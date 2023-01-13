Read full article on original website
The Salary You Need to Be Part of the Middle-Class in 2 Heavily-Populated Florida Cities, According to a Recent SurveyL. CaneFlorida State
From Working in a Factory to Falling in Love: How a Trip to Palm Beach Changed One Man's Fate ForeverAbby JosephPalm Beach, FL
All the Tamales and More at Chela's Mexican Restaurant & BarJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Coral SpringsTed RiversCoral Springs, FL
To Avoid Rear-Ending Vehicle, Florida Cop Reportedly Almost Runs Family Over. Was The Car More Important?Chibuzo NwachukuCoral Springs, FL
Coral Springs Charter’s Zach Stewart Makes College Pick
Coral Springs Charter Zach Stewart is officially committed to playing college football next year at Worcester State University in Massachusetts. Stewart wanted to play college football and said its the greatest feeling knowing that he had reached his goal. “I met with Coach Peloquin in March, and I really liked...
Where band and life lessons were taught: Glades Central music hall named for Willie, Estella Pyfrom
BELLE GLADE — Schools were still segregated when Willie and Estella Pyfrom began teaching in The Glades. The couple dedicated their lives to educating children in western Palm Beach County, where they became role models with every lesson and tune. Now their names shine over the music hall at...
TikTok star, social influencer Montana Tucker to headline Concert-4-Kindness in Palm Beach County Sunday
Award-winning singer/songwriter, dancer, actress and mega social influencer Montana Tucker will headline the Concert-4-Kindness on Sunday, Jan. 15 at the Carole and Barry Kaye Performing Arts Auditorium at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton. Though this Boca native is a world-reknown performer who has opened for massive stars including Jennifer Lopez, Ciara, Flo...
Committee officially recommends student boundary changes for new high school
After a nearly seven-hour meeting on Thursday night, WPTV now has a better idea of who will attend Palm Beach County’s new high school later this year.
Miss South Florida Fair, Miss Palm Beach County crowned
There's a new Miss South Florida Fair and a Miss Palm Beach County in town. Annie McGrath won Miss South Florida Fair and Caroline Smith won Miss Palm Beach County.
2 Palm Beach Central HS students killed in Palm Springs shooting
Two students from Palm Beach Central High School in Wellington died Wednesday in a shooting that occurred in a Palm Springs neighborhood, according to the School District of Palm Beach County.
20 Things To Do In Port St. Lucie
If you’re looking for a low-key place to visit in the Sunshine State, you may want to add Port St. Lucie to your list. This small town on the East Coast of Florida offers a charming atmosphere, family fun attractions, plenty of green space to explore, and access to some of Florida’s most beautiful beaches. 125 miles (201 km) to the southeast of Orlando and 113 miles (182 km) to the north of Miami, there are a few interesting things to do in Port Lucie.
Riviera Beach honors Martin Luther King with parade's return to holiday weekend
RIVIERA BEACH — With bands marching in unison and dancers moving in rhythm, music filled the air Saturday morning as Riviera Beach marked the return of its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday parade to its traditional date. Dressed in sweaters and jackets, or huddled under blankets, thousands...
West Palm Seaside’s South Florida Truthful 2023 cracks down on teenagers, children
2019 South Florida Fair: A time-lapse video of scenes from West Palm. A time-lapse video showing interesting scenes from the 2019 South Florida Fair in West Palm Beach at the South Florida Fairgrounds. Palm Beach Post. In an effort to curb unruly behavior from fairgoing children and teens, the South...
Police investigating antisemitic flyers left at homes in Boca Raton
Boca Raton police are investigating an apparent act of antisemitism. Witnesses told WPTV a pickup truck tossed packets onto the driveways in some city neighborhoods.
Places that are open or closed in South Florida for Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023
Martin Luther King Day also called MLK Day, King Day, and Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Day is a federal holiday observed on the third Monday of January. Here’s what will be open and closed in Broward, Palm Beach, and Miami-Dade counties on Monday, January 16, 2023, unless otherwise noted.
Public school system losses to scholarship vouchers skyrocketing in PBC, delegation hears
Palm Beach County School District's funding for scholarship voucher programs has increased 600%, counting before the pandemic started. Democratic Rep. Joe Casello says the state has a war against public education that he predicts will render it unrecognizable in five to seven years. The Palm Beach County legislative delegation met...
Trouble For Warren Delray Beach, Warning Issued By State Of Florida
Health Inspector Finds Multiple Problems… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular whiskey bar and restaurant “Warren” at 15804 Lyons Road in Delray Beach received an official “warning” from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation during an inspection on January 5th. Despite the […]
‘Meat The Chief’ BBQ: Coral Springs Police Top Cop Hopes to Build, Strengthen Relationships in Community
Come Out and “Meat the Chief” and the members of the Coral Springs Police Department. Every police department likes to say they exist to Protect and Serve; however, Coral Springs Police wants to serve its citizens differently: with Meat, Chicken, Pulled Pork, or Brisket, along with two sides and a drink.
Cold drove some into shelters as morning temps dropped into 30s Sunday; warmup on the way
More than a dozen people took shelter from the unusually cold weather that reached Palm Beach County on Sunday morning, where temperatures dipped into the 30s. Palm Beach County opened two shelters Saturday night, and people made use of both, with 10 staying overnight at Westgate Park and Recreation Center in West Palm...
MLK community parade returns to Riviera Beach
The city of Riviera Beach commemorated the life and historic accomplishments of Dr. Martin Luther King. Jr during a parade on Saturday.
Teen to be charged as adult in slaying of Lake Worth High student
Prosecutors will charge a juvenile as an adult with second-degree murder and carjacking in the death of a Lake Worth High School student last month, the Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office has determined. Investigators found the body of 17-year-old Emmanuel Castaneda on the afternoon of Dec. 21 near 120th...
Homeless Delray Beach man gets new lease on life thanks to local author Frank McKinney
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Joey has been homeless sleeping on Delray Beach streets for the last four years. Now, thanks to the kindness of strangers, he'll have a place to call his own. "Sleeping outside isn’t fun for nobody, especially at 63 years old," Joey said. He's among...
Westlake To Explore Joining Minto-SID Suit Against ITID
The City of Westlake is considering going to court after the Westlake City Council heard at their Tuesday, Jan. 3 meeting that Indian Trail Improvement District officials planned to push a measure at this week’s gathering of the Palm Beach County Legislative Delegation that would give ITID greater control over disputed roads in the district.
New development coming to West Palm Beach's Northwood Village
After more than two decades of planning, empty fields in Northwood Village are slated to receive a major transformation.
