Scientists guide lightning with lasers fired at thunderclouds
A group of scientists say they successfully steered bolts of lightning using laser technology during a storm in Switzerland, demonstrating a potential new method to protect infrastructure from lightning strikes. The scientists published their work in the journal Nature Photonics on Monday, writing that this first-ever demonstration used laser-induced filaments that successfully guided lightning to…
UK town to switch off streetlights after midnight to save energy despite crime concerns, hike taxes: report
A town in Wales has included a measure to shut off streetlights from midnight until 6 a.m. in an effort to save energy amid rising costs of living.
Citrus County Chronicle
Economic woes, war, climate change on tap for Davos meeting
DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — The World Economic Forum is back with its first winter meetup since 2020 in the Swiss Alpine town of Davos, where leaders are seeking to bridge political divisions in a polarized world, buttress a hobbling economy and address concerns about a climate change — among many other things.
Citrus County Chronicle
Italian energy company says new gas discovered off Egypt
ROME (AP) — Italian energy giant Eni announced Sunday what it described as a significant gas discovery offshore of Egypt in the eastern Mediterranean. Eni said the discovery at the Nargis-1 exploration well was made in the Nargis offshore area concession.
Citrus County Chronicle
Pakistan launches anti-polio drive targeting 44M children
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan on Sunday launched its first anti-polio campaign of the year, targeting 44.2 million children under the age of five. Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only two countries in the world where polio continues to threaten the health and well-being of children. Polio affects the nervous system of children and ultimately leads to paralysis.
Citrus County Chronicle
AP News Summary at 8:43 p.m. EST
68 dead, 4 missing after plane crashes in Nepal resort town. POKHARA, Nepal (AP) — A plane making a 27-minute flight to a Nepal tourist town crashed into a gorge Sunday while attempting to land at a newly opened airport, killing at least 68 of the 72 people aboard in a fiery wreck where at least one witness reported hearing cries for help. It’s the country’s deadliest airplane accident in three decades. Hours after dark, scores of onlookers crowded around the crash site near the airport in the resort town of Pokhara as rescue workers combed the wreckage on the edge of the cliff and in the ravine below. Officials suspended the search for the four missing people overnight and planned to resume looking Monday. It was not immediately clear what caused the accident.
