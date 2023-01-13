During an appearance on the After The Bell podcast, LA Knight talked about his upcoming Pitch Black match against Bray Wyatt at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble PLE…. “It’s something new in the making. Every indication I’ve been given is that this is going to be a kick ass street fight and be kind of in the dark. I don’t know what the lighting is going to be, how it’s going to work, what other kind of factors or elements are going to come into play. All I know is it’s going to be a fight at the Royal Rumble.” (quote courtesy of F4WOnline.com)

2 DAYS AGO