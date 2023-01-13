Read full article on original website
Authorities Trap Highly Venomous Eastern Brown Snake Wreaking Havoc in Airport
For many people, catching a flight comes with its own set of anxieties and stress-filled moments. However, some folks have more to worry about when heading to the airport than others. For instance, travelers in one Australian airport were sharing a parking garage with a deadly eastern brown snake. The...
BBC
Nepal air crash: Indian passenger's video caught plane's last moments
In the hours after Nepal's deadliest plane crash for 30 years, a video went viral in India - it showed one of the victims, Sonu Jaiswal, livestreaming from the plane just seconds before the crash. He was part of a group of four friends from Ghazipur in India who were...
Upworthy
A homeless man rushed into a burning animal shelter. He saved every single pet.
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on December 28, 2020. It has since been updated. On December 18, 2020, the W-Underdogs shelter in Atlanta, Georgia, went up in flames. Keith Walker, a 53-year-old homeless man, rushed into the fire to save the poor animals trapped inside. Though he was incredibly nervous, he rose to the occasion and managed to save every single cat and dog inside the shelter. Gracie Hamlin, the founder of W-Underdogs, called Walker her "guardian angel." She could not be more grateful for his act of heroism. Though the animal shelter was not completely destroyed by the fire, it has been left inhospitable. Thankfully, the shelter was just a week away from moving to a new location, CNN reports.
The "Unknown Child" of the Titanic was only identified 100 years after the ship sank
A crewman recovered the body of a 19-month-old toddler from the ocean on 21 April 1912. This was five days after the sinking of the Titanic. At the time of recovery, the sailors on board the recovery ship were shocked that they had pulled out a very young child. The child could only be identified by his physical description and what he wore.
French Mountaineer Discovers Treasure Trove of Jewels Buried in Snow on Mount Blanc, Returns Valuables and is Rewarded
A French mountaineer came upon something buried under the snow in 2013 as he was scaling a glacier off Mont Blanc in France. He discovered more than 100 emeralds, rubies, sapphires, and other priceless jewels inside an old metal box that was inscribed with the words "Made in India."
A 'Puppy Bus' in Alaska Is Delighting the Internet: 'I Can't Believe We Do This for a Living'
The bus is part of a local dog-walking business, Mo Mountain Mutts, which has over 1 million TikTok followers This is how "ruff" riders roll! A "puppy bus" in Alaska has gone viral and built a steady following on both TikTok and Instagram thanks to the cuteness of its passengers. The popular social media accounts give followers a peek into the dog-walking business Mo Mountain Mutts, which picks up local pooches in a bus customized to transport canines on adventures. "I look in the rearview mirror of the bus as I'm driving...
BBC
Rina Yasutake: Family thought mummified woman was still alive
The family of a woman whose partially-mummified body was found in their home believed she was alive for months after she died, an inquest has heard. Rina Yasutake, 49, shared a house with her mother and two siblings in the village of Helmsley, North Yorkshire. She had been dead for...
US-born princess vows to stay in Rome villa despite eviction order
A princess living in a villa in Rome that contains the only ceiling fresco ever painted by Caravaggio has said she would “vigorously defend” her right to stay in the sprawling property after a judge ordered her eviction. The US-born Princess Rita Boncompagni Ludovisi, the only occupant of...
Python killings on the rise in Zimbabwe’s Lupane area
By Calvin Manika for Community Podium NewsThe love for python meat and traditional rituals landed Mthandazo Ncube of Gomoza village under Chief Mabhikwa in Lupane in jail. Despite enlisting the services of a renowned defence lawyer, Ncube was found guilty as the court made it clear that the python was protected by the law.Ncube, recalled the day he was called in by a friend to capture the python which had swallowed a cat.“A neighbour who had sighted the giant reptile behind his vegetable garden alerted me. It was resting after feasting on a cat. This was a perfect opportunity for...
