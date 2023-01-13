ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2792 Sedgwick Avenue 1A, Bronx, NY 10468, Bronx, NY 10468 - $310,000

BRONX, N.Y. — A property at 2792 Sedgwick Avenue 1A, Bronx, NY 10468 in Bronx is listed at $310,000. School District: New York City Geographic School District 10.
BRONX, NY
New York Post

NYC awards hundreds of millions to vendors with criminal pasts

City Comptroller Brad Lander — who has publicly vowed to weed out bad actors among city contractors — has a history of looking the other way at shady contractors with criminal pasts. The city’s top financial watchdog, a socialist, is charged with monitoring city contracts, reviewing them for waste and fraud and — if there are red flags — sending them back to the issuing city agency for further review. Though Lander cannot stop a contract from proceeding, his office plays an important role in oversight and in practice can gum up the approval process. In October 2022, Dragonetti Brothers Landscaping, a longtime...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
boropark24.com

MTA to Launch Bus “Network Redesign”

The Metropolitan Transit Authority is taking a look at the bus service in an effort to improve it borough by borough. “This project is part of our larger effort to modernize New York City’s bus network and improve bus service borough by borough. We are taking a fresh look at the bus network, with the goal of meeting customers’ priorities: frequent service, faster travel, reliable service, better connections, and an easy ride,” said a statement by the MTA.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Snow threatens NYC area this week

Sunday will be sunny but chilly with blustering winds. The week kicks off with seasonable temperatures before some snow or rain arrives Thursday. Sunday will be sunny but chilly with blustering winds. The week kicks off with seasonable temperatures before some snow or rain arrives Thursday. Adams demands national solution...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

One dead in Brooklyn three-alarm fire

NEW YORK, NY – One person has been reported dead at home at 759 Howard Avenue in Brooklyn. A woman, whose name was not released, died in a three-alarm fire Saturday morning. Firefighters rescued one person via a tower ladder from the second floor. The woman’s body was found on the third floor of the building. FDNY Deputy Chief Jim Carney said 33 units and 138 firefighters battled the fire to get it under control. The post One dead in Brooklyn three-alarm fire appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Illegally parked trucks cause headaches for Brooklyn residents

NEW YORK - Commercial trucks are creating issues in parts of Brooklyn, specifically in residential communities. New York State Senator Andrew Gounardes says complaints are consistently pouring into his office about commercial vehicles parking along sidewalks. "Really, it’s become a huge problem," Goundardes says. According to NYC DOT, the...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

3 hurt in 3 separate Brooklyn shootings in under 10 hours: police

BROOKLYN, New York (PIX11) — Three men were wounded in three separate shootings across Brooklyn in the span of less than 10 hours Sunday, according to authorities. In the most recent incident, a 35-year-old man was shot in the back near Malcolm X Boulevard and Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 11:20 p.m., police said. First […]
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

14-year-old slashed on Brooklyn subway

NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department is looking for a man they say slashed a 14-year-old boy on a subway in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn. It happened Tuesday around 3 p.m. inside the station located at Jefferson Street and Wyckoff Avenue. According to police, the boy...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

MTA officers catch single-day record for toll violators at bridge

NEW YORK (PIX11) – MTA officers at the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge caught a record number of toll violators in a single day on Wednesday. MTA Bridges and Tunnels officers stopped and towed the vehicles of 21 persistent toll violators on Jan. 11. Seventeen of them were caught at the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, which is the most caught […]
