US News and World Report
Oil Posts Biggest Weekly Gain Since October on China Hopes, Dollar Slump
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices settled more than a dollar a barrel higher on Friday, notching their biggest weekly gains since October, as the U.S. dollar dropped to a seven-month low and more indicators pointed toward growing demand from top oil importer China. Brent crude futures settled at $85.28 a...
The Fed has won its war against inflation and needs to end its interest-rate increases, says JPMorgan Asset Management's investment chief
The Fed can claim victory in its war against inflation and needs to stop hiking interest rates, according to JPMorgan's David Kelly. "I think they need to stop. This is a war that they've won, and they're in danger of tipping the economy into recession," he said. Kelly expects three...
US News and World Report
Davos 2023: DP World Forecasts Further Freight Rate Fall as Demand Slows
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) -DP World expects freight rates to drop by a further 15% to 20% in 2023, with the worst still to come as demand slows, the Dubai-based global logistics company's deputy chief executive and chief financial officer Yuvraj Narayan told Reuters. Narayan said the first signs of a...
BBC
Brexit: Can better UK-EU relations lead to NI Protocol deal?
Relations between the UK and the EU improved this week as they reached agreement on sharing trade data. It could pave the way to a wider deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol and, eventually, the political stalemate at Stormont. The controversial post-Brexit arrangement was originally agreed by the two sides...
US News and World Report
Analysis-China's Rapid Reopening Brings Joy and Woe for World Markets
(Reuters) - The rapid reopening of China's economy from COVID lockdowns is brightening the outlook for global investors keen to leave behind one of their worst years on record, but may also fuel the inflationary pressures policymakers hope are abating. The impact of the reopening of the world's second largest...
US News and World Report
Germany Joins Battle Against EU Ban on Financial Product Commission
LONDON (Reuters) - Banning commission-based sales of financial products from banks and insurers would be a "serious setback" to the European Union's capital market and limit choice for consumers, Germany's finance minister Christian Lindner has said. EU financial services chief Mairead McGuinness set out last month a detailed case in...
South Africa's ANC alludes to greater central bank jobs focus
JOHANNESBURG, Jan 13 (Reuters) - South Africa's African National Congress (ANC) alluded to a greater focus on job creation by the country's central bank in resolutions from its recent national conference, but stopped short of calling for its mandate to be changed.
Why consumer sentiment is at its highest level since April
As inflation continues its slow and steady descent, consumer sentiment is climbing back out of a trough hit last year.
Recession Likely This Year, Economists Predict In Survey – WSJ Report
Higher interest rates will push the US economy into a recession this year, according to a survey of business and academic economists. The Wall Street Journal reports in a poll that on average, economists put the probability of a recession in the next 12 months at 61%. That’s down slightly from 63% in October’s WSJ survey. But both figures are historically high outside actual recessions. Hopes that the Federal Reserve’s manipulation of interest rates could create a “soft landing” for the economy aren’t present for three-quarters of the surveyed. Even as inflation eases on a month-to-month comparison (while prices are still more...
