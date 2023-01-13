Read full article on original website
As the only child of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, who has died aged 54, spent her life in the spotlight, much of it reflected from her father. She spent years as fodder for the tabloids, a frenzy fed by four marriages, including one to Michael Jackson at the apex of his notoriety and, later in life, delineated in three albums that first dissected her history, and later drew on her father’s musical roots. Her inheritance was not only musical; as his sole heir she became hugely rich, and in nominal control of his lucrative estate.
Lisa Marie Presley’s ex-husband Michael Lockwood accused her of using “fair game” practices against him as part of their bitter divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. Michael made the bombshell revelation as part of a new court filing obtained by RadarOnline.com. In addition, he accused Lisa of putting him in debt of over $1 million forcing him to defend himself in court. The court filing redacted the lines discussing what Michael had to defend himself against. However, RadarOnline.com previously reported, back in 2017, one year after she filed for divorce, Lisa accused Michael of having inappropriate photos of children on his computer....
Years before Lisa Marie Presley's sudden death, the singer lived in sleazy mayhem surrounded by illegal substances, prescription pills, and booze — and only RadarOnline.com has exclusive photos of the late star's "drug den."Elvis Presley's only child struggled throughout her life with addiction, admitting she used "cocaine, sedatives, pot, and drinking — all at the same time." While she attempted to get clean several times, Lisa Marie fell off the bandwagon after splitting from her fourth husband, Michael Lockwood, who used the photos and drug allegations against her in court. The shocking photos obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com were taken in...
Lisa Marie Presley was spending more than $92,000 a month before her death and may have been worth only $4 million when she passed away. Elvis’ only child, who died on Thursday (12.01.23) aged 54 from a double heart attack, also owed the taxman $1 million. Legal documents obtained...
The world was confused when Lisa Marie Presley eloped with Michael Jackson in 1994, but there was sexual chemistry. The two consummated their marriage on their wedding night and continued to be intimate during their 20-month union, RadarOnline.com can reveal.As this outlet reported, Elvis Presley's only child died on Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest. Lisa Marie's passing comes 13 years after her second husband's death. After her failed marriage with Danny Keough — whom she shared two children with — she said "I do" to Jackson.When Lisa Marie was promoting her second album, Now What, she dropped juicy details about...
Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest alongside her father, Elvis Presley, and other family members. A rep for Lisa Marie's daughter, Riley Keough, tells ET that the singer's final resting place will be at Elvis' former home, Graceland, in Memphis, Tennessee, next to her son, Benjamin, who died in 2020 at age 27.
More details are coming to light in regards to Lisa Marie Presley's sudden death. As OK! reported, the icon passed away at age 54 on Thursday, January 12, after going into cardiac arrest at her Calabasas, Calif., home.According to a new report, the star was "coded multiple times" while at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center, where her heart stopped several times.No drugs were found at the scene, and an official cause of death has yet to be determined.The mom-of-four's medical episode unfolded quickly, with her death being confirmed by her mother, Priscilla Presley, just hours after it was revealed...
Just weeks after her split from her fourth husband, Michael Lockwood, sources claimed a shattered Lisa Marie Presley checked into rehab to beat serious booze and drug demons, RadarOnline.com has learned. Elvis' only child was in a desperate battle to wean herself off of alcohol, painkillers, and antidepressants at a Los Angeles rehab facility in 2016, long before she was hospitalized after suffering cardiac arrest.As RadarOnline.com reported, Lisa Marie died on Thursday — just hours after being rushed to an L.A. hospital after reportedly being found unconscious by her housekeeper. Her first ex-husband, Danny Keough, performed CPR until EMTs arrived.Like her...
Lisa Marie Presley, the legendary daughter of iconic rock 'n' roller Elvis Presley, died suddenly on January 12, 2023, after reportedly experiencing cardiac arrest and being taken to hospital, per TMZ. Her final days were full of excitement as she celebrated her father's birthday (via Express) and attended the Golden Globes in honor of Baz Luhrmann's acclaimed biopic, "Elvis."
Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has passed away. She was 54 years old. The world was shocked to hear her in comatose on Thursday, January 12, night. But was shocked further to read that she has not survived shortly after. The sole child of the...
Lisa Marie Presley died on Jan. 12, hours after she was hospitalized. Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, was 54. Paramedics arrived at her home to respond to a report of a woman in full cardiac arrest, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. Her cause of death is pending a toxicology report.
Prior to Lisa Marie Presley's death, Priscilla Presley was reputedly on the verge of a mental collapse. The broken-hearted widow of Elvis had her friends terribly concerned since she was trying to deal with Lisa Marie's prior drug issues and her violent court battle with her ex-husband Michael Lockwood. The...
