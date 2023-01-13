ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, FL

Talk Media

Coral Springs Charter’s Zach Stewart Makes College Pick

Coral Springs Charter Zach Stewart is officially committed to playing college football next year at Worcester State University in Massachusetts. Stewart wanted to play college football and said its the greatest feeling knowing that he had reached his goal. “I met with Coach Peloquin in March, and I really liked...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

TikTok star, social influencer Montana Tucker to headline Concert-4-Kindness in Palm Beach County Sunday

Award-winning singer/songwriter, dancer, actress and mega social influencer Montana Tucker will headline the Concert-4-Kindness on Sunday, Jan. 15 at the Carole and Barry Kaye Performing Arts Auditorium at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton. Though this Boca native is a world-reknown performer who has opened for massive stars including Jennifer Lopez, Ciara, Flo...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Port St. Lucie

If you’re looking for a low-key place to visit in the Sunshine State, you may want to add Port St. Lucie to your list. This small town on the East Coast of Florida offers a charming atmosphere, family fun attractions, plenty of green space to explore, and access to some of Florida’s most beautiful beaches. 125 miles (201 km) to the southeast of Orlando and 113 miles (182 km) to the north of Miami, there are a few interesting things to do in Port Lucie.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Trouble For Warren Delray Beach, Warning Issued By State Of Florida

Health Inspector Finds Multiple Problems… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular whiskey bar and restaurant “Warren” at 15804 Lyons Road in Delray Beach received an official “warning” from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation during an inspection on January 5th. Despite the […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
gotowncrier.com

Westlake To Explore Joining Minto-SID Suit Against ITID

The City of Westlake is considering going to court after the Westlake City Council heard at their Tuesday, Jan. 3 meeting that Indian Trail Improvement District officials planned to push a measure at this week’s gathering of the Palm Beach County Legislative Delegation that would give ITID greater control over disputed roads in the district.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

