Read full article on original website
Related
nodq.com
Kurt Angle comments on Stephanie McMahon resigning from WWE
During his podcast, Hall of Famer Kurt Angle commented on the news that Stephanie McMahon resigned from WWE…. “I’m surprised. I didn’t expect Stephanie to resign. I’m not sure if she did it because of her father, but she is a classy woman and she was a great employer. She reminded me a lot of Vince in many ways and I think that’s why he trusted the company with her, but I’m just really surprised that she resigned.” (quote courtesy of 411Mania.com)
nodq.com
Rift: The 1997 WWE Royal Rumble event ranked on a scale of 1-10
Bryce Lang Go back and read what Bischoff is saying before commenting any further. Eric Bischoff comments on Tony Khan's family potentially buying WWE - NoDQ.com: WWE and AEW Coverage · January 15, 2023. Bryce Lang He can't afford it, not on his own or with help. Being worth...
nodq.com
Gunther comments on having reservations about joining the WWE roster
During an interview with MySanAntonio.com, WWE Intercontinental champion Gunther was asked if he had any reservations about joining the WWE main roster…. “There definitely were some even before I actually started with WWE. I had my reservations for it because was unsure if I was a fit for them and was did it really, fit to me as well. I really was enjoying building up something in Europe or in Germany. We were really building up a foundation for wrestling in the country again because it was broken down for so long.”
nodq.com
What was reportedly said during WWE backstage meeting prior to 1/16/23 edition of RAW
As previously noted, WWE held a backstage meeting prior to the January 6th 2023 edition of Smackdown in regards to the return of Vince McMahon. According to Fightful Select, WWE staff and talent were all involved in another meeting on Monday afternoon prior to the January 16th 2023 edition of RAW. Triple H (Paul Levesque), Kevin Dunn, and Executive Vice President of Talent for WWE Dan Ventrelle conducted the meeting. Fightful noted the following…
nodq.com
LA Knight comments on what to possibly expect from the WWE Pitch Black match
During an appearance on the After The Bell podcast, LA Knight talked about his upcoming Pitch Black match against Bray Wyatt at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble PLE…. “It’s something new in the making. Every indication I’ve been given is that this is going to be a kick ass street fight and be kind of in the dark. I don’t know what the lighting is going to be, how it’s going to work, what other kind of factors or elements are going to come into play. All I know is it’s going to be a fight at the Royal Rumble.” (quote courtesy of F4WOnline.com)
nodq.com
Video: Matt Hardy going back to his previous “broken” character in AEW?
During the latest edition of Being The Elite on YouTube, Matt Hardy was having a backstage conversation with Ethan Page when he excused himself to use the bathroom. Once inside, ominous music staring playing and Matt turned into his “broken” character after looking into the mirror. Hardy made...
nodq.com
Eric Bischoff comments on Tony Khan’s family potentially buying WWE
During his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff commented on Tony Khan’s family potentially buying WWE…. “Acquiring WWE is, that’s a big, giant move. I don’t see it. Now, could it happen? Sure, anything is possible. But if you really think about it, does the Khan enterprise have the experience, knowledge, infrastructure, ability to run a company as complex as WWE? … They may be in the same business, but they don’t live and play in the same universe.”
nodq.com
NoDQ Review 220: AEW’s Tony Khan buying WWE? Latest Vince and Stephanie McMahon drama
Here is the latest edition of the NoDQ Review with our panel, moderated by Virtue, discussing the latest news topics in the world of wrestling…. If you enjoy this video, please consider subscribing to the NoDQ YouTube channel and turning on the notification bell for updates. Say YES to NoDQ!
nodq.com
Backstage news regarding Cody Rhodes’ WWE comeback training
As seen during the January 2nd 2023 edition of WWE RAW, WWE started hyping up the return of Cody Rhodes from injury with a multi-part video series. Fightful Select noted the following about Cody’s comeback training…. “Sources familiar with the situation confirmed to Fightful Select that not only is...
nodq.com
Cody Rhodes officially returning to the ring at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble PLE
During the January 16th 2023 edition of WWE RAW, a third video package aired to hype up the return of Cody Rhodes. The video featured footage of him rehabbing his torn pectoral muscle injury and training for a comeback. At the end of the video, Cody confirmed that he will...
nodq.com
Rift: The greatest WWE wrestling angle of 1989
Bryce Lang Go back and read what Bischoff is saying before commenting any further. Eric Bischoff comments on Tony Khan's family potentially buying WWE - NoDQ.com: WWE and AEW Coverage · January 15, 2023. Bryce Lang He can't afford it, not on his own or with help. Being worth...
nodq.com
MJF deletes tweet that was in response to Anna Jay criticism
As seen during the January 13th 2023 edition of AEW Rampage, Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale defeated Tay Melo and Anna Jay in a street fight. The match received some criticism from fans on social media and AEW World Champion MJF decided to call them out…. “What we do is...
Comments / 0