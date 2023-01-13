Read full article on original website
Basketball MVP Traded In Major DealOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
During his visit to El Paso, Mayor Eric Adams Made A Bold Statement, Calling The Migrant Surge a "National Crisis"Philosophy BloggerEl Paso, TX
Brooklyn Nets Lose Another Star Player To InjuryOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
NYC awards hundreds of millions to vendors with criminal pasts
City Comptroller Brad Lander — who has publicly vowed to weed out bad actors among city contractors — has a history of looking the other way at shady contractors with criminal pasts. The city’s top financial watchdog, a socialist, is charged with monitoring city contracts, reviewing them for waste and fraud and — if there are red flags — sending them back to the issuing city agency for further review. Though Lander cannot stop a contract from proceeding, his office plays an important role in oversight and in practice can gum up the approval process. In October 2022, Dragonetti Brothers Landscaping, a longtime...
How NYC rigs speed camera system to rip off drivers (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The system is rigged when it comes to New York City speed cameras and how they vacuum money out of the pockets of drivers. No, this isn’t a conspiracy theory. It’s what the numbers tell us. Advance traffic and transportation reporter Erik Bascome...
boropark24.com
MTA to Launch Bus “Network Redesign”
The Metropolitan Transit Authority is taking a look at the bus service in an effort to improve it borough by borough. “This project is part of our larger effort to modernize New York City’s bus network and improve bus service borough by borough. We are taking a fresh look at the bus network, with the goal of meeting customers’ priorities: frequent service, faster travel, reliable service, better connections, and an easy ride,” said a statement by the MTA.
pix11.com
Snow threatens NYC area this week
Sunday will be sunny but chilly with blustering winds. The week kicks off with seasonable temperatures before some snow or rain arrives Thursday. Sunday will be sunny but chilly with blustering winds. The week kicks off with seasonable temperatures before some snow or rain arrives Thursday. Adams demands national solution...
Trio throws knives at workers while trashing Harlem deli, NYPD video shows
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Three would-be thieves threw knives at deli workers while trashing a Manhattan deli last week, according to police and video surveillance. The trio tried to rob the store at 1 Convent Ave. in Harlem at around 3 p.m. Wednesday before the suspects started throwing the knives, a storage rack, and some […]
NYC civil service exam: Here are the salaries for positions open in January
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City civil service exam schedule is open for January, and some jobs pay more than others. The application period for exams opened on Jan. 4. Exam applications currently open include: auto mechanic; auto mechanic (diesel); child welfare specialist; correction officer; deckhand; dental...
‘Know this clown?’ NYC Sanitation Department video highlights recent dumping bust on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Illegal dumping incidents continue to hit the borough. The New York City Department of Sanitation recently highlighted a dumping bust where a male individual was caught on camera allegedly unloading his trash on Staten Island. In a recent post on its official Twitter page, the...
One dead in Brooklyn three-alarm fire
NEW YORK, NY – One person has been reported dead at home at 759 Howard Avenue in Brooklyn. A woman, whose name was not released, died in a three-alarm fire Saturday morning. Firefighters rescued one person via a tower ladder from the second floor. The woman’s body was found on the third floor of the building. FDNY Deputy Chief Jim Carney said 33 units and 138 firefighters battled the fire to get it under control. The post One dead in Brooklyn three-alarm fire appeared first on Shore News Network.
Williamsburg street sign blunder fuels old rumors, gentrification fears
The dually named Graham Av-Av of Puerto Rico sign hangs over the Moore Street intersection in Williamsburg after briefly being removed on Jan. 13 by city crews. Officials said the sign change was an error. City transportation officials say removing “Avenue of Puerto Rico” sign was a mistake [ more › ]
NYC mayor Adams calling for 'coordinated effort' from mayors dealing with migrant crisis
Mayor Adams says he will be in D.C. this week speaking to the America Conference of Mayors -- many who are also grappling with a migrant surge. He is raising the issue to them on how they can develop a coordinated effort.
fox5ny.com
Illegally parked trucks cause headaches for Brooklyn residents
NEW YORK - Commercial trucks are creating issues in parts of Brooklyn, specifically in residential communities. New York State Senator Andrew Gounardes says complaints are consistently pouring into his office about commercial vehicles parking along sidewalks. "Really, it’s become a huge problem," Goundardes says. According to NYC DOT, the...
3 hurt in 3 separate Brooklyn shootings in under 10 hours: police
BROOKLYN, New York (PIX11) — Three men were wounded in three separate shootings across Brooklyn in the span of less than 10 hours Sunday, according to authorities. In the most recent incident, a 35-year-old man was shot in the back near Malcolm X Boulevard and Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 11:20 p.m., police said. First […]
New York Mega Millions players win in Manhattan, Queens, Newburgh, Plainview
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mega Millions players across New York snagged some big wins in Friday’s drawing, lottery officials said. Someone in Maine snagged the ticket for the $1.35 billion grand prize. The winning numbers on Friday night were: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 and gold Mega Ball 14. Four second-prize tickets worth $1 million […]
NYPD: New photos of thieves who allegedly stole $300,000 from armored truck outside Brooklyn bank
BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The NYPD has shared additional photos of three suspects wanted in connection with the theft of $300,000 from an armored truck outside a Brooklyn bank. The daytime burglary happened January 6 around 1 p.m. in the vicinity of a Chase Bank at 5423 8th Ave., police said.
Lottery winners: Powerball tickets worth $50,000 sold in Staten Island, Newburgh
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Powerball players in Staten Island and Newburgh won big on Saturday. Third-prize winning tickets, each worth $50,000, were sold for the Saturday drawing. The winning tickets had four matching numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing were 24, 26, 39, 47 and 57 with a Powerball of 23. […]
Fair Fares NYC for low-income households: Check the eligibility and apply
Do you think your transportation costs are extremely high?. New York City is highly populated and busy one, and it can be really difficult to get around especially if you are new to the city.
‘Cold-Blooded Murder:’ Hudson Valley Mom Murdered By NYC Man
A young Hudson Valley mother of two was murdered by a New York City man "where she should have felt safest – her home." On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced a New York City man was sentenced for murdering a lower Hudson Valley mother. New...
fox5ny.com
14-year-old slashed on Brooklyn subway
NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department is looking for a man they say slashed a 14-year-old boy on a subway in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn. It happened Tuesday around 3 p.m. inside the station located at Jefferson Street and Wyckoff Avenue. According to police, the boy...
MTA officers catch single-day record for toll violators at bridge
NEW YORK (PIX11) – MTA officers at the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge caught a record number of toll violators in a single day on Wednesday. MTA Bridges and Tunnels officers stopped and towed the vehicles of 21 persistent toll violators on Jan. 11. Seventeen of them were caught at the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, which is the most caught […]
