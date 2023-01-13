ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Westlake To Explore Joining Minto-SID Suit Against ITID

The City of Westlake is considering going to court after the Westlake City Council heard at their Tuesday, Jan. 3 meeting that Indian Trail Improvement District officials planned to push a measure at this week’s gathering of the Palm Beach County Legislative Delegation that would give ITID greater control over disputed roads in the district.
Water rescue in Lake Okeechobee

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — An early morning rescue was made on Lake Okeechobee Saturday. On Jan. 14 around 2:45 a.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units went to 5000 Canal St N after reports came in of 4 people on a tug boat that was taking on water.
Wind chill advisories overnight across South Florida

Video above: A look at the latest forecast from WPBF First Warning Weather meteorologists. WPBF has declared First Warning Weather Days for Friday and Saturday ahead of a major cold front that will sweep across our area tonight. Wind chill advisories have been issued for Indian River, Okeechobee, St. Lucie...
FLORIDA KEYS CREW CATCHES NEARLY 500-LB. SWORDFISH OFF ISLAMORADA

DirtyBoat Capt. Kit Carson Mobley was all but 15 minutes away from calling an end to a swordfish outing roughly 26 miles off shore with six on board. The waves were stacking up and daylight hours were dwindling. A prayer from crewman and Mobley’s friend, Jack Philip, of Washington State,...
