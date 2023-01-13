LOS ANGELES (AP) — Destiny Littleton scored 18 points with six assists as Southern California pulled off a program-defining victory Sunday with a 55-46 upset victory over No. 2 Stanford. Okako Adika scored 11 points with 11 rebounds, while Taylor Bigby and Kayla Williams added nine points each as the Trojans set the tone with their defense and held on late to end a 14-game losing streak against the Cardinal who had won 51 straight against unranked opponents. It was USC’s first victory over Stanford since the 2014 Pac-12 Tournament. USC (13-4, 3-3 Pac-12) held Stanford to four points in the first quarter, its low for any period this season. Cameron Brink scored 11 points with 14 rebounds for Stanford (17-2, 5-1)

STANFORD, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO