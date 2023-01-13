Read full article on original website
The Salary You Need to Be Part of the Middle-Class in 2 Heavily-Populated Florida Cities, According to a Recent Survey
From Working in a Factory to Falling in Love: How a Trip to Palm Beach Changed One Man's Fate Forever
All the Tamales and More at Chela's Mexican Restaurant & Bar
Flights and Bites at Royal Palm Brewing Company
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations today
gotowncrier.com
Acreage Incorporation Bill Advances To Tallahassee
A local bill to allow Indian Trail Improvement District residents to vote on whether to incorporate as a municipality was unanimously approved by state legislators attending the Thursday, Jan. 12 gathering of the Palm Beach County Legislative Delegation at the Els Center of Excellence in Jupiter. A similar bill failed...
Trouble For Warren Delray Beach, Warning Issued By State Of Florida
Health Inspector Finds Multiple Problems… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular whiskey bar and restaurant “Warren” at 15804 Lyons Road in Delray Beach received an official “warning” from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation during an inspection on January 5th. Despite the […]
New workforce housing units coming to Palm Beach County
Finding affordable housing is a constant struggle for many residents in South Florida, but a new complex near Greenacres is set to open soon.
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com
Pinecrest Lakes Jensen Beach Market Report January 2023
Pinecrest Lakes Jensen Beach Market Report January 2023. There are 3 homes for sale in the Pinecrest Lakes community of Jensen Beach FL in January 2023. The list prices range from $744,922 up to $1,499,000. This is an average list price of $997,641 which equals $330.95 per sq. ft. of living area.
cw34.com
Boca homeowners vote against gate for Orthodox Jewish community
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Nearly a dozen Orthodox Jewish families live at the Avalon in Boca and on the Sabbath, they walk, rather than drive, to the synagogue as an expression of their devotion to God. One family's gate makes the walk shorter and safer for everyone. Tonight...
Committee officially recommends student boundary changes for new high school
After a nearly seven-hour meeting on Thursday night, WPTV now has a better idea of who will attend Palm Beach County’s new high school later this year.
gotowncrier.com
Wellington Village Council Votes To Close Office Complex
Despite pleas from a number of business owners operating out of the facility, the Wellington Village Council voted Tuesday, Jan. 10 to begin the process of closing the Lake Wellington Professional Centre. The process will give the 52 tenants in 66 leased offices, as well as 63 virtual clients, at...
floridapolitics.com
Sheriff Gregory Tony tells Broward delegation he’s against permitless gun carry
The Republican-dominated Legislature is expected to push it forward, though. Broward County’s embattled Sheriff Gregory Tony appeared before the Broward County legislative delegation Friday and took a stand against what the Republican-controlled Legislature has said is a priority: allowing people to get guns without a permit. Republican lawmakers have...
County schools superintendent considers arming teachers, staff
In an abrupt reversal of its four-year refusal to join a statewide school armed guardian program, Palm Beach County schools may now be looking to train staff members to carry guns on campus. Superintendent Mike Burke said Thursday that he is considering enrolling a small group of people in Florida's Coach...
This Developer is Charging $43 Million for Some Underwater Land
It’s not quite Ocean Front Property in Arizona, but if you’ve got $43 million to buy some underwater land this guy might just throw the Golden Gate in for free. Four acres currently submerged under the brackish Intracoastal waterway in South Florida could be yours for just shy of $50 million. Similar semi-sunken lots have sold in the area and been filled in by real-estate developers.
Coral Springs Resident, Three Others Sentenced in $28 Million Paycheck Protection Program Fraud Scheme
Four South Florida residents, including a Coral Springs man, were sentenced to prison for their involvement in a $28 million Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fraud scheme. Edward Moise, 45, of Coral Springs, was sentenced to 18 months in prison. Marcgenson Marc, 37, of Coconut Creek, was sentenced to 15 months in prison. Wally Dorlus, 41, of Margate, was sentenced to 48 months in prison, and Roberto Geronimo, 40, of Miami Gardens, was sentenced to 70 months in prison to run concurrently with his sentence for drug conspiracy charges.
Lake Worth Beach to mark MLK Day with a variety of events
LAKE WORTH BEACH — An interfaith breakfast will kick off Lake Worth Beach's 29th annual MLK Day activities on Monday, which will include music and a candlelight march through downtown. The breakfast will be held from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Peniel Haitian Baptist Church at 2000...
gotowncrier.com
Community Mourns Former Wellington Mayor Tom Wenham
Longtime Wellington community leader Thomas M. Wenham died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at the age of 90. A memorial service was held Thursday, Jan. 5 at the Palms West Funeral Home, followed by an interment with full military honors at the South Florida National Cemetery. Wenham’s contributions to the Wellington...
Delray Beach Market to close at end of month, but it won't be forever
Florida's largest food hall is closing at the end of the month, but it won't be permanent. The Delray Beach Market will close Jan. 30 for renovation with plans to open again in the summer.
Miss South Florida Fair, Miss Palm Beach County crowned
There's a new Miss South Florida Fair and a Miss Palm Beach County in town. Annie McGrath won Miss South Florida Fair and Caroline Smith won Miss Palm Beach County.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Port St. Lucie
If you’re looking for a low-key place to visit in the Sunshine State, you may want to add Port St. Lucie to your list. This small town on the East Coast of Florida offers a charming atmosphere, family fun attractions, plenty of green space to explore, and access to some of Florida’s most beautiful beaches. 125 miles (201 km) to the southeast of Orlando and 113 miles (182 km) to the north of Miami, there are a few interesting things to do in Port Lucie.
cw34.com
Investigation concludes into Palm City boarding facility that left one dog dead after stay
PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS 12) — CBS12 is learning more about why a family dog died, immediately after spending time at a Treasure Coast boarding facility over the holidays. You may remember CBS12 news first brought you this story in early December. After two healthy Flat Coat Retrievers stayed for a short 48-hours over Thanksgiving at Pawsitively Paradise in Palm City, it ended with one of them dying after the visit, the other needing hospitalization, and a criminal investigation pending test results.
WPBF News 25
Port St. Lucie’s animal control reminds residents of the Trap, Neuter, Vaccine and Return Program for community cats
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie’s Trap, Neuter, Vaccine, Return Program is the humane way for caring for feral cats in the area, according to Bryan Lloyd, the city’s Animal Control operations manager. The program also helps keep the community’s cat population down. Furrever...
New e-bike sharing program comes to Tradition
A new e-bike sharing program has arrived in a Port St. Lucie community. The e-bike share program will allow Tradition residents to pick up an e-bike at Town Square and ride throughout the community.
gotowncrier.com
Culver’s Restaurant Groundbreaking
A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the new Culver’s Restaurant in Loxahatchee Groves on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The new restaurant, part of a national chain, is under construction on the north side of Southern Blvd. east of B Road as part of the Groves Town Center project. The restaurant is being built by Campbell Construction JC Inc. Shown above taking part in the ceremony are owners Kase Bethel and Dr. Jennifer Bethel with their son Chase in the middle.
