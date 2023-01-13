Read full article on original website
Related
gotowncrier.com
Westlake To Explore Joining Minto-SID Suit Against ITID
The City of Westlake is considering going to court after the Westlake City Council heard at their Tuesday, Jan. 3 meeting that Indian Trail Improvement District officials planned to push a measure at this week’s gathering of the Palm Beach County Legislative Delegation that would give ITID greater control over disputed roads in the district.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Places that are open or closed in South Florida for Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023
Martin Luther King Day also called MLK Day, King Day, and Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Day is a federal holiday observed on the third Monday of January. Here’s what will be open and closed in Broward, Palm Beach, and Miami-Dade counties on Monday, January 16, 2023, unless otherwise noted.
cbs12.com
Water rescue in Lake Okeechobee
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — An early morning rescue was made on Lake Okeechobee Saturday. On Jan. 14 around 2:45 a.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units went to 5000 Canal St N after reports came in of 4 people on a tug boat that was taking on water.
Coast Guard assists 4 on tugboat on Lake Okeechobee
Four people are safe after the United States Coast Guard pumped water from their tugboat early Saturday morning.
cw34.com
'Operation Viper': Palm Beach Gardens man arrested in multi-year FWC investigation
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A Palm Beach Gardens man was one of eight people arrested after a multi-year investigation by the FWC. It's called "Operation Viper" and it looks into the intelligence reports and complaints that indicate a black market exists for the sale and purchase of illegal and highly dangerous venomous reptiles in Florida.
Tougher Penalties Eyed In Florida For Refusing Breath Tests
Penalties for drivers who refuse to take breath-alcohol tests would be increased under a bill filed Thursday by a House Republican. People who refuse to take the tests currently can have their driver’s licenses suspended for a year. They can face 18-month suspensions if they
Mini golf experience Pixar Putt coming to Fort Lauderdale and more stories from the Sunshine State
Hello readers! We're back this week and highlighting more of our favorite NewsBreak stories from Florida contributors. We’ve got stories on Florida's Monkey Island, the mini golf experience coming to Fort Lauderdale later this month, where to find the best tacos in Florida and more.
WPBF News 25
Wind chill advisories overnight across South Florida
Video above: A look at the latest forecast from WPBF First Warning Weather meteorologists. WPBF has declared First Warning Weather Days for Friday and Saturday ahead of a major cold front that will sweep across our area tonight. Wind chill advisories have been issued for Indian River, Okeechobee, St. Lucie...
keysweekly.com
FLORIDA KEYS CREW CATCHES NEARLY 500-LB. SWORDFISH OFF ISLAMORADA
DirtyBoat Capt. Kit Carson Mobley was all but 15 minutes away from calling an end to a swordfish outing roughly 26 miles off shore with six on board. The waves were stacking up and daylight hours were dwindling. A prayer from crewman and Mobley’s friend, Jack Philip, of Washington State,...
Comments / 0