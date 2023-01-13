ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Former Russian Commander Warns of 'Civil War' That Will 'Kill' Russia

Former Russian commander Igor Ivanovich Strelkov, also known as Igor Girkin, recently warned of "civil war" in Russia that could result in "millions of casualties" as the country continues to fight in the ongoing war in Ukraine. "There are all kinds of civil wars. There are civil wars that will...
Shakhtar owner pledges $25M to Ukrainian soldiers, families

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Shakhtar Donetsk owner Rinat Akhmetov pledged Monday to give $25 million to help the families of soldiers who defended the city of Mariupol when it was attacked by the Russian military. Akhmetov announced the donation one day after Shakhtar completed a deal worth up to...
London police officer admits multiple counts of rape

LONDON (AP) — A London police officer on Monday admitted raping and sexually assaulting a dozen women over a 17-year period, in what prosecutors described as one of the most shocking cases involving a serving police officer. David Carrick, 48, pleaded guilty to 49 offenses, including 24 counts of...
Thousands turn out to bid farewell to Greece’s former king

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — As a crowd of thousands chanted “Long live the king” and “Constantine, Constantine,” the casket carrying the former and last monarch of Greece emerged from Athens' metropolitan cathedral Monday after a funeral service attended by royalty from across Europe. Constantine's wife,...
Islamic State claims church bombing in east Congo; 14 dead

KASINDI, Congo (AP) — Islamic extremists claimed responsibility for a bombing of a church in eastern Congo as authorities said Monday that the toll from Sunday's attack had risen to at least 14 dead. The Islamic State group and its Aamaq news outlet issued statements saying that its militants...
Belarus opens trial of journalist for prominent Polish paper

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Belarus on Monday opened the trial of a journalist and prominent member of the country's sizable Polish minority, the latest in a series of court cases against critics of the authoritarian regime of President Alexander Lukashenko. Andrzej Poczobut, 49, faces up to 12 years in...
Congo's army says church bomb kills 10, extremists suspected

GOMA, Congo (AP) — A suspected extremist attack at a church in eastern Congo killed at least 10 people and wounded more than three dozen, according to the country's army. A group linked to Islamic extremists was suspected of being responsible for a bomb that went off in the Pentecostal church in the North Kivu province town of Kasindi, military spokesperson Anthony Mwalushayi told The Associated Press by phone.
Russia, Belarus launch joint air force drills

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia and Belarus on Monday launched joint air force drills, an exercise that underlines close defense ties between the two allies amid the fighting in neighboring Ukraine. The Belarusian Defense Ministry said that Russia has deployed its warplanes to Belarus for the maneuvers, which will last...
Police: Ex-Afghan female lawmaker, guard shot dead at home

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A former Afghan female lawmaker and her bodyguard have been shot dead by unknown assailants at her home in the capital, Kabul, police said Sunday. Mursal Nabizada was among the few female parliamentarians who stayed in Kabul after the Taliban seized power in August 2021.
AP News Summary at 11:54 p.m. EST

Nepal mourns after deadly plane crash kills at least 66. POKHARA, Nepal (AP) — Nepal began a national day of mourning Monday as rescue workers resumed the search for six missing people a day after a plane to a tourist town crashed into a gorge while attempting to land at a newly opened airport, killing at least 66 of the 72 people aboard in the country’s deadliest airplane accident in three decades. Authorities revised the death toll from Sunday’s 68 after a recount early Monday morning, said Tek Bahadur K.C., a senior administrative officer. Rescue workers at the site are also scouring the crash site for the flight data recorder for more clues on what caused the crash.