This woman is riding around the world with her German shepherd
Jess Stone is 10-months into an epic motorcycle ride through 90 countries in the Americas, Africa, Europe and Asia. And if that wasn't enough of a challenge, she's doing it with a dog riding on the back.
Baby sloth clings to mother after being born at London Zoo
ZSL London Zoo is welcoming an adorable new arrival after a baby two-toed sloth was born on New Year’s Day.This heartwarming footage shows the tiny sloth clinging onto its mother as she slowly moves through their enclosure.The birth of the baby, named Nova, has thrilled zookeepers who say they “couldn’t have asked for a better start to the New Year/”Sixteen-year-old Marilyn gave birth to little Nova, who came out with some “impressive claws” expected to grow to four inches.It is expected that Nova will cling to its mother for another year or so.Sign up for our newsletters.
BBC
Tree used by thieves to steal copper from Bilston firm to be felled
A protected tree used by thieves to gain access to a manufacturing firm and steal copper is to be cut down, councillors have agreed. Mueller Europe Ltd, in Bilston, said it had been repeatedly targeted as people used the London plane tree to get over the factory wall. But "due...
Curbed
‘We Were Killing Them With These Little Pitchforks’
There are few happy stories in the world of rat control, but the Daily News found one on East 86th, between Lexington and Second Avenues. Business owners there credited a single man with decimating a population that had grown so out of control that rats were running over feet: Matt Deodato, rat killer.
Maxim
These Floating Camping Pods Are Suspended Between Two Mountains
A one-of-a-kind travel experience at this proposed property in the Middle East. Your next camping getaway just got quite a bit more interesting: Ardh Architects’ Floating Retreat concept offers up a good, long look at an otherworldly chance to sleep in camping pods suspended between two mountains. The exotic...
Scientists Have Discovered Almost 1,000 Long-Hidden Maya Settlements in Guatemala
When it comes to discovering lost civilizations, it's a pretty big find: close to 1,000 previously hidden Maya settlements have been found in northern Guatemala thanks to LIDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) laser scanning from the air. The area that these settlements cover is vast: the buildings and structures spotted by researchers stretch across some 650 square miles (1,683 square kilometers) of the Mirador-Calakmul Karst Basin (MCKB) and its immediate surroundings. These places would have been occupied around 1,000 BCE to 250 BCE. Researchers from institutions in the US, Guatemala, and France note that the settlements that they've come across seem to...
Abandoned Chameleon Almost Thrown Out in Shelter's Trash Finds Forever Home
The female reptile, left in a plastic bag in an animal shelter's lobby and named Pascal by the staff, has new owners, thanks to a Facebook post.
Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia
MEXICO CITY, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Firefighters, aviation authorities and most recently ... an animal psychic have joined the Bolivian government's mission to help find Tito, a gray and white male tabby cat that went missing on a domestic flight last month.
Baby elephant gets 'hint' that foster mom wants to be left alone
An orphaned elephant calf discovered recently that nagging its foster mom can bring about unpleasant consequences. The accompanying footage, shared Wednesday by Wild is Life, shows the baby male elephant, Elliot, trying to wake mom to play, and reacting to her not-so-subtle hint to leave her alone. “Watch until the...
Watch a rescued beaver meticulously build an indoor 'dam' out of random household items
The fact that beavers build dams is one of nature's coolest features. Gathering and stacking tree branches, rocks, grass and mud across a river so they can build their homes underwater is a unique instinct among the animals—and a strong one. Apparently, it's so strong that beavers will build dams anywhere, including inside a human's house using whatever items they can find. A video shared by Dr. Holley Muraco, director of research at the Mississippi Aquarium, shows a female beaver named Sawyer busily gathering stuffed animals, blankets, Christmas decorations, wrapping paper and more to build a dam in a hallway, and it's seriously the most delightful thing ever.
Look: Dog rescued from train tracks in British Columbia
Transit workers in Vancouver, British Columbia, came to the rescue of a dog that ended up on the train tracks when its leash became stuck in the closing doors.
