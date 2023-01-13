Read full article on original website
Related
Update on the claim that Stephanie McMahon and Triple H “opposed” a WWE sale
As previously noted, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from WWE on Tuesday. Following Stephanie’s departure, it was reported by Axios.com that her and Triple had “opposed” the idea of WWE being sold. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following regarding that claim…. “Regarding the story out that...
No, Wrestling Won’t “Die” if McMahon Sells WWE
“(Modern matches) have too many headspinning and unnecessary gyrations. They give the impression of being rehearsed.” – Frank Gotch, 1913. Note: This is in response to many online sentiments I have seen around social media circles regarding this subject. It is also a slight response to Mr. Tito, a longtime columnist here at NoDQ.
Vince McMahon could be returning to WWE television soon
As previously noted, Vince McMahon has reportedly been back in the office and ‘suggesting’ changes for WWE. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com went into more details about the situation…. “It’s only been a little over a week and everything has changed probably even more rapidly...
What Disney and Comcast contacts reportedly said in regards to Vince McMahon
It was previously reported that WWE President Nick Khan met with Bob Iger [Chief Executive Officer of Disney] and Jimmy Pitaro [President of ESPN] while in Los Angeles. Disney, ESPN, and Comcast are all said to be possible buyers of WWE. Fightful Select reached out to contacts within Disney and...
If I Were In Charge – Episode 8 (Pitch Black, The Judgement Day, FTR)
It’s been quite the week of news, eh folks? The rumors, the drama, and the actual happenings sound like they’d be from a scripted TV show, but no, it’s actually all happening in real time at the corporate offices of WWE. Vince McMahon, with those bulky grapefruits, threatened his way back in charge. Stephanie McMahon said screw you guys, I’m going home (again) and left. Talks of a WWE sale happening are very, very real. How do people feel about all this? Well, you could read the toxic comments on every article, or you could realize that it’s a corporation’s job to make the shareholders money. Vince coming back = money, case closed. The stock market has spoken and it seems it’s what’s best for business, at least for now. Sorry haters, WWE will never die. Same goes for AEW. WWE has the name recognition and global roots system in place that’ll keep it going regardless who purchases it. AEW has loads of money and an extremely determined owner who’s providing an alternative style to the business that’s grown quickly in only a matter of a few years. But go ahead…keep clowning each other in the comments section. Now, onto the fun stuff!
Rift: The 1997 WWE Royal Rumble event ranked on a scale of 1-10
Bryce Lang Go back and read what Bischoff is saying before commenting any further. Eric Bischoff comments on Tony Khan's family potentially buying WWE - NoDQ.com: WWE and AEW Coverage · January 15, 2023. Bryce Lang He can't afford it, not on his own or with help. Being worth...
Dominik Mysterio comments on his relationship with WWE management
During an appearance on Konnan’s podcast, Dominik Mysterio discussed his relationship with WWE management…. “I feel like I had a good relationship with them. You know, it was always very professional. Hi, hello, goodbye, hi in gorilla after my matches, thank you, stuff like that. But I don’t know. I think it’s a little different for me since I’ve kind of been around them since I was like four or five years old.”
Eric Bischoff comments on Tony Khan’s family potentially buying WWE
During his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff commented on Tony Khan’s family potentially buying WWE…. “Acquiring WWE is, that’s a big, giant move. I don’t see it. Now, could it happen? Sure, anything is possible. But if you really think about it, does the Khan enterprise have the experience, knowledge, infrastructure, ability to run a company as complex as WWE? … They may be in the same business, but they don’t live and play in the same universe.”
Frankie Kazarian released from AEW and signs contract with Impact Wrestling
During Impact Wrestling’s 2023 Hard to Kill event, Frankie Kazarian announced that he signed a contract with the company. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Kazarian asked to be released from AEW following a match against Josh Alexander in November and his request was granted. Johnson noted the following about Kazarian’s departure…
Speculation about WWE going back to traditional PPV format if Endeavor buys the company
As previously noted, Vince McMahon has been reinstated to the WWE Board of Directors and is looking into the possibility of the company being sold. Endeavor, the parent company of UFC, is considered to be one of the front runners to buy WWE. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of...
Update on Austin Theory possibly having a match against John Cena
As previously noted, WWE United States champion Austin Theory did not appear at the December 30th 2022 WWE live event in Toronto as advertised. Until now, there was no reason given for Theory’s absence and he did appear on RAW the following Monday. Fightful Select noted the following about Theory being pulled from the live event…
Backstage news regarding Cody Rhodes’ WWE comeback training
As seen during the January 2nd 2023 edition of WWE RAW, WWE started hyping up the return of Cody Rhodes from injury with a multi-part video series. Fightful Select noted the following about Cody’s comeback training…. “Sources familiar with the situation confirmed to Fightful Select that not only is...
Vince McMahon reportedly back in the office and “suggesting” changes for WWE
As previously noted, Vince McMahon has been reinstated to the WWE Board of Directors and is looking into the possibility of the company being sold. Steve Carrier of RingsideNews.com noted Vince McMahon has been back at the WWE offices “all week” and also noted the following…. “McMahon wants...
Rift: The greatest WWE wrestling angle of 1989
Booker T comments on two potential WWE signings
During his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T talked about WWE possibly signing former NWA champion Nick Aldis…. “I said Nick Aldis, he could make an impression. You know, people talk about, you know, I said Nick Aldis is past his prime. And I said that because Nick Aldis is not 25 to 35. That’s when you make your most money in this business, right? You know, as far as making you name from 25 to 35. Nick Aldis is just making it to the big time if he was to come to WWE at 38 [36] years old. That right there is past his prime. Can he make a difference? Can he make some good good money? Oh, hell yeah. Sign him up.”
