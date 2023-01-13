Read full article on original website
Shakhtar owner pledges $25M to Ukrainian soldiers, families
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Shakhtar Donetsk owner Rinat Akhmetov pledged Monday to give $25 million to help the families of soldiers who defended the city of Mariupol when it was attacked by the Russian military. Akhmetov announced the donation one day after Shakhtar completed a deal worth up to...
Railway museum mourns loss of its ‘social media sensation’ — a Nevada cat named Dirt
“The machine shop and engine house won’t feel the same without him,” the museum said.
UK town to switch off streetlights after midnight to save energy despite crime concerns, hike taxes: report
A town in Wales has included a measure to shut off streetlights from midnight until 6 a.m. in an effort to save energy amid rising costs of living.
Belarus opens trial of journalist for prominent Polish paper
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Belarus on Monday opened the trial of a journalist and prominent member of the country's sizable Polish minority, the latest in a series of court cases against critics of the authoritarian regime of President Alexander Lukashenko. Andrzej Poczobut, 49, faces up to 12 years in...
Russia, Belarus launch joint air force drills
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia and Belarus on Monday launched joint air force drills, an exercise that underlines close defense ties between the two allies amid the fighting in neighboring Ukraine. The Belarusian Defense Ministry said that Russia has deployed its warplanes to Belarus for the maneuvers, which will last...
Police: Ex-Afghan female lawmaker, guard shot dead at home
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A former Afghan female lawmaker and her bodyguard have been shot dead by unknown assailants at her home in the capital, Kabul, police said Sunday. Mursal Nabizada was among the few female parliamentarians who stayed in Kabul after the Taliban seized power in August 2021.
AP News Summary at 8:43 p.m. EST
68 dead, 4 missing after plane crashes in Nepal resort town. POKHARA, Nepal (AP) — A plane making a 27-minute flight to a Nepal tourist town crashed into a gorge Sunday while attempting to land at a newly opened airport, killing at least 68 of the 72 people aboard in a fiery wreck where at least one witness reported hearing cries for help. It’s the country’s deadliest airplane accident in three decades. Hours after dark, scores of onlookers crowded around the crash site near the airport in the resort town of Pokhara as rescue workers combed the wreckage on the edge of the cliff and in the ravine below. Officials suspended the search for the four missing people overnight and planned to resume looking Monday. It was not immediately clear what caused the accident.
