Fair and a Miss Palm Beach County in town. Annie McGrath won Miss South Florida Fair and Caroline Smith won Miss Palm Beach County.
Acreage Incorporation Bill Advances To Tallahassee
A local bill to allow Indian Trail Improvement District residents to vote on whether to incorporate as a municipality was unanimously approved by state legislators attending the Thursday, Jan. 12 gathering of the Palm Beach County Legislative Delegation at the Els Center of Excellence in Jupiter. A similar bill failed...
Grant helps Palm Beach Co. nonprofit provide transportation for homeless youth
Vita Nova estimates at least 1,500 youth in Palm Beach County are currently homeless and don't have a way to get around.
Quack Quack: Duck rescue in Boca Raton
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A family of ducks was reunited on Friday in Boca Raton. On Jan. 13, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units conducted the first duck rescue of 2023. The ducklings fell through a drain gate that was spot welded in place. Units used the...
'It's a beautiful thing': People using South Florida cold weather shelters grateful for warm place to stay
Fla. — Cold weather shelters are open across our area and the people using them say they’re grateful they have a warm place to sleep tonight. At the shelter at the Percy Peek Gym in Fort Pierce, some people using the facility shared how grateful they were on Saturday night. The shelter opened Friday night and will be open Sunday night and Monday night as well.
This Developer is Charging $43 Million for Some Underwater Land
It’s not quite Ocean Front Property in Arizona, but if you’ve got $43 million to buy some underwater land this guy might just throw the Golden Gate in for free. Four acres currently submerged under the brackish Intracoastal waterway in South Florida could be yours for just shy of $50 million. Similar semi-sunken lots have sold in the area and been filled in by real-estate developers.
