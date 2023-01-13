PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A Palm Beach Gardens man was one of eight people arrested after a multi-year investigation by the FWC. It's called "Operation Viper" and it looks into the intelligence reports and complaints that indicate a black market exists for the sale and purchase of illegal and highly dangerous venomous reptiles in Florida.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO